NN Group: A Deep Value Play With More Than 50% Upside

Despite this attractive profile, NN currently trades at an undemanding valuation and a re-rating of its shares seems possible in the next few months.

It has recently completed a merger with its competitor Delta Lloyd, a combination that is expected to generate significant cost and capital synergies in the next few years.

NN Group (OTCPK:NNGRY) has an attractive profile due to its solid capitalization, high-dividend yield and good dividend growth prospects. Despite this, it is currently one of the cheapest insurance companies in Europe, trading at a deep discount to its peers. The company recently completed the acquisition of Delta Lloyd and will have an investor day in next November, where it is expected that NN will provide more details regarding its business strategy following the business combination, being a key catalyst for a re-rating of its shares.

Company Overview

NN Group is an insurance and asset management company with operations in Europe and Japan. It is based in the Netherlands and has a long history, given that it was founded about 170 years ago. It has a market capitalization of about $14 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market.

NN Group was formerly part of ING Group (ING), but it was disposed through an Initial Public Offer [IPO] in 2014 as part of the requirements from a government bailout that ING received during the global financial crisis. ING’s U.S. insurance operations were separated and also listed through Voya Financial (VOYA). Therefore, NN Group integrated former ING insurance operations in Europe, Japan and its asset management operations, while the banking activities remained at ING. Following NN’s IPO, ING remained as the main shareholder of the insurance company, but the stake was fully divested through several disposals until 2016.

NN Group’s current business is divided within seven reporting segments, namely Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Japan Closed Block VA and Other. Despite this diversified business segmentation, in 2016 about 56% of its operating income was generated from its Netherlands Life business, being by far the largest business within the company. It is followed by Insurance Europe (16%), Japan Life (12%), Asset Management (11%), while other segments have smaller weights.

Given this business profile, its closest competitors are other European insurance companies with significant Life activities, like Axa(OTCQX:AXAHY) or Aviva (AV), and insurance companies focused in the Benelux markets, including AEGON (AEG), Ageas (OTCPK:AGESY) or ASR Nederland (OTC:ASRRF).

NN Group has a dynamic capital allocation strategy, with the goal of providing the best risk-return profile. Therefore, there are currently various parts of its business segments that do not necessarily fit into the rest of the group. Operations that don’t create much synergies could be disposed in the future, like its Japanese operations or some operations in Eastern Europe.

Also, its Japan Closed Block VA comprises its closed-book single premium variable annuity insurance portfolio in Japan, which includes products sold from 2001 to 2009 and is expected to be run-off by about 80% by the end of 2019. Thus, its business profile should continue to change in the next few years, as the company allocates capital towards its most profitable business segments.

Indeed, reflecting this capital allocation strategy, on December 2016 NN Group announced a friendly offer for its Dutch competitor Delta Lloyd, with the aim to combine the Dutch and Belgian operations of the two companies.

Delta Lloyd Acquisition

The aim of the acquisition was to create a diversified leader in the Dutch pensions, life and non-insurance markets. Shareholders of both companies approved the deal and this was completed on June 2017.

The rationale for this merger was quite straightforward for NN shareholders because it enhances the company’s customer proposition in the Benelux, increases the free cash available and should lead to higher dividend growth from 2018 onwards. Delta Lloyd shareholders also backed the offer because the premium offered was close to 40%. The deal was funded from NN’s excess cash and some debt, maintain a strong balance sheet for the combined entity.

The combination of the two companies resulted in a leading pension provider, doubled the size of Non-Life for NN and gave it additional scale and capabilities in other business segments, like asset management and banking. Additionally, due to the overlap of operations between the two companies, the cost synergies extracted from this business combination are expected to be significant.

NN expected to reach about €150 million ($180 million) of cost synergies by 2020, plus capital synergies from business diversification. The deal is expected to be financially accretive 10-20% for NN’s earnings per share, depending on the synergies obtained in the coming years.

Following the merger, NN is now more a little bit more exposed to Non-Life and Belgium has doubled its size within the group, making it more concentrated in Benelux (66% of profit compared to 51% previously). NN also gained access to an important distribution channel through the joint-venture of Delta Lloyd and Dutch bank ABN Amro, one of the largest Dutch banks with around 5 million retail clients. This may become an important stream of revenues in the coming years, due to cross-selling of more products than Delta Lloyds could achieve by its own.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, NN has faced a demanding operating environment over the past few years, being negatively impacted by the prevailing low interest rate environment in Europe that puts pressure on investment margins, fierce competition in its domestic insurance market and market volatility.

Despite this demanding operating environment, NN was able to reach its financial targets over the past three years, reporting an operating result compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of 11%, which is quite good taking into account the headwinds the insurance sector faces in Europe and that NN operates mainly in mature markets.

One important factor for its earnings growth has been improving its efficiency, given that NN has been reducing costs significantly since its IPO. It has achieved its target of reducing its administrative expenses in its Netherlands unit by €200 million ($240 million) compared to 2013, or almost 25% of the expense base.

Despite this very good achievement, the company intends to reduce administrative expenses by more 15% by the end of 2018, being an important earnings growth driver in the next few quarters. It also has further cost reductions that it can achieve from the combination with Delta Lloyd, something that NN may update in the next few months as integration is completed.

Regarding its most recent results, NN reported higher income in 2016 with gross premium income and investment income up in the year, despite the challenging operating environment. Its top-line was €14.3 billion ($17.2 billion), an increase of 2.3% from the previous year. Despite this relatively good revenue performance, NN’s operating results declined due to higher underwriting expenses related to severe storms that impacted negatively the Netherlands Non-Life segment. Its operating result was €1.2 billion ($1.5 billion), down by 14% from the previous year. Its net operating return on equity [ROE] stood at close to 8%.

During the first six months of 2017, NN reported a good operating momentum with higher earnings and profitability and the merger of NN and Delta Lloyd was completed. NN now reports its financial reports including the integrated business and Delta Lloyd has contributed with about €50 million ($60 million) for operating profit in the second quarter of 2017, in-line with the company’s expectations and boding well for its earnings growth in the next few quarters.

Going forward, NN should continue to report modest top-line growth due the low bond yield environment, while earnings should report better growth figures supported by cost cutting and synergies from the integration of Delta Lloyd.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, NN was one of the best capitalized insurance companies in Europe when the new regulatory regime (Solvency II) started in 2016, reporting at the time a Solvency II ratio of about 240%. However, the company used this strong capitalization to buy Delta Lloyd using in large part its own funds, while Delta Lloyds’ capitalization was much weaker than NN resulting on further dilution of the capital position of the combined entity.

Therefore, the combined Solvency II ratio was estimated to be around 185% when the offer was presented, a much lower ratio than NN reported on a stand-alone basis. At the end of the second quarter of 2017, following the completion of the merger NN reported a Solvency II ratio of 196%. This is a very good capitalization level that is higher than for most of its peers and shows that NN generates significant capital organically enabling it to distribute excess capital to its shareholders in the coming years.

Due to its superior capitalization within the European insurance sector, NN has delivered a very attractive shareholder remuneration policy since its IPO in 2014. In the period of 2014-16, the company has returned more than €2.1 billion ($2.5 billion) to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, which is more than 20% of its average market capitalization during this period. This shows NN’s commitment to return excess capital to shareholders, barring other opportunities to use its excess capital to strengthen its business.

Its dividend related to 2016 earnings was €1.55 ($1.86) per share, an increase of 2.6% from the previous year. At its current share price, NN offers an attractive dividend yield of about 4.6%, even though it is very close to the European insurance sector average. Like many European companies, it has a lower dividend payment frequency than U.S. companies, given that NN pays dividends twice per year. Also, the Dutch dividend withholding tax is 15%, which reduces somewhat its income appeal even though this tax rate is lower than in most European countries.

NN’s dividend payout ratio has been quite conservative, at below 40% in the past two years. This is lower than compared to its peers and may be revised upwards in the coming years. The company’s strategy is to pay out between 40-50% of the net operating results from ongoing business, but considering that the European sector average is close to 60% this seems to be too much conservative.

One of NN’s main financial goals it to return excess capital to shareholders, therefore, its dividend should continue to grow steadily over the next few years. Indeed, according to analysts’ estimates, NN should deliver a growing dividend over the next three years at about 7.5% per year, to €1.93 ($2.32) per share by 2019.

Moreover, its share buyback program has been suspended due to the acquisition of Delta Lloyd, but the company is very well capitalized and has good organic capital generation and may resume share buybacks in the next few months, improving even further its shareholder remuneration policy.

Conclusion

NN Group has exposure to mature insurance markets and therefore its growth prospects aren’t particularly exciting. The company has been doing a good job on cost-cutting and the recent merger with Delta Lloyd provides plenty of cost synergies and possibly capital synergies as well.

Despite this, NN trades at a large discount to the European sector, which seems to be unwarranted due to its relatively good earnings and dividend growth profile. Also, its capitalization is very strong and has remained robust following the Delta Lloyd acquisition. Therefore, NN’s valuation discount should reduce over time, providing a lot of upside for its share price.

NN currently trades at only 9x its estimated earnings and 0.49x book value, compared to 12x earnings and 1.8x book value for the sector. Even compared to its closest Benelux peers, NN is still trading at a discount, given that the average book value is about 0.8x. This means that NN is clearly undervalued and should re-rate in the next few quarters, especially as the benefits of the Delta Lloyd acquisition start to be reflected on the company’s financial performance.

Additionally, NN will host a capital markets day on 30 November 2017, when it should provide an update to its strategy and give more precise details about the cost and capital synergies that it expects to extract in the next few years from the merger with Delta Lloyd. This may provide a catalyst for a re-rating of NN’s valuation and give a boost to its shares.

If NN closes its valuation discount to its Benelux peers, it has an upside of more than 50% and would still trade at a very deep discount to the European insurance sector. This means that NN offers a good combination of yield and value, being one of the most attractive deep value plays within the European insurance sector.

