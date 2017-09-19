Oracle - A Reluctant Bull Lifts His Horns

Oracle and its reputed guide down - way over-analyzed and exaggerated

I confess it - Oracle (ORCL) is a company whose shares I dislike recommending. I simply do not like the culture or the personalities of the leadership. And it is difficult to recommend the shares of a company whose leadership is happy to be economical with the truth. I will never feel that Oracle is a "top" pick or a company whose customers love it or a company on the cutting edge of technology. Being as economical with the truth as the company management can be during their presentations and conference calls leaves me to believe they have a great surplus of that commodity stockpiled around their silos on Redwood Shores.

But the goal of these articles is to try to enlighten readers about how to make some money in tech stocks. If an investor is looking for a large cap software name, headquartered in the US with a decent valuation, moderate levels of growth and attractive margins, coupled with a strong capital return strategy that can be funded from free cash flow then I think Oracle will work. Looked at holistically, the shares make sense to a certain cohort of investors who aren't looking to invest in the highly valued tech super stars but want to have a taste of the growth that has engulfed much of the IT space at this point.

I think that some writers on this site continue to exaggerate the potential of this company given its set of solutions and the competitive environment. I think it is well for investors to understand the limitations in terms of operational performance that will constrain future growth of the company. I think Oracle remains a share donor and that it will be donating shares for a long time to come. Investors should realize that over time, the optics of the very high cloud growth that is advertised by company management every conference call will start to fade-not because anything bad is happening but simply because the company will have benefited to the maximum extent from its past acquisitions and from the migration of its extremely large user base to its cloud offerings. But the way the numbers work out, that simply will show itself as a long, slow and uneven deceleration in growth in its cloud business segment. And as that happens, margins will rise and overall, the growth deceleration is unlikely to cause much consternation amongst holders. And the guide-down is more of a chimera than something about which serious shareholders need be concerned.

Oracle's comparisons are clearly going to be compressed as it passes the anniversary of its acquisition of NetSuite. And, again, its comparison will also get compressed as the low hanging fruit from its installed base has already migrated to the cloud. None of this is either news or something that will materially impact the company's numbers over time. In fact, Oracle will lose about $50 million in terms of growth simply because the NetSuite transaction closed last November.

The fact that many analysts and some writers on this site had suggested that the company would somehow be able to avoid these impediments, will not, in the next few months, be an obstacle in the evaluation of the company's operational performance. Evaluating set-ups is always a fraught undertaking and one that I learned a long time ago seldom repaid the energy involved. In my view, Oracle is doing well enough to justify a positive outlook. It isn't supposed to be a hyper-growth company. It isn't supposed to be a thought leader. And it will wind up being a market share donor, both in apps and data base. But the fact is-doing well enough, is enough to make the name a decent investment going forward, and I will explore that subject in the balance of this article.

Some thoughts on specifics - Just what did Oracle report and what was its guidance

By now, just about every reader interested in these things will have had the opportunity to either read the Oracle press release or to look at much that has been written, both on this site and by many brokerages regarding Oracle's quarterly report. I will just reprise a few headlines here-and then look at some of the other numbers, below the headlines that give a better clue on the company's direction.

The company reported that total revenues rose by 7% year on year (6% in constant currency). The company's overall product revenues rose by 9%. Cloud revenues, which rose by 51% in aggregate, are now 16% of total revenues, and are about 50% greater than new on-premise software license revenues.

The company saw a modest improvement in the growth of deferred revenue balances which went from 6% growth in fiscal 2017's Q1 to 9% growth in this year's quarter. Operating cash flow (CFFO) increased 12% year over year in the quarter; free cash flow increased by 9% in the quarter. The trailing 4-quarter free cash flow calculation showed no change for the period as the increase in GAAP CFFO was eaten up by a rise in capex.

Maintenance revenues rose by about 2% in constant currency and are 54% of total revenue. Maintenance revenue growth actually showed a small acceleration in the quarter, a key metric for both cash flow and EPS given the high profitability of incremental maintenance revenues. Hardware revenues fell another 5% year on year and have decreased to 10% of total revenues. GAAP gross margins were 79% of revenues this past quarter, compared to 79.4% of revenues in the same quarter a year earlier.

Probably the most significant upside surprised during the quarter was that on-premise license was down by just 6%. In past quarters, that metric had been falling between 15%-20%. I think the slower decline in on-prem revenues reflects the fact that after an initial burst of cloud migration, the hybrid cloud paradigm is now generally accepted as mainstream and that is going to temper the decline in on-prem revenue for Oracle. Not everyone is moving to the public cloud in the next year or two and more to the point, not all movers are moving all workloads to the cloud.

Overall GAAP cloud gross margins this past quarter were 59% of cloud revenues compared to 57% of cloud revenues the prior year. The company's goal is far greater and I have every reason to believe they will be successful in achieving their targets. GAAP operating expenses excluding amortization, acquisition and restructuring expenses were 42% of revenues and that compares to 43.7% the prior year. Because of seasonality, looking at sequential changes in expenses is not appropriate-the company typically has a seasonal low level of revenues and higher cost ratios in Q1 when compared to other quarters.

Oracle has been a margin story for many years now and it is returning to that form. I expect to see operating margins rise and opex ratios fall for years into the future.

Oracle had provided guidance for the total of cloud revenues to grow about 50%. The company had forecast total revenues to grow about 5%. The company had forecast non-GAAP EPS to reach $.60 at the mid-point with a non-GAAP tax rate of 23.5%.

Cloud revenue growth came in at the forecast level, total revenue growth marginally exceeded the forecast on a constant currency basis and the company accrued non-GAAP taxes at 25%, the drag of the tax rate, more than offset the positive tailwind of currency gains.

For many years, Oracle would print quarters that had similar dimensions and the shares worked more often than not. I will comment later about some issues that some investors might have with the specifics of what Oracle has reported and is likely to report-but many investors in this name have shown in the past that they are perfectly content to see relatively lower levels of organic growth and are content to see high margins and improving cash flow. The cash flow will wind up getting used to repurchase shares, to pay dividends and to make strategic acquisitions. This is, perhaps, not a formula that I find to be totally optimal, but I know it has attracted a decent cohort of investors and has resulted in decent share price growth this current year. And looked at holistically, that is what I anticipate in the quarters to come-modest organic revenue growth, improving margins and strong cash flow.

Self-evidently investors were concerned about the guidance the company provided. The company is forecasting constant currency revenue growth of 2%-4%. It has also forecasting constant currency EPS in the range of $.64-$.68. The company is also forecasting total cloud revenue growth of between 39%-43%. Because of the fall of the USD, the company would achieve some noticeable benefits at current exchange rates. EPS would be about $.02 greater and revenues would be about 3% greater than the constant currency results forecast by Oracle management. The company has also forecast that it would accelerate its share repurchase significantly compared to the 10 million shares that were repurchased in Q1.

These results were modestly below consensus expectations, given that almost all analysts who cover this name expect consensus to see their forecasts exceeded and wind up disappointed if that does not happen. In particular, revenues had been expected to grow by 5.4% and EPS had been expected to reach $.68. The growth in earnings expectations is a bit constrained because of the increase in the company's effective tax rate which is forecast to be 200 bps higher this year compared to the prior fiscal year.

For most observers who look carefully at some headline metrics, the disappointment related to the rather visible decline in the expected growth rate of cloud revenues to 39%-43%. That growth rate decline, in part precipitated by lapping of the NetSuite acquisition, was substantially greater than had been anticipated and was probably the major factor in Friday's share price decline. The absence of the NetSuite impact will cost about 300-400 bps of growth in Q2.

The positive case for Oracle is all about how fast its cloud revenue can grow to offset the declines in its on-premise revenues. That relationship is expected to decline some in the current quarter and will decline further when the NetSuite application is lapped entirely in Q3.

The Decline in percentage Cloud Revenue Growth - How much of a problem is it?

There are those, I suppose, who have expected to find Oracle as a leader in the cloud as it has been for years in on-prem. But along the way, Oracle's management has been too late and has had to convoluted a product road map for that kind of expectation to be realistic. And the fact is, Oracle shares aren't really valued that way and the company really doesn't have to achieve a position of primer inter pares in the cloud for it to work out as an investment.

I have never expected that Oracle will become the strongest player in the cloud and so I am not terribly surprised, or disappointed, when the cloud metrics turn out to be less than some observers had anticipated in a given quarter. Oracle management has a visceral need to portray their cloud efforts as some remarkable accomplishment. The reality, as I have pointed out multiple times in the past, somewhat quixotically as it turns out, is something significantly less. When Oracle proclaims its growth supremacy, as it is likely to do on every call, one needs to take its triumphalism with multiple grains of salt.

Oracle is not taking share from Salesforce (CRM) or from Workday (WDAY) or even Microsoft (MSFT)-in fact the opposite is the case. The commentary on the call by senior Oracle management is at best an obfuscation and is most likely something a bit more negative. I don't choose to go through the quantitative mechanics as to what is happening, but when the dust settles so to speak, Oracle is going to wind up with a smaller share of the pie in both apps and in data base than it had before the cloud emerged. Whether that result might be said to constitute success is something that a reader can determine independently of evaluating Oracle's merits as an investment. And considered holistically, it will wind-up donating share to many other cloud vendors; it is, in fact, converting much of its on-premise installed base to the cloud by dint of having a reasonably competitive product that it discounts significantly and which has become far more functionally equivalent to competitors than might have been the case in the recent past.

So far, despite management claims about the how Oracle might compete in the cloud, the Infrastructure as a Service segment growth rates have been relatively muted. Last quarter, infrastructure growth, was just 28% off of a low base and significantly below what some analysts had thought possible. The drumbeat of pricing announcements in this space suggests just how difficult it will be for Oracle to restore it market position.

The growth the company has sustained in the SaaS area which was 61% last quarter, obviously has much to do with the acquisition of NetSuite last year. The NetSuite effect was approximately 60% of the total reported SaaS growth last quarter. The organic growth of SaaS revenues last quarter was something closer to 22%-24, and not the 61% as reported. And over time, that percentage is likely to decrease further, again, not because of anything untoward happening, but because the growth rate for cloud applications in general will revert toward the mean and because there is nothing in terms of either killer functionality or killer sales execution that is unique to Oracle at this point.

Indeed, some of the newest growth areas in software these days-particularly AI and Blockchain have other leaders when it comes to technology-or so 3rd party analysts maintain. I have linked to a couple of studies that might be of interest to some readers-Oracle is not on anyone's list as a leader in AI and will perhaps need a spate of acquisitions to catch-up at some point.

Oracle, on some kind of apples to apples basis, probably winds up losing more than it wins in looking at greenfield cloud competitive engagements in which it is not the incumbent application vendor. None of this need really disturb investors. Most investors who own the shares are not looking for the company to achieve more than mid-single digit revenue growth.

With growth at those levels, the impacts of seasonality of cloud based renewals, evidently an issue in the company's latest quarterly revenue forecast, become significant. That is no different than what has already happened at CRM and Workday and is not something that need concern investors.

In addition, the revenue recognition standards relating to provisioning, which are a peculiarity of accounting standards in the cloud, and which are not typically noticeable for many hyper-growth companies, become far more noticeable when overall growth is projected at just 3% or thereabouts. It can make the optics look bad in a given quarter-but then it doesn't relate to any substantial issues regarding final demand.

Obviously some investors were unhappy with the level of cloud revenues that that the company forecast for the coming quarter. Stepping back a bit, investors ought to anticipate that cloud percentage growth will trend downwards over coming quarters but will not basically indicate that Oracle's "story" is in any danger. The story, at least in the opinion of this writer, will be built on the back of more stable maintenance and on-premise license revenues than I had thought likely, coupled with cloud revenue growth that winds up at rates lower than the overall market but still fast enough to provide the company with a mid-single digit growth opportunity.

The company's outlook - Sandbag or Reality?

The senior management team at Oracle has been at it a long time. Safra Catz has been providing guidance to analysts for many years now. She knows what she is about, I believe. The main upside to the numbers last quarter related to a smaller than anticipated contraction in on-premise license revenues. There has typically been lots of seasonality and some degree of randomness in the quarterly perturbations of on-premise license revenues. Last year, even in the midst of the rapid decline in on premise license revenues in total, the sequential increase for on-prem license between Q1 and Q2 was 31%. Management is, I think, simply being prudent in terms of forecasting that metric-although of course, it doesn't really forecast that specific line item. Another number that is difficult to forecast with precision is maintenance revenues. Last quarter's sequential increase in maintenance revenues was a bit higher at 1.1% than its prior track. At a detailed level, there are many items that influence maintenance revenues, not all of which are totally understood or are visible to outside observers. Oracle management may believe that license revenue growth will show some kind of pull back in the current quarter.

When I look at Oracle's Q2 guidance, I think it has been set with the same parameters that have been used to set guidance in the past. Investors should anticipate that revenues will track just above the center of the range, and that EPS will be at the top of the range. I think it is reasonable to use the guidance provided by Oracle

Valuation

Oracle has always seemed expense on an EV/S basis because of its high level of profitability. For the record, with about 4.3 billion shares outstanding, Oracle has a market cap of $207 billion. With net cash of about $14 billion, the company has an enterprise value of $193 billion. I think Oracle's forward twelve-month revenues will be about $40 billion which yields an EV/S of 4.8X. That would be high for a company with long term growth in the low to mid-single digits-but the profitability reduces the valuation to more acceptable levels.

The First Call consensus expectations for EPS are about $3 or a bit greater for the next 12 months. So that puts the P/E at around 17X. I think earnings growth can average in the high single digits for several years to come. Oracle's P/E is below those of peers/competitors such as SAP and Microsoft although those companies are likely to enjoy faster growth both top and bottom line. SAP's current P/E is around 21X with projected top line growth of 7%-8% and Microsoft has a P/E of 22.5X, with projected growth of 7%-8%. Oracle's P/E, at any rate suggests that it can work as a stock. It should be noted, I think, that Oracle uses a minimal level of stock based comp which is just around 6% of CFFO.

Oracle's trailing free cash flow was $12.6 billion through the first quarter and that metric has been more or less unchanged for several quarters now. While GAAP CFFO is likely to continue to increase, the company is likely to see capex rise to fund the transition to cloud based infrastructure revenues. Using $13 billion for free cash flow, yields a free cash flow yield of 6.7%. That is probably reasonable, especially given that the company does not use any significant level of stock based comp in its business.

I think the share price pullback that Oracle has experienced in the wake of its Q1 earnings release enhances the company's appreciation potential. The guidance that the company provided, while perhaps disappointing to some, really could have been anticipated and does not indicate any troubling trends. While some investors were, no doubt, looking for more, at the end of the day, the company is achieving the kind of results that might be reasonably be expected given its positioning and its installed base. Oracle is not, perhaps, the most spectacular of opportunities in the tech space, but certainly one that can provide investors with a reasonable return in exchange for not all that much risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.