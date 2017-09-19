Equifax's Risks Are Legal Not Regulatory Or Commercial

We published an earlier article about Equifax (EFX) where stated we thought the prudent course of action for investors was to stay away from the company due to the ongoing risks. In this follow up article we want to elaborate a bit more on those risks and why we don't see much risk on the regulatory or business front. Instead, we think the company's as of now un-quantifiable legal costs are the largest risk.

Regulatory Changes

With investigations from everyone from state authorities to the federal government and Congress it's likely that there will be some significant changes when it comes to the regulation of credit agencies.

Considering how the credit agencies effect consumers' lives there have been calls to regulate them as though they are public utilities. We doubt anything that extreme will happen.

Instead, we think we can look to what changes regulators have long pursued but have not been able to accomplish. Highest on the list is making consumers credit files default to "frozen" that means unless a consumer contacts the credit agency and "unfreezes" the file or allows a specific inquiry a third party cannot access the file. Freezing and unfreezing a credit file is a source of revenue for each firm and they charge up to $10 per consumer per action. If regulators succeed in their efforts it's likely the agencies will be forced to provide freezes and "unfreezes" at no cost to consumers (perhaps limited to a certain number of free actions per year).

However, whatever changes are enacted to the consumer-agency relationship they will have a minimal effect on the agencies. Equifax derives only 11% of its total revenue from consumer services.

The rest of the company's revenue comes from commercial sources.

It's also worth knowing that already some states prohibit credit agencies from charging fees for certain services. For example, Indiana residents can freeze and unfreeze their credit files at no charge. Nationalizing a policy that is already in effect at some states will likely have very little impact even on that 11% figure.

It's possible that operating expenses for Equifax could increase as it will need to process more service requests. But again it's worth noting that there are already automated processes in place for such a service and it already has experience dealing with a market (Indiana) where consumers utilize the service more heavily (at least we are assuming they would since the service is free to them).

It's also possible, perhaps likely, that the credit agencies will be supervised similar to banks. Right now banks are required to undergo regular security audits while the credit agencies are not. It's not hard to imagine the credit agencies being required to undergo similar audits in the future. It's unknown how much additional security measures needed to pass an audit might cost but Bank of America and JP Morgan spent an average of $1980 per employee on cyber security. At the same spending levels Equifax's 9,500 strong payroll would point to about a $19M per year cyber security budget. Big, but not enough to justify a stock that has lost $5.8B in market cap since the data breach was disclosed.

Industry Changes

We think Equifax's commercial customers are unlikely to make any significant changes to their relationships with Equifax. The credit agencies businesses are just too deeply ensconced in financial institutions' work flows that changing processes just doesn't appear to be worth it.

The figure below from the CFPB shows how the credit agencies fit into the financial eco system.

From the diagram we can see how powerful network effects insure the place of the credit agencies in the financial system. The credit agencies are the only companies that can "see" a consumer's complete financial picture.

We can also see how hard it would be to start cutting Equifax out of the picture from this excerpt from the aforementioned CFPB report (highlights ours).

The most important issue is that the system depends on widespread participation by everyone. If a major financial institution were to stop furnishing data to one agency it would reduce the value of the entire system. As the second paragraph in the excerpt alludes to what happens is cracks start to appear in the system. If say ABC company decides not to report to Equifax consumers would perhaps start to de-prioritize their payments to ABC company. Run into some money trouble, well you'll make the payments on XYZ card first and skip ABC card because you know it'll have the least impact on your credit. Or a consumer looking for a new credit card to build their credit history might not be interested in one from ABC company because they only report to two major agencies (TransUnion and Experian) instead of all three.

Probably no better point illustrates how deeply embedded the credit agencies are at financial institutions then the fact that companies actually pay Equifax and the other agencies for the privilege of reporting data to them.

Summary

Because of Equifax (and the other agencies) minimal consumer facing exposure we think any regulatory action taken will have a de minimus long term effect on the companies. The strong networks effects and the tight integration of the credit agencies into the financial system also makes it unlikely that the commercial side of the business will see any significant disruption. The biggest risk is the continual bungling of the crisis by management (detailed in our previous article) and the large, currently unknowable legal costs and penalties the company will incur.

