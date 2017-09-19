Sell (Or Short) Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) is a small shopping center REIT that operates in smaller towns (tertiary markets). It's centers are generally grocery store anchored. While this company does not have a long history, it may seem long to investors who purchased the stock at close to $50 only to see their investment drop to around $11.35. Management of this company has been a disaster, and for those with experience in REIT investing, they know that management is 90% of the ballgame. Strike 1 against WHLR.

Terrible Balance Sheet

I am not aware of any property REIT that has such a highly leveraged balance sheet. Many mortgage REITs don't even have this much leverage.

Assets + $476 Million (including intangibles)

Liabilities and Preferred Stock - $425 Million

____________

Common Equity $51 million

So WHLR has about $8.50 in liabilities and preferred stock outstanding for every $1.00 of equity and this includes intangible assets. My estimate is that tangible common equity would be closer to $10 million meaning there are $40.00 of liabilities and preferred stock against each $1.00 of tangible common equity. The balance sheet is a disaster. Using all assets, including intangibles, a 10% drop in the value of WHLR's assets would render this company worthless, and using only tangible assets, a 2.5% drop in the value of their assets would wipe out any value in this company. Strike 2 against WHLR.

Book Value

Common book value of WHLR is $5.88 and tangible common book value appears to be less than $1.50. Often book value is not a good measure of the value of a REIT because the REIT may have been around a lot of years and depreciated their properties greatly. However, WHLR is a relatively new REIT with most of its properties being purchased in the last 2 or 3 years. Therefore depreciation is not a huge factor, and the book value gives you a close approximation of what WHLR paid for these recently acquired properties.

The fact that WHLR is selling for twice what they paid for these properties recently, and 7 times tangible book value should give you great pause. And to further scare you, I will show you some charts that indicate that shopping center REIT property values have been falling, not rising. Therefore, the properties may well be worth less than what they paid now. Here are 3 randomly chosen shopping center REIT charts:

KIMCO (NYSE:KIM)

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR)

Urstadt Biddle (NYSE:UBP)

As can be seen from the charts, it has not been a pretty time for shopping center REITs. While UBP pretty much held its own, KIM has fallen 30% and DDR 44%. So if shopping center REIT values are deteriorating, why is WHLR selling for way above what it paid for its recently acquired shopping center REITs? The answer, it shouldn't be. Strike 3 against WHLR.

WHLR Preferred Stock

WHLR preferred stock (WHLRP) yields over 10% while shopping center REIT preferrred stock KIM-L yields only 5.25%. So although common stock buyers may be oblivious to the problems at WHLR, the preferred stockholders are not. Even the preferred stocks of the supposedly toxic tier 2 mall REITs don't have yields anywhere near those of WHLR. CBL (NYSE:CBL) preferred "E" and WPG (NYSE:WPG) preferred "I" trade at a 6.74% yield, so preferred stock investors clearly see a much larger risk in WHLR than in Tier 2 mall REITS. So why are WHLR preferred holders worried about their dividend payments while common stockholders believe that their high yield is safe, ignoring all the warning signs that preferred stockholders see? It is rare to see a property REIT preferred stock selling below par these days, yet WHLR preferred stock trades well below par despite the inordinately large size of its dividend.

Loss of Grocery Store Anchors

WHLR is losing 2 of its anchor grocery stores at 2 of its properties, and WHLR does not have a large number of properties. Although they announced this months ago, WHLR has yet to find new lessees for these locations. Should they fail to fill these locations, or have to lease them at significantly lower prices, this would be a big blow to WHLR. Additionally, this may only be the beginning of tenant vacancies. It is possible that sellers of these properties to WHLR understood them better than WHLR and had a reason to dump them despite decent appearing cash flows on these properties. If WHLR had a solid management with a good track record, you might assume they did proper due diligence and knew what they were doing, but in this case, I am thinking that the sellers of these properties to WHLR knew what they were doing when they sold these properties to WHLR.

Earnings

According to Yahoo Finance, analysts estimate a loss of $1.55 per share in 2017 and $1.57 in 2018. Even after adding back to GAAP earnings the property depreciation, which I think is fair, WHLR is still losing $0.30 per share.

WHLR prefers to use Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO), but they add back to this loss stock based compensation and amortization of leasing expenses which are real costs. Wouldn't it be nice if a REIT could report earnings without including leasing expenses. Colorado Wealth Management's article "Sell Wheeler Before The Dividend Gets Obliterated" goes into why AFFO is a large overstatement of the reality at WHLR, so I won't go into detail there, but I will demonstrate how AFFO can be a very poor measure because AFFO can be jacked up using leverage without increasing the value of the company, as is the case with WHLR.

For a simple example of this, let's take a company with normal leverage. This hypothetical company has $100 million in equity and borrows another $100 million at 5% to buy $200 million worth of properties. This company is currently worth $100 million when debt is subtracted from the value of their properties. Now let's say they earn 8% AFFO on their property. Therefore, this company will report AFFO of $16 million (8% of $200 million) minus the interest on their debt of $5 million for a net of $11 million of AFFO.

Now let's say this company goes on a borrowing and spending spree like WHLR and borrows another $700 million to buy to buy $700 million worth of property with an interest cost of again 5% and AFFO on these properties generating an 8% return. This has not increased the value of the company at all, but AFFO now skyrockets from $11 million to $32 million, almost triple what it was. This is the leverage situation at WHLR, so don't be fooled by AFFO. A REIT is only worth the value of its real estate which remains what is was before this borrowing and spending binge.

I have seen managements try this borrow and spend tactic before, at NRF and American Realty Capital, and it has been disastrous. And don't forget that with WHLR, the cost of their capital raised through preferred stock issuance is double digit. It is tough to use preferred stock issuance at greater than a 10% yield to make money on real estate.

Just as an earnings comparison, the supposedly troubled Tier 2 mall REITs actually expect to report positive GAAP earnings, even before depreciation is added back in, as compared to the $1.55 per share GAAP loss expected for WHLR.

Summary

The value of WHLR properties is at best $6.00 per share but likely significantly lower when intangibles are removed and when you take into account the fact that shopping center properties (according to shopping center REIT prices) have fallen recently. When a company is as leveraged as WHLR, each 1% drop in property values translates into at least an 8% drop in the value of the company. I believe it is possible that the liquidation value of WHLR may now be close to zero. Management's track record is extremely poor, and good management should be the first priority in selecting REIT investments. The WHLR balance sheet is ugly. Virtually all REITs with a good long term track record have low leverage, like Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), etc., but WHLR leverage is extremely high. The yield on WHLR preferred stock is way above that of any other property REIT that I am aware of indicating that there is risk that preferred stock investors see that common stock investors are ignoring. If preferred stock investors are concerned about the safety of their dividends, common stock investors who have bought this company for its dividend should be running from this stock. The company is losing money. It appears that in this yield environment, investors are ignoring all the important metrics and buying this stock for the yield. Buying a common stock based on its dividend is probably the biggest mistake investment novices make. A common stock dividend is completely arbitrary, bears no relation to the value of the company, and WHLR would still be in compliance with REIT payout rules if it cut the dividend to zero. WHLR dividend has already been cut once. WHLR is a very small cap REIT with limited access to capital.

Conclusion

I am putting a $6.00 price target on this company, only because the dividend will probably keep it from going lower until it is cut. But I believe the potential could be lower, especially if they have trouble resolving their tenant vacancy issue or the commercial real estate market turns south. We have been in a long expansion cycle which won't last forever. WHLR has already traded down to $8.00 earlier this year, and those who still own the company should thank their lucky stars for the recent rally which seems to be based on nothing.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WHLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long some WHLR to partially hedge my WHLR short position.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.