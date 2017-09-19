Apple: No Margin Concerns Here

With every new iPhone from Apple (AAPL), the market likes to attempt a breakout of the costs of the phones and the associated margins. Considering that Apple strongly controls supply chain costs, the exercise isn't always fruitful.

Analysts' data on the new iPhone X question the margin equation on the high-end phone. A bullish investment thesis would take a hit if margins dropped substantially, but the question is whether investors should actually fear this scenario.

For starters, Apple unveiled the new iPhone models last week with the following base prices:

iPhone X - $999

iPhone 8+ - $799

iPhone 8 - $699

The prices are a jump from the base $650 price for the iPhone 7. The iPhone X will generate a nearly 50% increase in the average selling price for the iPhone in comparison to the holiday period last year.

For FQ1 that ended in December, Apple had an average selling price on the iPhone of $695. The tech giant generated a total gross margin of 38.5% for the period.

The suggestion by Susquehanna International (via the WSJ) is that the key iPhone margins will take a hit due to the higher costs of materials in the iPhone X. The research firm estimates that the iPhone X has component costs of $581 versus only $248 for the iPhone 7. The gross profit and margin per phone are as follows according to the numbers from Susquehanna:

iPhone X gross profit: $999 - $581 = $418

iPhone X gross margin: 41.8%

iPhone 7 gross profit: $650 - $248 = $402

iPhone 7 gross margin: 61.8%

The reason this really matters is that despite thoughts that the high price iPhone might be more of a novelty, KGI suggests demand is impacting pre-orders of the iPhone 8. The iPhone X margins become increasingly more important as demand shifts towards the high-end phone.

MyFixGuide suggests the component costs could be closer to only $413 that would provide a gross profit of $586 and a margin of 58.7%. In this case, Apple would not only generate a substantially higher gross profit per phone of $586 versus $402, but the gross margin would be similar to the iPhone 7 prior to other costs like advertising, marketing and distribution to name a few.

IHS Markit places the iPhone 7 cost down at only $224 suggesting Susquehanna tends to be on the high side of costs. Business Insider provides this chart highlighting the cost comparison on phones between Apple and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) over the last couple of years.

The chart shows how Apple consistently controls costs in comparison to top competitor Samsung again suggesting that Apple isn't going to launch the iPhone X with a much lower margin with more than double the costs of previous generation phones.

Even under this more positive margin scenario, investors need to watch out for a lengthening of the consumer upgrade cycle. If people hold onto the $999 phones for a longer period, the phone margin per year might actually dip to a similar amount and possibly even lower.

The key investor takeaway is that no reason exists to doubt that Apple squeezed suppliers in order to generate the normal margins. In fact, the tech giant should generate far higher gross profits from the iPhone X that would contribute to larger initial earnings from this phone in comparison to previous generations like the iPhone 7 discussed in this article.

Outside of consumers holding onto the phones for longer periods, the long-term profit picture is undoubtedly improved from this phone cycle as consumers can still grab a brand new smartphone from Apple for less than $700 so as to not lose the low-end consumers from previous generations. For this reason, EPS estimates for next fiscal year are surging and the stock is likely to continue trading higher unlike in previous upgrade cycles.

AAPL EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.