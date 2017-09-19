AMD: The Threadripper Mysteries

Rethink Technology business briefs for September 18, 2017.

Delidding of a retail Threadripper confirms that it contains four fully fabricated Zeppelin dies

Source: Tom's Hardware

Following up on his delidding of an AMD (AMD) Threadripper engineering sample, der8auer has published a new video describing his findings in delidding a standard retail Threadripper part. Der8auer went a step further this time and actually ground off the surface of the Zeppelin cores to reveal that each is a fully fabricated part, as shown in this picture:

A number of theories have been proposed concerning the presence of the four dies, but some can be quickly ruled out. Some have speculated that the dies are fully functional and would allow activation at some point in the future. It is extremely unlikely that AMD would go to the trouble and expense of including fully functional dies without charging an appropriate price for them.

And AMD has stated to Tom's Hardware and Anandtech that the dies are “dummy dies” that are present merely to support the heat spreader. Up until the delidding of the retail Threadripper, reviewers have assumed that these were just blank silicon slabs.

Another interesting theory I read in a comment is that Threadripper needs all four dies in order to offer all 8 memory channels, as EPYC does. Except that Threadripper only offers four memory channels, two for each Zeppelin die.

Anandtech points out that Threadripper entails a non-uniform memory access (NUMA) architecture in which the latency for access to the channels not attached to the die performing the processing is much greater than for the die resident channels. Near memory has a latency of 78 ns, while far memory has a latency of 133 ns. The time to access far memory is greater because the request has to go through the adjacent Zeppelin, as shown in this diagram:

Note that the above diagram, provided by AMD, completely ignores the non-functional Zeppelins.

Der8auer's YouTube video:

AMD dissembles about Threadripper

When der8auer earlier delidded a Threadripper engineering sample, he found, not surprisingly, four Zeppelin dies. At the time, according to Tom's Hardware:

AMD responded that two of the die on shipping Threadripper models are not the same as those Der8auer found in the engineering sample - the additional two die are "dummy" die that the company uses to provide structural stability for the package. These additional die prevent the IHS (Integrated Heat Spreader) from caving in when you tighten down the heatsink.

AMD continued to call the non-functional Zeppelins “dummy” dies after the retail Threadripper delidding, according to Tom's:

We followed up with AMD and inquired if the die were functional. AMD responded that two of the die are in fact non-functional "dummy" die that aren't connected electrically to the substrate.

This seems to be dissembling on AMD's part. Reviewers have typically assumed (as did Anandtech) that the “dummies” were mere silicon blanks, not fabricated Zeppelin dies.

I find it rather curious that AMD has gone to such lengths to obscure the fact that the dies are fabricated parts, working or not. Tom's concludes:

Mounting dies to a substrate is like any other manufacturing process; there can be defects. It's possible that the Threadripper processors are simply EPYC processors with die that weren't successfully mated to the substrate. Conversely, it's also possible that AMD is using defective die for the fillers, but in either case, it's doubtful that the company is wasting functioning silicon.

In fact I find the former explanation, that Threadripper parts are simply defective EPYC processors, far more likely. The reason is that even using defective Zeppelins for spacers is very inefficient from a manufacturing standpoint. The dies have to be mounted in some fashion as the functional Zeppelins are, and then they are soldered to the heat spreader as shown in der8auer's video.

That's a lot of work, especially the soldering to the spreader, for dies that are non-functional and won't generate any heat. Probably a simpler spacer scheme could have been devised, such as machining the spacer into the underside of the heat spreader.

This was in fact, the explanation I proffered on July 28, which apparently was so controversial. But the fan reaction to this probably explains AMD's dissembling about it. The fans don't like the idea that they're being sold EPYC rejects. They really shouldn't be upset. Threadripper is a perfectly reasonable way to salvage value from defective EPYC parts.

Waymo finally has the smoking gun for its suit of Uber

Alphabet's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo has requested a delay in the start of the trial of its suit against Uber (Private:UBER) for theft of intellectual property related to self driving cars and LIDAR systems. Waymo's motion for continuance is heavily redacted, but makes clear the reason for the request. Waymo has finally received the due diligence report that it has long sought, and which Uber has at times refused to hand over.

According to the motion, Waymo needs more time to go over the report, called the Stroz Report because it was prepared by the cyber security and legal firm Stroz Friedberg. Along with the report has come a mound of additional evidence in the form of other documents and devices that had been withheld. Even then, Waymo claims that what has been received is a “small portion” of what Uber and Stroz still have in their possession:

The evidence Uber and Ottomotto attempted to shield from discovery goes to the heart of the case. As recently as August 16, Uber’s counsel represented to the Court, “Your Honor. When the Federal Circuit makes a ruling, there’s a whole lot that Uber’s been dying to say that we’ll say. And it will be very clear: There’s no ‘there’ there.” Putting aside the fact that Uber fought tooth and nail against the disclosure of the very materials its counsel claimed it wanted to reveal, the Stroz Report unequivocally establishes the facts underlying Waymo’s trade secret misappropriation claims: (text redacted).

When I first heard about the request for delay, I thought, either the Stroz report didn't provide the evidence Waymo needs, or Waymo just needs more time to sharpen their knives. I think it's the latter.

I'm starting to think that Uber is never going to survive this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.