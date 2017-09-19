Alnylam On Its Back Foot Heading Into A Major Event

Clinical success can still unlock a lot of value in the shares, but on a risk-weighted basis Alnylam doesn't look especially cheap going into the APOLLO news.

A death in the fitusiran program has brought safety issues to the front of many investors' minds once again, as this is not the first Alnylam program with safety issues.

Alnylam (ALNY) needs some good news and its upcoming Phase III APOLLO read-out on patisiran really needs to hit the mark with respect to efficacy and safety. With a $7 billion market cap, a lot is still expected of this company even though it has had more than a few setbacks in the past year. Programs in hemophilia, porphyria, and cholesterol still have worthwhile potenpatisirantial, but yet another major setback would seriously diminish management credibility and investor confidence in what is still an unproven platform.

APOLLO On Tap

Very soon, Alnylam will report the results of its Phase III APOLLO study of patisiran in hereditary TTR-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy. The company's Phase II open-label extension study has continued to show strong results, with an average decrease in modified Neuropathy Impairment Score (mNIS+7) of seven points, versus an expected increase (based on natural history studies) of over 26 over the same time, and 74% of patients seeing stable scores or improvement.

Although APOLLO has the same endpoint, the lack of a placebo control in the Phase II OLE study is an important “but”, and veteran biotech investors have seen setups like this where the Phase III study fails because the placebo group responded differently than the natural history studies. Rival Ionis (IONS) reported that its Phase III study of inotersen met its primary endpoint (mNIS improvement) and the similar mechanisms of action (and prior trial results) should give some confidence.

Safety will be a key issue. Ionis's drug showed some rare but serious side-effects including thrombocytopenia and some renal toxicity, but patisiran requires steroid administration with each infusion. The once-every-three-weeks dosing schedule reduces some of the more serious issues with long-term steroid administration, but it's still an issue and I would expect to see some steroid-related issues among the adverse effects. I'd note, though, that Alnylam has seen a large percentage (99%) of APOLLO patients continue into open-label extension studies – if the steroids were making them miserable, I don't think such a high percentage would stick with it.

If the APOLLO data is in line with the Phase II OLE, I expect patisiran and inotersen to reach the market around the same time (they may even share an FDA panel). At that point, the commercial battle will be interesting to watch. Ionis bulls will point to the steroid issue and the fact that patisiran requires a long infusion every three weeks (roughly four hours or so, including pre-treatment). Alnylam bulls will point to the rare-but-serious side effects of inotersen and the risk that monitoring requirements will counterbalance the convenience of the once-weekly injection dosing schedule of inotersen.

Some Alnylam bulls will also point to the company's recent (June) patent allowances and the possibility that they will create problems for Ionis with inotersen and/or with future follow-on compounds. I'm not a patent attorney and this is not any part of my model, but I mention it for the sake of completeness (and I'd also note that Alnylam is being taken to court in the U.K. by Silence Therapeutics (OTCPK:SLNCF), who argues they have IP pertaining to Alnylam's late-stage assets, including patisiran).

I personally believe patisiran will come out ahead on balance (which is why I own Alnylam and not Ionis), but there's a great deal more to learn/know about their comparative efficacy and safety, and I do expect both to reach the market and grab meaningful share.

Safety Has Become A Significant Concern

The overall safety of Alnylam's platform has become a significant talking point after the company stopped the development of revusiran during its Phase III pivotal study due to unbalanced mortality, abandoned the first drug for alpha-1 antitrypsin (ALN-AAT) due to elevated liver enzymes, and announced a halt to the fitusiran Phase III program after a patient died in an open-label extension study. While the problems seem to be different from compound to compound, and the safety data on inclisiran (partnered out to The Medicines Co (MDCO)) has been clean so far, there's nevertheless a cause for concern here.

Management still doesn't know what went wrong with revusiran – was it the delivery technology, the compound itself, or the trial design? Revusiran was the only drug in the pipeline with that delivery technology (first-gen GalNAc) and the Phase III trial saw a larger number of elderly (75yrs+) patients randomized into the drug arm, but the company cannot rule out that it was the drug itself.

As for fitusiran, the company announced earlier this month that a patient in a Phase II OLE study had died from a clot. The details of the case are strange – apparently, the patient was misdiagnosed with a subarachnoid hemorrhage and treated with a lot of Factor VIII when three independent radiologists later identified the problem as a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. In other words, the patient was treated as if he had a bleed when he actually had a clot. Leaving aside the details, the reality is that a patient getting fitusiran developed a clot that led to his death. Management has halted its Phase III ATLAS studies and is going to be adding enhanced risk mitigation measures (likely similar to what Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) did with its ACE910 program). Still, the trials are already excluding HCV-positive patients (due to fears of liver damage) and the long-acting nature of fitusiran could make it harder to resolve a clot. At a minimum, Alnylam is going to have to reassure doctors on the safety of this drug.

The Opportunity

I believe that patisiran will succeed in Phase III and will later succeed in the market. I would also note that Alnylam has a follow-on compound (ALN-TTRsc02) that could be developed for both polyneuropathy and cardiomyopathy, and that has a much more convenient dosing schedule (once every three months). I'm hesitant to assign a value to the cardiomyopathy indication without solid data in hand, as revusiran wasn't really showing impressive benefits in those patients prior to the Phase III failure. I would note, though, that APOLLO includes patients with cardiac involvement and better results in these patients could support an extended label (and a larger addressable market).

I am giving fitusiran a 50/50 chance at this point, which is lower than the typical odds of success for a Phase III candidate. If fitusiran can get through Phase III development (and the efficacy data are in line with what has been seen so far), I would expect the drug to get around a third of the market for patients with inhibitors and a much smaller percentage of the non-inhibitor market.

Givosiran (porphyria) and inclisiran have also emerged as more interesting candidates. There is very scant data so far on givosiran, but it appears to meaningfully reduce attack rates in the small numbers of patients for whom data is available. Inclisiran has shown an ability to reduce LDL-C by more than 50% with just two injections over a 180-day period.

Although I've lengthened the timeline to peak sales for patisiran and reduced my revenue multiple, this drug is still around 75% of my $76 fair value estimate. Fitusiran contributes close to $13, with most of the rest split between givosiran and inclisiran (for which Alnylam will get a royalty).

The Bottom Line

Alnylam shares aren't cheap relative to my fair value estimate and there is a huge binary risk going into the APOLLO study data. De-risking patisiran would add value in its own right, but also likely help rebuild the “halo” around the rest of Alnylam's portfolio. I'm content to hold the shares I have, and there is meaningful upside if/when patisiran, fitusiran, givosiran, and other compounds are de-risked from here, but investors buying in ahead of the APOLLO data need to understand the high level of risk that goes with an unsuccessful trial outcome.

