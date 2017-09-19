Pepsi: When Will the Growth Happen?

Investment Thesis

Pepsi (PEP) doesn’t need a presentation to any serious investor. It is a Dividend Aristocrat and will soon hit 50 consecutive years with a dividend increase. The company is known across the world and management is quick to diversify its business model. As I am building a new portfolio, I am giving a look at this stellar dividend grower to see if it’s the right time to enter into a new position.

Understanding the Business

Pepsi is all about what you eat (52%) and drink (48%) in front of a good football game. Through its snacks division, PEP controls 58% of the potato chip market. The company operates 22 brands generating over $1 billion in sales each. Pepsi doesn’t only have multiple brands, but it is active everywhere across the world. PEP generates 42% of its sales outside the U.S. Therefore, any currency swing affects its profits.

Revenues

As previously mentioned, the rise of the U.S. dollar in the past few years had a direct impact on PEP revenue. Since 2012, PEP sales stagnate and even dropped in 2016 to slowly show some growth over the past 2 quarters.

The problem is that people drink less soda year after year. Fortunately for us, management is well aware of the situation and switched its drink products toward “healthier solutions” which now represent 40% of its sales volume.

In 2015, Pepsi distribution partnership with Starbucks (SBUX) has been brought to another level with the introduction of SBUX products in Latin America. I like this “side business” that is now brought to a billion dollar opportunity over the past 20 years ($1.5 billion in sales in 2014). This is a great idea for both companies to combine their knowledge and strength and make a quick buck on the side.

Earnings

What happened in 2015? The EPS was affected negatively by 11% due to currency change according to Q4 2015 press release. Management keeps advertising that it posts constant currency EPS growth year after year, but some money is left on the table.

Interesting enough, the company successfully preserved its margins over the past decade. As competition intensifies, I would expect smaller margins. So far, effective cost control and strong brand recognitions have preserved Pepsi from hurting its margins. We can assess the power of the company’s pricing power.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Pepsi successfully increased its dividend payment for the past 44 years making it both a Dividend Aristocrat and Dividend Achiever. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Pepsi hasn’t just increased its dividend for almost half a century; it shows an impressive growth over the past decade too. PEP has raised its payouts by 7.9% CAGR over the past decade. This is quite a feat for a company evolving in a relatively mature market where healthier products enter the ring to fight against those delicious Doritos.

After such strong dividend growth over the past decade, both payout and cash payout ratio are under control. You can expect several more years with a strong dividend increase. PEP meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

While management seems to be quick on acting in the ever evolving food market, I’m impatiently waiting to see growth vectors for the future. PEP shows small initiatives such as the improving partnership with SBUX or the development of more portable breakfast options. I’m not sure it’s enough to support a 24 PE valuation (I’ll get there in a minute).

While it’s no secret the snack business has “saved its seat” for a while, I see increasing competition coming in. Companies like Hershey (HSY) eyes the snack and breakfast business to expand its core activities. I know, Pepsi benefits from strong brand recognition and solid relationships with its retailers. Still, this is nothing to help the business.

When I look at today’s PEP cloud, I can see there is no storm coming in. Potential threats exist for any type of business. Overall, I’d say that PEP is well equipped to face them.

Valuation

I just rapidly mention that a 24 PE valuation for a drink and snack business seems a bit high in my opinion. In fact, the company hasn’t traded at a higher level for the past decade (if you consider the currency affecting EPS in 2015-2016):

Therefore, there is limited added value to enter in a new position in PEP at the moment.

Digging deeper, I’m using the dividend discount model to see how much PEP shares should worth for a dividend growth investors. I’ve used a 7% dividend growth rate for the first 10 years and reduced it to 6% afterward.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.22 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $223.33 $148.39 $110.95 10% Premium $204.72 $136.03 $101.71 Intrinsic Value $186.11 $123.66 $92.46 10% Discount $167.49 $111.30 $83.21 20% Discount $148.88 $98.93 $73.97

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

According to the DDM, PEP is fairly valued with a small upside potential of 7%. You could also say that PEP is fairly valued, I wouldn’t argue!

Final Thought

As much as I like Pepsi and it has done well in my portfolio, there is no bargain entering in a new position at the moment. In fact, I preferred buying another company evolving in the food business for my 100K portfolio. I wrote that report for subscribers of Dividend Stocks Rocks.

Disclaimer: I do hold PEP in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

