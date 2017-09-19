Some Good News For Apple Longs

Social data is bullish for iPhone though not as bullish for the watch

Purchase Intent Rises For iPhone

Social data firm Likefolio has some good news for Apple (AAPL) longs: their analysis suggests the new iPhones will have very strong sales. We elaborate below, and offer a couple of ways for Apple investors to limit their downside risk in the event the bullish scenario doesn't pan out. Let's begin by describing how Likefolio works, for readers who may not be familiar with them.

Tracking Brands To Get Insight On Stocks

Several years ago, one of the early pioneers in using social media data for investment purposes was London-based Derwent Capital Markets, which launched a hedge fund in 2011 using Twitter (TWTR) data to gauge market sentiment. The idea for the fund came from a research paper by Johan Bollen, Huina Mao and Xiao-Jun Zeng that claimed to have found a method of using Twitter data to determine the daily direction of Dow Jones Industrial Average with 87.6% accuracy. Derwent's Twitter hedge fund was shut down, shortly after opening, prompting Martin Bryant of The Next Web to comment:

it appears that there simply isn't much market appetite for investments powered by social media sentiment. [...] It seems that the market simply isn't ready to put its faith in the wisdom of digital crowds just yet.

Bryant may have spoken too soon. Today, both institutional investors as well as retail investors are using social data aggregated by Likefolio (for example, TD Ameritrade (AMTD) now offers its retail customers social data provided by Likefolio, as former AMTD managing director Nicole Sherrod explains in this Fox Business interview). Unlike earlier approaches such as Derwent Capital's short-lived fund, Likefolio's approach isn't to gauge market sentiment directly, but to gauge sentiment about brands that roll up to publicly traded stocks.

Using Social Data To Source Stock Ideas

There's a lot of chatter on social media about individual stocks, but a challenge with generating any useful data from it is the tendency of an investor to "talk his book" - anyone who is long a particular stock is likely to make bullish comments about it, and vice-versa. Likefolio avoids this challenge by mining comments about brands owned by publicly traded companies, rather than the stocks themselves, as the image above from its website illustrates. Someone who comments about Yum Brands (YUM) on Twitter may be talking his book, but, for every YUM investor there are many more Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut customers, and they are sharing their thoughts about those brands on social media constantly (to see an example for yourself, enter "Taco Bell" in the search field on Twitter now, and click the "Live" tab). That social data can give investors bullish or bearish indicators on stocks ahead of their earnings, as happened with YUM a couple of years ago.

What Social Data Is Saying About Apple Now

In a nutshell, purchase intent is relatively muted toward the next generation of the Apple watch, as Likefolio co-founder Andy Swan noted recently on Twitter...

...But purchase intent mentions are much higher for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

A question remains, though, to what extent the high iPhone purchase intent is already priced into the stock.

Our Site's Current Take On Apple

While Likefolio looks at social media to get a sense of a stock's trajectory, Portfolio Armor looks at price history of the stock itself, as well as option sentiment on it (for an explanation of that process, see this recent article where we apply our process to a gold royalty stock). Apple was included in a hedged portfolio we presented in May (and updated the performance of on Monday), because it was one of our site's top names in May. Portfolio Armor is still moderately bullish on Apple, estimating a potential return for it of about 12% over the next several months.

Adding Downside Protection To Apple

Let's assume you own 500 shares of Apple and are bullish on it after reading Lifefolio's data, but want to limit your downside risk over the next several months in case your bullishness ends up having been wrong. Below, we'll look at two ways of limiting your downside to a drawdown of no more than 15%.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Monday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 500 shares of Apple against a greater-than-15% drop by late April.

As you can see above, the cost of this put protection was $4,450, or 2.80% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). If you don't want to pay to hedge, you could consider the next hedge.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 500 shares of AAPL against a >15% drop by late April, while not capping your potential upside by then at less than our potential return estimate of 12%.

Our hedging algorithm was able to use a further out-of-the-money strike for the put leg of the collar than in the previous hedge, so the cost here is lower: $3,350, or 2.11% of position value (calculated at the ask). But the income generated from selling the call leg below was higher: $4,150, or 2.62% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected $800, or 0.5% of position value, when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

The Likefolio iPhone data looks good, but we tend to think of stocks "from the viewpoint of calamity," to re-borrow the expression Benjamin Graham borrowed from the philosopher Baruch Spinoza. If you do too, you might want to consider scanning for the least expensive hedge that meets your risk tolerance.