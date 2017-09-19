I love John Deere. When I first started investing more than two decades ago, Deere & Company (DE) was one of the first stocks that I purchased for my stock portfolio. I owned the stock for more than a decade up until the onset of the financial crisis, and I since owned it for a spell in the aftermath. It is a great company with a well-established identity of quality in the farm and heavy equipment marketplace. And I suspect that someday I will own the stock once again in the future before it’s all said and done. But just because Deere is a great company does not mean that it is a great stock to own at the present time.

Strong Operator

Deere & Company has demonstrated itself as a financially healthy company that is a consistently strong positive free cash flow and earnings generator in what is an otherwise highly cyclical business. This has enabled the company to generate consistently strong operating margins in the mid-teens and net income margins in the high single digits. The company has done well to successfully expand both beyond its core agricultural business as well as outside of the United States to better diversify its operations. It also does well in fostering brand loyalty from its customers through consistently providing high quality products and services and encourages repeat buying over time. It is also a leader among its peers in research and development in working to sustain if not expand its competitive advantage in the future. All of these distinctive characteristics and make Deere & Company the crown jewel name to own in the farm machinery and heavy equipment space.

The Reality Remains

Despite these resoundingly positive defining characteristics, some simple facts remain. Deere is a still a highly cyclical company in a highly cyclical business that deals with the sale and maintenance of very large and costly durable machines that are used to carry out work in farming and heavy construction that is highly cyclical in its own right and strongly influenced by the wild swings in underlying commodity prices at any given point in time.

Thus, no matter how awesome Deere’s management and efficient Deere’s operations may be, the reality remains that their performance results at the end of the day are meaningfully impacted by the various layers of cyclicality that exist in the businesses in which they operate.

And it is in this reality that the stock of Deere & Company is facing an increasingly challenging outlook in the current market environment.

Valuation

The first long-term challenge exists on the valuation front. One of the defining characteristics of a highly cyclical company is that they typically trade at a measurable historical discount both on an absolute basis as well as relative to the broader market.

But at present, Deere & Company shares trade at 20 times trailing and 17 times forward earnings. Not only are these metrics nearly in line with that of the broader market, but these are very high readings on an absolute basis.

Deere is also extremely expensive on a relative basis. When I first purchased shares of Deere many years ago, it was trading at less than 10 times earnings. And when I purchased it again during the post crisis period, it was only trading at 11 times earnings. Once again, today it is trading at 20 times earnings, which represents nearly a two-thirds premium over its long-term historical average.

The fact that Deere is already expensive at a time when the global economy is supposedly ducky thanks to the steady infusion of liquidity from central banks adds to the valuation concern. For one of the things that defines a highly cyclical company like Deere is that their P/E ratio tends to be lower when the economy is performing well and balloons higher when it falls into recession due to the fact that the “E” in the P/E ratio rushes to zero faster than the “P” falls in reaction to the economic slowdown. So the fact that Deere shares are already over their skis from a P/E ratio standpoint in a good economy does not bode well once investors start to become worried about a potential sustained economic slowdown finally setting in (the fact that we are already in one of the longest economic expansions in history suggests that the next inevitable recession may not be years away at this point), as the reversion to the mean could prove particularly painful the next time around.

Commodity Prices

Moving beyond valuation to some more fundamental challenges, another headwind that continues to confront Deere going forward is the ongoing commodities pricing environment. While other forces are clearly at work, one cannot escape the reality that a long-term determinant of demand for the massive durable equipment that Deere manufactures as part of work that makes up 70% of its business is the price associated with the crops that farmers from around the world can charge for taking the time to plant, grow, and eventually pluck out of the ground on a massive scale.

When examining historical commodities price trends over time, a notable divergence is continuing to widen in recent years.

Consider the following three chart that show the stock price of Deere (DE) versus the primary agricultural commodities of wheat (WEAT), corn (CORN), and soybeans (SOYB).

Up until the start of 2013, the pricing relationship between Deere stock and these agricultural commodities was highly correlated for understandable reasons. But over the last few years, we have seen a complete divergence between Deere stock and these underlying commodities with Deere steadily rising and the crops steadily falling.

Now I understand the fact that this divergence could be explained by the fact that the company is having operational success, is benefiting from healthy equipment demand in selected emerging markets and is seeing solid demand from its construction business. But it is reasonable to consider how much of these offsetting positives are already more than priced into the stock at its currently high valuation perch. Of course, one might also note that this divergence also began taking place almost at the very same moment that the U.S. Federal Reserve launched into its largest and most asset price distorting stimulus program in QE3 at the start of 2013.

Regardless, the reality remains that the vast majority of Deere’s business still comes from agriculture based in North America. If crop prices continue to persistently fall, which appears likely going forward given the ongoing worldwide agricultural farming surplus, suggests that at some point these negative forces are likely to reassert themselves. The fact that this presents operational challenges for Deere going forward is a given. But the longer this divergence continues to widen between Deere’s steadily rising share price and underlying crop prices, the more painful the ultimate downside adjustment for Deere shareholders is likely to be at some point in the future.

The Bottom Line

I’m not recommending that you short shares of Deere & Company at the present time. I’m not even recommending that you sell them. For in a market environment such as the one that we have been operating in for some time today, asset price distortions and deviations can go on much longer and become more pronounced than might be reasonably imagined.

But what I am recommending is that if you are currently long Deere & Company, it is a great company but it’s still a highly cyclical business. And while the company may be continuing to post solid operating results from a bottom up perspective, know that the fundamental operating environment that surrounds it is becoming increasingly treacherous and filled with risks from a top down perspective that are mounting and compounding by the day in many cases.

It may not necessarily be time to sell shares of Deere. But at a minimum, it is time to manage the risk associated with your Deere shares if you continue to own them in the current market environment.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.