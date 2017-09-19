Target Goes For It

Image credit

Target (TGT) has been in a years-long struggle with respect to its margin growth as many factors have sent pricing power among general line retailers into the proverbial tank. Amazon isn't helping but things like sluggish wage growth have kept a lid on discretionary spending as well. That's why when Target said it had lowered prices on thousands of items, the immediate reaction from investors wasn't exactly friendly. While we won't know the impact of Target's new strategy for some time, what we can do is look at baseline margins and see where it is working from and what impacts the new strategy may have.

To do this, I'll be using data from Seeking Alpha.

We'll begin with a five-year look at EBT margins to get a historical baseline of what we should be expecting going forward.

The last five years have seen some pretty widely varying values as the peak was actually 2015 at nearly 7%. That followed the trough value of about 5% in 2014 as Target was in the throes of its traffic and margin struggles that it eventually came out of. But last year we saw EBT margin decline rather significantly as Target regressed a bit in terms of both traffic growth and margins. Indeed, we still find it with those issues to a degree today and that is why the stock is 60 bucks against its former highs nearer to $80.

Now, let's take a more forward-looking approach to margins and compare last year to this year to see what sorts of trends we can find. Since this year is halfway done, I've charted below EBT and some of its components for both the first half of last year and the same period this year.

I started with gross margin as that is the base of the EBT calculation, and added SG&A and interest expense as well, which together explain almost the entire difference between gross margin and EBT. In Target's case, the remainder is due to D&A, which it has less ability to influence than the two I've charted, and generally runs about 3% of sales.

Gross margins are usually much lower than what is shown above for the whole year as promotions take their toll in the second half, but for the purpose of this exercise, we want to simply compare the change between the first half of last year and this year.

We can see that this year's first half gross margin number is slightly lower than last year's as Target continues to invest in pricing in order to drive traffic. We knew it was doing this prior to the announcement earlier this month and while the difference seems slight on this chart, 1% of revenue is a bunch of money for any company and in particular, when you're determining whether that 1% flows to the bottom line or not.

To its credit, interest expense is slightly lower this year but SG&A is about flat despite efforts to rein it in. Target has needed to do that for some time given its struggle with traffic and profitability growth in the recent past but at the same time, hourly wage inflation for its workforce is something it cannot control. Target, like any other retailer or restaurant, relies on hourly labor and when the price of that labor increases, it will necessarily suffer. Target has kept a lid on wage expenses but expecting it to fall anytime soon seems a bit unrealistic to me.

The bottom line here is that EBT is about equal to where it was last year despite D&A coming in a bit hot this year. Given that margins are roughly congruent with last year despite all the moving pieces, what does Target's new investment in price mean for the business?

The answer to that depends upon your assessment of whether or not it will drive traffic because that is central to the strategy. Target has - as I said - struggled a bit with traffic growth in recent years as WMT seems to be taking at least some customers on the margin. That means Target needs ways to get people back in the stores and one way to do that is to sacrifice margin. That is fine so long as it works because higher traffic could offset lost margin percentage if revenue rises enough in dollar terms. However, if it doesn't work out that way, Target will have the same traffic level but lower margins, and we all know how that turns out.

Cowen was out with a note that said it was bullish on the strategy and while I'd love to be that bullish on the new strategy - I still like the stock here - it is fraught with risks. No retailer comes out and says, "We have the highest prices!" That means the messaging of "lower prices" can be difficult to get people to believe and act upon because it seems this is the messaging of just about everyone. Thus, Target must be judicious in the items it makes cheaper and it also must make it known to customers which products are cheaper. Those products also have to matter and while I'm sure Target is handling this, I haven't seen anything public in terms of what exactly it is going after. What it chooses to go after is critical in terms of whether or not this will work. And as I said, Target has to have some strategy to get consumers on board or the move won't work. Perception is everything and you and I know that if prices are indeed lower but no one can quantify or appreciate the difference, the strategy will fail.

My takeaway from all of this is that Target isn't sitting around and hoping for better outcomes. This new pricing strategy is pretty bold and it has the potential to drive some fairly significant traffic gains. Those gains would need to offset the lost pricing power it is willingly giving up and for now, all we can do is speculate. Target's margins are coming from a place of relative weakness given that wage rates and gross margins are both moving ever so slightly in the wrong direction, so any further deterioration in profitability needs to be more than offset by dollar gains from higher revenue. The announcement doesn't make me want to change my bullish tilt but it does introduce some potential earnings volatility going forward. I like the boldness of the move and I hope it works, but shareholders now, more than ever, must monitor margin levels for Target. The cards are in place for Target to get the share price moving in the right direction again; now it has to execute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.