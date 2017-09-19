Market Volatility Bulletin: Homeward Bound

A look at how the Sep-Oct and the Oct-Nov VX pairs have behaved for context on how VX trading has played out over the last several weeks.

Question for readers: Do you believe investor sentiment is strong or weak? Some really believe it matters - do you?

CNBC: Monday close

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) enjoyed its fifth consecutive record setting day, which is a strong showing (on February 27th the Dow tied the record for twelve consecutive all-time high closes). The broad indexes (SPY, QQQ, IWM) are all trading at their highest recorded levels. Meanwhile spot VIX languishes toward the bottom of its historical range (the long run average is about 19 on the index).

The Dollar is mixed vs. a currency basket as we head into tomorrow's Fed meeting. This after US Treasury yields have picked up smartly over the last couple of weeks.

Well, you can't be any more certain than 100% now can you? The CME FedWatch Tool is calling for no chance whatsoever of a surprise for a policy adjustment at tomorrow's announcement. Investors do expect that "Quantitative Tightening" - the slow bleeding off of the Fed's enormous balance sheet - will be announced tomorrow and enacted this year - likely October. Click here for a synopsis of how this would roll out.

In yesterday's MVB we covered an article that offered a scenario for a positive S&P breakout based on the possibility for less political quarreling and the passage of corporate tax reform.

We also mentioned another piece that was worth a look that cast equities in a more dour light: 21st Century Shoe Shine Boys by Acting Man. The article begins with a famous Wall Street quote and vignette by legendary investor Joseph Kennedy:

"If a shoeshine boy can predict where this market is going to go, then it's no place for a man with a lot of money to lose."

The story that many readers here are no doubt familiar with is that on the way into work, Joseph Kennedy went for a shoeshine. He was regaled with "stock tips" from the shoe shine boy. The tips turned out to be correct: the boy (Pat Bologna) must have been a genius!

The story goes that Mr. Kennedy realized something wasn't right and gradually pulled his money out of the market over the next couple months.

Acting man draws in an analogue to this story:

We felt reminded of this story when a good friend (who invests for a living) visited us this summer. He inter alia told us about an acquaintance of his, whom he described as an autopilot investor who only very rarely looks at the market and has a record of getting the wrong ideas at the wrong time. His latest idea was noteworthy: he thought it would be a good idea to "sell volatility" (by writing puts, if memory serves). This was in July, just before the VIX reached a new all-time low. In 2008, the VIX hit a high of 90 points, which was in fact the technical target we were eying at the time. In both 2010 and 2011, it jumped to approximately 47 points. In 2014, it made a high at 32 points, and in 2015 it streaked to 52 points. On these occasions, put writing was not very popular with the people mentioned above. But they loved the idea with the VIX between 9 and 11.50. Go figure.

Acting Man goes on to share various market indicators such as average cash in investment accounts, Hindenberg Omens, 1980s Japanese-market runs to the highs, that sort of thing. It reads on the fantastical-horror side, but the reality is that really good and bad outcomes frequently do sound larger than life: these are markets! And he does make the strong point that so many have thrown their hands up and abandoned valuation as a core tool to investing.

We actually don't have a problem with that, just so long as it's done purposefully with some notion of "well what do we do when valuations suddenly matter again?"

Yesterday we mentioned SA Contributor Bill Erhman's more bullish view on equities. We recommend you read both to get a sort of point-counterpoint to your reading.

We'll leave investors with the following table from Acting Man's article and also a question:

Do you think that investor sentiment is currently negative or positive? We read all the time about how this is the "most hated bull market ever", and in some sense it is. But then why such a low VIX, low cash allocations, BTD-with-both-hands action? We have our view, and we're interested in yours.

Thoughts on Volatility

Source: Interactive Brokers

With twenty minutes to go before the open, spot VIX is trying out a sub-ten handle (much as it did at yesterday's open really). Yesterday we got a bounce higher - today we don't see it being able to pull off the rebound quite so well: our read is that the energy has left the index as "nothing has worked" to keep it higher, and now we see mid-nines as very much in play for the time being.

Naturally this could change rapidly; but to our way of thinking, the shrugging off of the N. Korea test in Thursday's after hours was a sort of crossing of the Rubicon for vol traders (in the short run): why care?

The September VX contract expires tomorrow morning at 9:00AM EST. Here are details on how the expiration process works via the CBOE website:

Source: CBOE - Click for contract specifications

The October 18th VX will be the new front month. Below is a ten-week history of how the Sep-Oct contract traded. Definitely there were a few good moments to sell the spread, but doing so became increasingly difficult beginning August 20th.

The Oct contract finally began to pull away from the Nov the week of September 4 after the dead deal got pushed back. This makes sense, as otherwise the debate process would be occurring within the October period, which could have caused more front contract to act in a more "whippy" fashion than it may at this point. Note the Sep-Oct climbed to two points wide: if Oct doesn't get help soon we see the spread below blowing out to perhaps 1.25 in fairly short order (call it a week).

We asked yesterday, and we'll repeat our question: Does anyone who trades VX futures here do timeflies? Say short the Nov and the Jan, long two of the Dec. Thoughts?

With good reason, traders frequently look at VIX and related products (futures, VXX, TVIX, etc) to get a handle on volatility. But it's worthwhile to consider where volatility comes from: implied volatility on a basket of S&P 500 options. We call it "Organic vol".

Organic at-the-money vol as measured on ES options took that next swing lower that seemed inevitable after the stunning summer doldrums. If we recall 5.3 was the low we recorded on the weekly contract, 6.9 on the monthly, and 9.3 on the quarterly. Readers can see we are edging very close to these figures, even while spot VIX trades close to a full point higher than it did at the lows.

The monthly and quarterly vols remained unchanged from yesterday, while the weekly edged up a couple tenths. Between the Fed announcement tomorrow, President Trump's upcoming speech at the UN this morning, and maybe the Theresa May speech scheduled for September 22 in Florence, maybe markets are reflecting the possibility of a touch higher weekly disruption? Still, we're splitting hairs: the fact is that the weekly is up marginally, for whatever reason we might wish to speculate on.

We stated last week that we thought there was a really good chance we'd see the monthly print below 7.3; we now see ATM for 7.1. At this point theta seems far more of a risk source than vega for the monthly. We do believe there's actually a decent chance that new lows are in store for this contract of perhaps 6.5. That is to say that, we see a sell off continuing as the "invincibility" of the market really sinks in.

If hurricanes and nukes and a smattering of poor economic figures cannot take equities down by more than a couple percent for a couple weeks, then why buy any protection at all - even cheap protection? That's the question traders seem to be asking over the last week or so, and we believe it to be a fair one.

The weekly contract tends to price itself the closest to true realized vol, as the time horizon for "unknown unknowns" to hit is rather limited. As such, we tend to be the least committal on a view for the weekly. That said sub-six does look pretty tasty, as any kind of move regardless of how brief could be profitable.

We mentioned yesterday that the contract that appears the most vulnerable for more bleed to our minds is the quarterly. 9.7 is low, sure, but we got down to 9.3 last July, and the spread over the monthly vol is actually quite wide. We think you should consider selling the quarterly iron butterfly, with perhaps two-month wings spread out 2% from the guts. We'd exit if we hang in this area for a week or two, or if the quarterly either tightens to the monthly or falls to 9.0 or so.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.