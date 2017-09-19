Regulatory Alignment Reinforces Bullish Case For Athersys

Future expansion into China and the FDA's imminent clarification of stem cell policies are wildcards which could further drive success for Athersys' ischemic stroke program.

This regulatory alignment ensures that, if the clinical trials are successful, Athersys will be able to rapidly obtain regulatory approval and reach commercialization.

Athersys has reached agreements with the regulatory bodies in the US and the EU which support the design of its clinical trials which treat ischemic stroke with Multistem.

Athersys (ATHX) has made significant regulatory strides in the US, the EU, and Japan as it seeks to advance its clinical trial designed to assess the treatment of ischemic stroke with Multistem. When considering whether to take a position in Athersys, investors should keep in mind the certainty provided by the company's agreements with regulatory bodies. Furthermore, the various fast-track designations provide an opportunity for investors to rapidly realize gains associated with possible successful completion of the upcoming ischemic stroke trials.



Introduction

On June 20th, in my article titled, 'Athersys Is Poised To Disrupt The Ischemic Stroke Market' I recommended that investors consider taking a long position in Athersys on the basis that Multistem could transform the market for ischemic stroke treatment. Since then, the company's share price has risen by about 50 percent.

Some shareholders at this point may consider selling their shares in Athersys for a reasonable profit. Although this may be a sound decision, I won't be selling any of my shares in Athersys in the foreseeable future. As I will establish in this article, the regulatory alignment reached in the US, the EU, and Japan should provide significant optimism to shareholders that the best is yet to come for Athersys.

Stroke Trial Progress

In my previous article, I described the structure and significance of the phase 3 clinical trial for treatment of ischemic stroke with Multistem by stating that,

The phase III trial will administer a dose of Multistem or a placebo within 18-36 hours after incidence of ischemic stroke. If successful, Multistem may become the standard treatment for ischemic stroke. This significant development would add enormous value to Athersys and would validate Multistem as a groundbreaking product in the field of regenerative medicine.

Since the publication of that article, there has been a slight delay in the clinical trial as Healios KK, Athersys' partner, announced the temporary suspension of enrollment for the clinical trial due to issues with the placebo material. Although this is not a welcome development, I am not overly concerned that this will have a lasting negative effect on Athersys for a few reasons:

The replacement of the placebo material is expected to take approximately one month. None of the faulty placebo material had been administered. Several sites have completed preparations for enrollment of patients and 20 institutions have approval to conduct the trial.

Investors should continue to monitor any delays which affect the clinical trials.

Agreements With Regulatory Bodies

The Final Scientific Advice positive opinion from the EMA and the agreement with the FDA under a Special Protocol Assessment substantially increase the likelihood that, if the clinical trials are successful, Athersys will be able to rapidly attain approval and reach commercialization.

FDA Special Protocol Assessment



The FDA Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with Athersys, which is the outcome of extensive discussions between the two entities, has helped Athersys design its ischemic stroke trial in a way that ensures maximum probability of FDA approval. According to the FDA,

An SPA agreement indicates concurrence by FDA with the adequacy and acceptability of specific critical elements of overall protocol design (e.g., entry criteria, dose selection, endpoints, and planned analyses). These elements are critical to ensuring that the trial conducted under the protocol has the potential to support a future submitted application’s ability to meet regulatory requirements for approval.

Essentially, the SPA removes a significant degree of risk from an investment in Athersys. Shareholders can be quite confident that the FDA will approve Athersys' Multistem treatment for ischemic stroke if the phase 3 clinical trial successfully meets its endpoints and does not cause significant adverse effects for patients.

EMA Final Scientific Advice

The EMA final scientific advice positive opinion is structurally similar to the FDA SPA agreement. According to the EMA,



The provision of advice to a company by the European Medicines Agency on the appropriate tests and studies required in the development of a medicine or on the quality of a medicine helps to ensure that developers perform the appropriate tests and studies, so that no major objections regarding the design of the tests are likely to be raised during evaluation of the marketing-authorisation application.

Based on these regulatory milestones, Athersys shareholders should have a significant degree of confidence that the phase 3 ischemic stroke clinical trial is designed properly. Additionally, if clinical endpoints are met, shareholders will not need to be overly concerned that regulators will deny approval of the use of Multistem for ischemic stroke in the EU or US.

Fast Track & Priority Review Designations

The FDA Fast Track Designation and the Japanese priority review designation mean that, if the ischemic stroke clinical trials are successful, Athersys shareholders can make considerable returns on their investment more rapidly.

FDA Fast Track Designation



On May 9th, 2017 Athersys announced that it had received fast track designation for its ischemic stroke program. As stated by the FDA,

Fast track is a process designed to facilitate the development, and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.

This means that Athersys will be eligible for priority review of its drug application and accelerated approval. If the clinical trials for ischemic stroke prove successful, Athersys shareholders can expect a fairly rapid FDA application process.

Japan Priority Review Designation

Athersys announced that it had received the Japanese priority review designation on August 7th, 2017. This designation, referred to as Sakigake in Japan, will provide priority review for Athersys' use of Multistem to treat ischemic stroke patients after the completion of the clinical trials.

Wildcards

There are two major events which could significantly affect Athersys' share price in the medium-term:

An announcement regarding the expansion of Multistem treatment for applications in China. The FDA's clarification of its stem cell policy.

These are beside the obvious catalyst which could be provided by the announcement of a partnership for Athersys' European and American clinical trials for treatment of ischemic stroke with Multistem. I recommend reading Wall Street Titan's article titled 'Athersys Poised For Lucrative Stem Cell Stroke Partnership This Year' to learn more about the potential for an imminent partnership announcement.



China Expansion

Gil Van Bokkelen, CEO of Athersys, in last month's earnings call discussed the growing incidence of ischemic stroke in China and the ongoing demographic shift which necessitates a stronger focus on regenerative medicine. Bokkelen also mentioned Athersys' intention to expand into China. In this regard, Bokkelen stated that,

we have engaged a qualified financial adviser to assist us in exploring opportunities there and have already made two trips to China where we've met with leading companies and financial institutions that have expressed an interest in our programs.

Athersys' share price could see a significant uptick if the company announces that it is taking concrete steps to enter the Chinese ischemic stroke market.

FDA Stem Cells Policy Clarification

Near the end of August, the FDA announced that it would be revealing a comprehensive framework for the regulatory approval of stem cell therapies. In this statement, the FDA lauded the prospects of stem cell treatments, stating that,



One of the most promising new fields of science and medicine is the area of cell therapies and their use in regenerative medicine.

The FDA also promised to crack down on "unscrupulous actors" in the stem cell field. Furthermore, this fall

the FDA will advance a comprehensive policy framework that will more clearly describe the rules of the road for this new field.

There are positive indications that the policy framework will act to expedite the review and approval of stem cell treatments. In this regard the FDA stated that the policy framework will

offer responsible product developers... a way to more efficiently gain FDA approval for their products through a process that is minimally burdensome and less costly.

This is a positive sign for Athersys that the comprehensive policy framework will hasten and facilitate the approval process for its Multistem treatment for various indications.



Conclusion

Investing in Athersys is significantly de-risked and has the potential to provide significant returns in a shorter time period due to the regulatory alignment which has been achieved. The regulatory alignment will mean little, however, if the stroke trials fail. As is the case with all biotechnology companies, investors should be vigilant and conduct thorough research. The regulatory alignment for the stroke trials coupled with the upcoming catalysts make me feel comfortable holding my shares in Athersys for years to come.

