Cloudera: Under $18, It's A Buy

Cloudera's (NYSE:CLDR) price movements over the past month are downright puzzling. After blowing away analyst consensus with a 6% beat on the top line in its Q2 print in early September, the stock jumped briefly before fizzling down. Recently, news of the company's pending follow-on (current terms of the deal are TBD) have sent the stock into an even deeper rut.

CLDR data by YCharts

So what's going on here? Why aren't investors rewarding Cloudera for its superlative YTD performance? Since going public at $15 in April, the company has shown nothing but stellar growth and ample support for its low valuation.

Are institutional investors dumping shares to play the markets? Are profit-takers locking in gains? Or are investors simply worried that growth will decelerate?

This article will quickly recap all the near-term catalysts that could be pressuring the shares, but will also review Cloudera's bargain-basement valuation to confirm that the stock is, indeed, a safe bet and an obvious buy.

Follow-On Offering

Cloudera announced its follow-on offering in this press release on September 15. Virtually all the details are still unknown, including the price and the number of shares offered, and perhaps that's one of the reasons shares have been pressured: investors don't like uncertainty. As we move closer to the offering date (which is also TBD, though it will likely coincide with the stock's lockup expiration on 10/25), we'll see more of the details filled in, and barring any unfavorable surprises, the stock should see a relief bounce on the additional information.

What we do know, however, is that this "follow-on" is actually a cross between a follow-on and a secondary. Cloudera is both offering new primary shares as well as selling existing shareholders' stakes, the exact mix of which is TBD. This means the offering isn't as fully dilutive as some investors may think.

As we approach the lockup expiry, some selling of shares is to be expected. Cloudera's early investors (with the exception of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which bought a lead stake in Cloudera's Series F at a $4.1 billion valuation, significantly above the company's market cap today) have made incredible gains from the IPO and want to lock profits for their limited partners. Execs probably also want to cash out of some of their holdings to exercise their liquidity.

What the insider selling mix will look like is yet to be determined. But we can source some clues from Cloudera's peer in infrastructure software Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) , which went public a month before Cloudera, is approaching its lockup expiration on 9/20, and also announced a secondary offering.

Alteryx's offering is purely secondary - the company is tendering approximately 14% of its total market cap, with existing shares only. The majority of the shares (85% of the offering) are being tendered by VCs cashing out, and the remainder is being offered by top execs who are all selling less than a tenth of their total holdings.

Alteryx investors initially panicked and sent the shares below $19, but the stock has since rebounded as investors realized that the light insider selling wasn't signaling any red flags.

AYX Price data by YCharts

I believe Alteryx's recovery will be even more pronounced after the lockup fully expires on 9/20. If Cloudera follows the same pattern as Alteryx, given similar fundamental outperformance and offering characteristics, it should also see a similar recovery in the weeks to come.

Lock-Up Expiration

On October 25 (181 days after the IPO), 113 million shares of Cloudera stock will be freely released and fully unloadable, or about 86% of its total pool of 131 million shares.

While this may sound initially daunting, shareholders aren't mindless sellers either - they don't sell just because they can. They're not likely to unload their entire holdings when Cloudera stock has fallen >20% in the past month.

The secondary offering component of Cloudera's announced total offering gives existing shareholders an orderly forum with which to unload a portion of their holdings. We'll get further clarity on the magnitude and identity of the sellers when Cloudera updates its S-1.

Final Thoughts On Valuation: Substantially Below All Peers

Cloudera is the cheapest stock to own out of all the software companies that went public in 2017. See the chart below for a comparison:

Note on methodology: Market cap based on close of trading on September 18; balance sheet figures taken from most recent quarter; margins and OCF taken from last full fiscal year; forward revenues based on extrapolation of management guidance

Cloudera trades at a breathtaking 3 turns below its peer average. While we acknowledge that its growth rate of 39% is slightly beneath peers growing in the 40-50% range, we also note that Cloudera is the largest of these companies.

The fact that Cloudera has managed to sustain ~40% revenue growth after reaching $400+ million in expected forward revenues is incredible. Most software companies tend to slow down to 25% growth at this revenue scale, yet Cloudera's growth engine is still fully turned on.

Nor is Cloudera's growth being pumped by lumpy, one-time perpetual licenses - virtually all of Cloudera's revenues come from either ratable term licenses or cloud-based subscriptions.

For some reason, Wall Street is valuing Cloudera's revenue stream at much lower multiples than its trading peers in the software IPO class of 2017. If you think this is too expensive of a peer set to compare Cloudera to, also consider that Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP), another Hadoop vendor and Cloudera's closest public comp, has rallied this month as Cloudera sank. So it's not aversion to the Hadoop space that's pulling Cloudera down either. See how Cloudera and Hortonworks have diverged in the past month via the chart below:

CLDR data by YCharts

Something's clearly ailing Cloudera and perhaps it's all the uncertainty revolving around its follow-on offering and lockup expiration. But the fact remains that fundamentals remain strong, earnings were excellent, and the stock looks poised to recover its ground after some clarity is achieved around recent events.

Few high-growth software stocks stand still below 5x forward revenues for very long. With Cloudera's unparalleled reputation as the largest distributor of enterprise Hadoop, it shouldn't be an exception to this rule.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.