The MnM Portfolio Vs. The VIG: An Objective Comparison

Last Month a Commenter Called Me Out

It's always great to get feedback from the community and for the first time I had a commenter do a snapshot comparison of my portfolio as compared to his/her Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) holding. The poster posted the following comment:

It was a relatively snap-shot comparison and the poster admitted it was a short period to compare, but it got me thinking. Is what I am doing producing results greater than simply buying the VIG? Is it worth all the time and effort I spend analyzing and writing about stocks?

Here's what I found when I did a comparison and some number crunching of my own.

First, let's evaluate the two - in order to understand the differences

Investment Strategy

VIG's strategy, as outlined in its summary prospectus, states that:

The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of common stocks of companies that have a record of increasing dividends over time.

It's kind of generic, but in essence it is a dividend growth strategy.

My MnM Portfolio, in contrast, invests primarily in stocks found within the CCC universe, as published by David Fish, and seeks annual income growth of at least 10% though dividend raises and reinvestment.

I would say that overall the strategies are relatively similar, at least with regard to purchasing dividend payers with a history of raising their payouts.

Portfolio Make-up and Concentration

The commenter was quick to point out that the VIG does not hold REITs as the MnM Portfolio does. This is correct, and when we review the top 25 holdings of the VIG, we see many large-cap names, some of which overlap with the MnM Portfolio.

Source: Morningstar.com

The VIG is obviously less concentrated than the MnM Portfolio, as the top 25 holdings make up just over 58% of the fund, whereas the MnM Portfolio has 38 holdings, and not all are evenly weighted (yet).

Turnover

In terms of portfolio turnover, VIG allows for a higher turnover rate than I desire for the MnM Portfolio. The May 25, 2017 Summary Prospectus indicates that VIG's turnover for 2016 was 19%. My MnM Portfolio seeks to have as low of a turnover rate as possible, though I admit that I have turned over more stocks this year than I expect to in a typical year.

The good news is that most all of my meddling this year has been neutral or accretive to dividend growth and is geared towards improving the portfolio's quality.

Portfolio Yield

Due largely to the inclusion of the REITs and a BDC in the MnM Portfolio, it's not surprising to see that the MnM Portfolio's 3.5+% yield runs nearly 1.5% higher than VIG's, which typically hovers at just over 2%. This obviously brings more interest rate risk to the MnM Portfolio but also more income as well.

Fees

The commenter incorrectly assumed that the expenses of holding the VIG are less than the MnM Portfolio. This is not the case as the MnM Portfolio has a 0.00% expense ratio as my first 100 trades are free. I try to highlight this in every article I write, but I understand that some people read quickly and may skip over this point.

Given that my brokerage, Wells Fargo (WFC) no longer offers free trades to new accounts (the program is grandfathered), it would be fairly safe to assume that for a new investor to replicate my approach they would want to find a similar free-trade offering from a brokerage and might even consider setting dividends to reinvest if they do not have the scale to keep fees down. Wells charges Portfolio customers $2.95 per trade for non-grandfathered accounts, so fees can still be very manageable. Overall the VIG's expense ratio of .08% is remarkably low, so in either case fees are not excessive.

Control

Maybe the starkest difference between my approach and buying in to the VIG is in control and availability of information. I can swap investments at any point and I direct reinvestment.

Further, I know precisely what is in my portfolio and how it is doing at every turn. I have charted out income and generally know exactly what to expect. With the VIG, you can see the composition of the portfolio as it is disclosed and you find out what your distribution is once each quarter, as it is calculated by Vanguard. With such high turnover, I find it near impossible to accurately predict what the distribution will be at any given point. The positive here for the VIG is that you do not need to put in the time or effort to track and monitor your portfolio. It's done for you.

So, given all of these differences, let's look at some actual results.

Comparing Dividend Growth

As many of my readers are aware, my portfolio is and has been, a work in progress. I have worked diligently over the past two years to improve the portfolio's quality and have transformed it into what it is today. It's not evenly weighted yet, but I am working towards that.

To compare dividend growth I opted to keep the analysis as simple as possible. I chose to ignore reinvestment (which should favor the MnM Portfolio) and focus simply on the situation where an individual bought 1 share of each holding in my portfolio as compared to 1 share of VIG. I then charted the quarterly income from 2013-2017, a little bit longer time frame, and about as far back as I was able to find on SeekingAlpha, to determine what the annual dividend growth looked like for each of the two strategies.

I will call this the MnM Scenario, and in looking over the data, it comes as no surprise to see that dividend income would have risen in every single quarter of the period observed.

*Note that these dividends were adjusted for stock splits; (1) Ventas (VTR) spun-off a portion of its business into a separate company. Though beneficial to the portfolio, for simplicity sake this was ignored.

For the years 2013-2016, the average annual dividend growth came in at 10.7%. Note that this scenario assumes no sales of stock.

VIG has been a little bit less consistent in terms of growth in its quarterly payouts.

As you can see in the chart below, VIG displayed stellar annual dividend growth in 2014 and 2015, before growth fell off a cliff in 2016. 2017 hasn't yet recaptured the magic of the prior years' either as the growth again trails the MnM Scenario. Looking at the quarter over quarter changes, I also found less consistency. In any given quarter you never know whether it would be up or down, and not just by a small margin. There are plenty of double-digit moves over the past couple of years. This could be troublesome for someone in retirement, trying to manage their cash flow.

Fortunately for the VIG, for the three years analyzed the income growth of the VIG only trails the MnM scenario by about 1%. If the weakness from 2016 continues; however, the gap will continue to widen.

Comparison of Capital Gains

In terms of price appreciation, for the years I have written on Seeking Alpha, 2015-2016, I found the actual results of the MnM Portfolio to not be too dissimilar to the VIG.

I underperformed the VIG in 2015, largely due to my own investing, as I was just coming into my dividend-growth strategy. If you are interested, you can find my writings from this time frame here on SeekingAlpha. Don't be too hard on me though, I was very new to managing my portfolio, and 2015 brought with it some valuable life lessons. In contrast, in 2016, I outperformed to VIG by a similar margin.

If I have time in the future, I will chart out the gains/losses on each of the individual stocks, as I did with the dividend growth exercise up above, for comparison to the VIG. I have a feeling that the 38 stocks would have outperformed the VIG, but I have to leave something to entice readers to come back for an update later this year.

Looking at 2017 the commenter is correct in stating that my portfolio is trailing the VIG. As of September 15, my brokerage shows a year-to-date total return of just around 7%, reflecting a strong September, while the VIG is showing a total return of just over 11%. So there's a little bit of a gap there.

Conclusion

It's hard to argue that either strategy is wholly advantageous to the other. I like the control, visibility and consistency of developing and managing my own portfolio. There is more risk to it, but with 38 positions, it's hard to argue that diversification is not strong in both cases. If you are not interested in putting in the work, then the VIG would have the advantage in terms of effort required.

In terms of portfolio composition, to match the MnM Portfolio, VIG holders would need to find REIT exposure. Options abound, but one could consider buying a REIT ETF such as the VNQ to address this. Looking at income consistency it's hard to argue with my approach. The peaks and valleys displayed by the VIG are starkly different from the MnM's steadily increasing income stream.

Depending upon the size of your portfolio, the VIG may have lower expenses. Again, this all depends upon what kind of a deal you can get from your brokerage. If you find an option similar to mine, you may find savings.

In terms of results, the VIG would have beaten my portfolio (as it stands today) in dividend growth from 2013-2015, before quickly surrendering it's lead and trailing by the end of 2016. You do have to wonder where the appreciation went. Likely portfolio turnover consumed the growth as new, lower-yielding investments came into the mix. It's hard to think of any other reason for the lackluster growth.

As a holder of VIG in my spouses retirement account, I will be paying close attention to the remaining two distributions of 2017 to see if dividend growth picks up, or remains low. Fortunately, as the commenter originally mentioned, the capital appreciation is helping mend the gap.

I will highlight that, as I write this my MnM Portfolio is sitting at 9.9% annual income growth (including reinvestment), and will achieve its annual target of 10% growth by the end of the month. I project that it will finish out the year with income growth of 11% - 12%, so the MnM Portfolio is certainly not losing momentum.

I hope you found this assessment useful. I like both strategies for dividend growth, but I do find my approach is right for me. In particular I appreciate the consistency, control and visibility that I have, and am willing to put in the work. I plan on updating this analysis again after we close out 2017, to see just how things panned out for the year under both investment strategies. I welcome your thoughts as well. Did I miss anything in the analysis? What is your take?

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL OF THE STOCKS AND ETFS MENTIONED EXCEPT VNQ AND WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.