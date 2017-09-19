Chesswood Group Limited - A Good Dividend Stock Poised To Benefit From U.S. SME Growth

Consensus and dividend discount model valuations suggest price targets with upsides of between 14% and 31% within the next 12 months. There is also a strong dividend yield of 6.6%.

The company has a track record of consistent and growing dividends, excellent margins and return metrics.

The business is poised to benefit from increased demand for its finance solutions, particularly in the US, where leading economic indicators point toward growth in SME businesses.

Chesswood Group Limited's specialty financing business gives it great exposure to the US and Canadian small medium enterprises (SMEs) market.

Overview of the Business

Note: Most of the information here comes from Chesswood's 2016 Annual report and the 2nd interim financial report for 2017.

Chesswood Group Limited is a Canadian financial services company, operating in the specialty equipment finance industry. It is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) with the ticker CHW. It also trades on the US Pink Sheets under the ticker (OTCPK:CHWWF). Chesswood's primary operations are in 2 main businesses:

1. Pawnee Leasing Corporation

This is a company in Fort Collins, Colorado providing leases and loans of upto USD200,000 to clients that range from startups to more established (operating for more than 5 years) SME businesses. Pawnee has extensive operations in the US, with clients spanning 48 US states.

2. Blue Chip Leasing Corporation

This is a Toronto based company specialising in micro and small-ticket equipment finance for SMEs. The company's niche focus on smaller clients has enabled it deliver a wider range of solutions to its target clients faster than its Canadian bank competitors.

In the 6 months ended June 30 2017, the revenue, net income and finance receivables contributions were split as follows:

Figures in CAD millions Pawnee (US market) Blue Chip (Canada market) Chesswood (Total market) Revenue 34 6 40 Revenue % 86% 14% 100% Net income 11 2 13 Net income % 87% 13% 100% Finance receivables 345 143 489 Finance receivables % 71% 29% 100%

This shows that most of Chesswood's business is generated with US SME clients. Here, it is important to note that Chesswood's US portfolio is widely diversified. Pawnee provides leases and loans to more than 600 brokers in over 70 equipment categories and 85 industry segments, with no borrower accounting for more than 0.01% of the total finance receivables. This has the important effect of de-risking the business to the effects of individual client sectors,making the company's overall exposure to the US SME market one of the main drivers of Chesswood's growth.

A Promising Catalyst - US Small Business Indicators

The NFIB Research Foundation's August 2017 report on the small business optimism index indicates promising growth signs for SMEs in the United States. In the SME business universe, Pawnee seems to have a special focus toward small businesses since they directly address this segment in their website. As a result, Pawnee and hence Chesswood stand to benefit from increased small business activity and growth in the US, with leading economic indicators acting as signs of a catalyst in the horizon for share price appreciation.

The small business optimism index is near record highs:

Source - page 6 in the pdf

One of the key components of the index is plans to make capital outlays. This was one of the main drivers of the increase in the optimism index.

Small firms are now making long-term investments in new machines, equipment, facilities, and technology - NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg

Both actual capital expenditure over the previous 6 months and expected capital expenditure for the future 3 months has been on an uptrend over the last 5 to 6 years:

In August 2017, 60% of small businesses reported actual capital expenditures over the previous 6 months, while 32% reported planned capital expenditures during the next 3 to 6 months. Furthermore, since Pawnee services (page 7 in source) the financing market in the vehicles, furniture and other equipment space, its target market covers 75% of the total small business capital expenditures. This reinforces the point about Chesswood's wide exposure to the US SME market, particularly in the financing sector.

Source - pages 18 and 19 in the pdf source

Chesswood is also well-positioned to benefit from US tax reform. 25% of small businesses said taxes were the most critical issue affecting their business in CNBC's Q2 2017 Small Business Survey, which polled 2,030 small business owners around the United States. The current rates are perceived to be too high and tax service professionals agree with this assessment:

[Small business owners] live incredibly modest lives. The tax code, as it is now, strangles them year after year." - Anthony Parent; founding partner of tax services attorney and CPA firm, Parent and Parent LLP.

42% of surveyed small business owners believe US president Donald Trump's tax plan will be beneficial for their business. Again, there is agreement from tax professionals on this opinion:

If the Trump tax plan passes, what will be better for small business is there will be an option to leave more money in the business." - Raymond Haller; tax partner at Grassi & Co., an accounting firm in New York.

More money for small businesses to spend on their business means more money available for capital outlays, leading to greater opportunity and demand for financing solutions. This is where Chesswood stands to benefit from changes in US tax policies.

Source for the tax reform research.

Strong and stable dividend and performance metrics

The following information is derived from Yahoo Finance and Thomson Reuters data on the Chesswood's financials.

Metric Value Commentary Average annual dividend yield (over past 6 years) 6.48% The company has consistently paid monthly dividends with excellent yields, making this a very attractive dividend stock. Dividend payout ratio 88.40% Such a high payout ratio gives Chesswood another feature of a strong dividend stock. Debt to equity ratio 2.35x This is a bit higher than the average for banks, which is around 1.85x. However, the track record of consistent margins and dividend yields (shown below) suggests that there is little risk of financial distress. Return on assets (ROA) 4.07% This is an excellent ratio for a company with lending operations as its main line of business. For perspective, banks typically have ROAs near 1%. Return on equity (ROE) 14.29% This is much higher than the average for banks, which is around 9%. As long as Chesswood is in control of its financial liabilities, investors will probably be very happy with such a high ROE.

The following shows Chesswood's strong and stable margins over the last 6 years:

And the average margins and return metrics over the last 6 years:

This table shows the exact values of key metrics over the last 6 years:

In CAD millions, except per share items Dec-2011 Dec-2012 Dec-2013 Dec-2014 Dec-2015 Dec-2016 Revenue 78 87 95 50 77 92 Gross profit 34 33 39 34 50 56 EBITDA 14 17 20 20 27 31 Net income 6 8 10 10 18 22 Total assets 147 161 217 255 566 528 Total equity 50 51 58 69 143 145 Annual dividend per share (DPS) 0.600 0.635 0.715 0.585 0.780 0.785 Diluted normalized earnings per share (EPS) 0.561 0.765 0.892 0.648 0.747 0.888 Share price at end of year 6.550 9.000 18.750 12.200 10.460 11.950 Gross margin 43.44% 38.38% 41.25% 68.73% 65.13% 61.08% Operating margin 17.93% 19.08% 21.36% 39.36% 35.36% 34.18% Net income margin 7.27% 9.03% 10.03% 20.29% 23.56% 24.32% ROA 3.84% 4.85% 4.39% 3.96% 3.19% 4.22% ROE 11.41% 15.27% 16.37% 14.71% 12.58% 15.38% Year-end dividend yield 9.16% 7.06% 3.81% 4.80% 7.46% 6.57% Annual dividend payout ratio 106.95% 83.01% 80.16% 90.28% 104.42% 88.40% Dividend growth rate NA 5.83% 12.60% (18.18%) 33.33% 0.64%

Overall, all these metrics prove that this company has a very strong profile for a stable, high-yield dividend stock.

Upside in valuation

Consensus valuation opinion

The current consensus from 4 analysts that cover Chesswood Group Limited is "Outperform". 2 analysts recommend a buy, 2 others recommend a hold. The low target price is CAD14.00, the average target is CAD14.88 and the high target is CAD16.00, representing upsides of 14%, 21% and 31% respectively from the current share price of 12.26 as at 15th September 2017's close.

Dividend discount model valuation

A dividend discount model is a sensible way to value a consistent dividend-paying stock. The following outlines the key assumptions and workings for a conservative valuation using this methodology:

Assumption or calculation item Value (in CAD) Commentary Canadian risk free rate 2.06% Input for cost of equity calculation Canadian market risk premium 5.12% Input for cost of equity calculation Chesswood Group Limited beta 0.7673 Input for cost of equity calculation Discount rate proxy - cost of equity 5.99% The cost of equity is used as a proxy for the discount rate instead of the usual weighted average cost of capital, which would be lower since the cost of debt would be much lower than 5.99%. This would yield a discount rate that is lower than the cost of equity. e.g. The 10-year Canadian bond yield - a comon proxy for the cost of debt - is 2.07% < 5.99%. By opting for a higher discount rate, the valuation is conservative, thereby contributing to a margin of safety for the investment. Next annual dividends assumption 0.780 The annual dividend per share in the company's 2016 financials was 0.785, but here 0.780 is used to be a little conservative in the valuation. Dividend growth rate assumption 0.50% The average annual dividend growth rate was 6.84% over the last 6 years, but only 0.64% in the 2016 fiscal year. To be conservative, especially since this assumption is for a growth rate in perpetuity, the dividend growth rate going forward is assumed to be based on last year's figure, with a further downward adjustment to 0.50% to help secure a larger margin of safety. Current share price 12.26 As at 15th September 2017's close. Dividend discount model valuation 14.21 See this link for more information on this valuation technique. Valuation upside to current share price 15.92% This is a solid capital gains upside for a 6.6% yield dividend stock!

Summary of consensus and DDM valuations

Valuation methodology Valuation (in CAD) Upside (%) Current share price 12.260 0.00% Consensus - low target 14.000 14.19% Conservative dividend discount model (DDM) 14.211 15.92% Consensus - average target 14.880 21.37% Consensus - high target 16.000 30.51%

The time frame for these valuation price targets is deemed to be 12 months. This should give enough time for the small business optimism indicators to translate into real economic activity and impact, thus putting this key catalyst into play for Chesswood.

Overall, the valuations suggest undervaluation of the stock by upto 31%. Combined with the additional 6.6% dividend yield, Chesswood Group Limited seems to be a strong buy.

Closing remarks

The analysis in this article shows Chesswood Group Limited to be a business with strong exposure to the US SME market, particularly the small business financing segment. The US small business optimism indicators are at record highs over the last 10 years, which point towards signs of a key catalyst for Chesswood's growth. This, combined with the company's sustainable margins and high dividend yields makes Chesswood Group Limited a good dividend stock poised to benefit from US SME growth!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CHWWF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.