Tesaro At Attractive Valuation Ahead Of Key Regulatory Decisions

Tesaro Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) recently received a major boost as the company reporting receiving the positive nod from the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use for Zejula to be used as a monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed high grade serous epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete response (CR) or partial response (PR) to platinum-based chemotherapy. This action will move the therapy forward to the European Commission for marketing authorization. The drug is already approved by the FDA and thus has good probability of receiving the marketing clearance in the EU as well. The potential approval will make the drug the first oral, once-daily poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) 1/2 inhibitor approved in Europe for use in patients regardless of BRCA mutation or biomarker status.

While Zejula already has an established market in the United States, the EU market holds special significance as the region accounts for one of the biggest markets for ovarian cancer therapies. It is estimated that nearly 45,000 ovarian cancer patients are diagnosed there every year. Overall, the ovarian cancer market is expected to touch the $5.2 billion figure by 2025. The company plans to launch the drug in the EU market during the fourth quarter of this year, after the approval. Zejula is a novel therapy as it does not require BRCA mutation or any other biomarker testing. This also helps in broadening the addressable market for the drug as it may be prescribed to all patients regardless of their BRCA mutation status.

This EU approval of Zejula is likely to be a massive catalyst for the company stock on account of the size of the EU market for the drug. Zejula was one of the first FDA approved PARP inhibitors in the US and showed a strong performance in the market, becoming the most prescribed PARP inhibitor. The drug was prescribed to more than 1,500 new patients during the second quarter, taking the revenue to $25.9 million. The opening of the EU market will result in boosting the revenue stream in a major way. While the pricing of the drug in the EU market is not disclosed yet, it is likely to be on the lines of the US pricing where the therapy comes with a Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) tag of $9,833 for a one-month supply.

Apart from Zejula, Tesaro has another catalyst coming up in Rolapitant IV. The FDA is expected to deliver its verdict on the drug in October. The drug, in oral form, is already approved in the US and the EU. However, its approval application for IV form faced a setback earlier this year when the company was served a Complete Response Letter (CRL). However, the FDA concern was related to the in vitro methods used for demonstrating comparability of the products made at the two proposed commercial manufacturing sites. The company addressed the issues and since the CRL did not question the safety or efficacy of the drug, it is highly likely that the CRL will not prove to be a roadblock in the drug’s approval. This potential approval will further help the company in moving towards profitability as it looks to boost its position in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV), a market that is estimated to touch $1.8 billion valuation by 2020 in the US.

These developments are of special interest as Tesaro is making a pivotal move towards establishing solid revenue streams. For the second quarter of the year, the company reported its net product revenue at $28.8 million, up from net product revenue of $1.2 million for the second quarter of the previous year. The company is still racking up net losses as it reported a net loss of $152.1 million or $2.82 per share, up from $59.2 million in net loss for Q2 of 2016. However, the increase in net loss is mainly on account of higher costs associated with the marketing of new drug products. The revenues from these drugs are likely to edge up in the coming quarters. Further, with its upcoming FDA decision dates, the company is expected to see a major boost to its revenue stream, which will consequently help it in entering the profit zone. Further, with $508 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2017 and average net cash burn of approximately $150 million per quarter, the company has a solid liquid position.

Tesaro stock crashed from its highs in the earlier part of year. Currently it is in the recovery mode but still is available at attractive valuation. The upcoming catalysts, which are pivotal for adding to the company’s top line, will also fuel the stock’s upward move in the market. With its potential to perform well in the market, the company presents an equally interesting medium to long term opportunity in the stock markets as well.

