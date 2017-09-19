Financialization And The Fed: Why There Is So Little Measured Inflation

The economy has become much more "financialized" over the past sixty years and this factor may not be included in the theory and models currently being used by policymakers.

"Measured" inflation, like in consumer prices, are just not rising as rapidly as people believe they should, and this is causing much confusion in setting monetary policy.

Inflation - or, the lack thereof - is getting lots of headlines these days.

The Financial Times has a major, full-page article by Sam Fleming discussing “America's Inflation Enigma.”

The lack of inflation is disrupting the plans of the Federal Reserve and is confounding investors, economists and policymakers.

Mr. Fleming writes that “As the Federal Reserve meets this week, officials are flummoxed by low levels of price growth.”

Investors don’t know what to do about inflation and, as a consequence, the inflationary expectations built into bond prices remain significantly below the 2.00 percent level, the “target” level of inflation that the Federal Reserve seems set upon achieving.

Economist are bewildered because the current lack of inflation seems to be the final failure of one of the profession’s keystone relationships: the relationship between the unemployment rate and the rate of inflation. This relationship first came into prominence in the early 1960s and is called the “Phillips Curve” named after William Phillips, a New Zealand-born economist, who first presented empirical evidence that such a relationship existed.

Non-Fed governmental policymakers are also confused because the uncertainty about the future of inflation impacts government financing issues, what level of interest rates will the government have to pay on its debt - and so on and so forth.

Uncertainty and confusion over this issue are abundant. Let me make a suggestion.

Economics, since Keynesian macroeconomics became the rage of the profession, has almost exclusively focused upon the “real” sectors of the economy. That is, Keynesian models concentrated upon the production of goods and services.

The monetary, or the financial, side of the economy hardly existed, even in current econometric models used in policymaking.

Some economists, like the Nobel prize-winning economists James Tobin, constructed models that linked the “real” sectors of the economy with a more robust “financial” sector of the economy, a sector that looked like the Federal Reserve’s flow of funds tables.

The problem was that the linkages were not altogether clear between the flow of funds tables and the “real” output of the economy, the production of goods and services. Econometric models based upon Keynesian foundations, as inclusive and complex as they became, were never really able to capture the interactions present in economies of the 20th and 21st centuries.

How do you capture in these sophisticated econometric models, the “credit bubbles” in asset markets when you are almost primarily focused upon the “flow inflation” present in consumer prices?

There was the monetarist approach to economic policy, one that I followed earlier in my career, but this approach became much less interesting in the 1980s and beyond as it became harder and harder to identify a relevant measure of the money stock with all the innovations taking place in financial markets and financial institutions.

You could identify a decline in the velocity of circulation of the money stock, but without a detailed picture of the modern financial system, the approach provided very few satisfactory explanations or forecasts.

Financialization became a prominent factor is the US economy in the last thirty years of the 20th century. The first real notice of this was when economists identified the “Great Moderation.” This was the first identification that something new was happening in the economy, that the old empirical relationships were not holding up as they once did.

More and more money created by the Federal Reserve was going into the financial circuits of the economy and not into the industrial circuits. As financialization continued more and more financial innovation took place, more risk-taking took place, greater use was made of financial leverage, and financial engineering become a major tool of industrial organizations.

The financial sectors of the economy grew relative to all else going on in the economy. The dilemma created by this evolution was that policy makers could not identify bubbles in asset prices because their models did not allow for bubbles to take place in asset prices, and, consequently, policy solutions could not be directed at these problem areas because economists and policymakers had no theory to assist them in the effort.

And, the Federal Reserve basically supported these developments as policymakers in the 1990s and 2000s kept interest rates unusually low and we even got the Greenspan “put” to protect stock market prices from declining. The efforts of policymakers basically underwrote the financialization that was taking place.

The underwriting of financialization even accelerated after the Great Recession. The efforts of the Federal Reserve to get the economy growing again and protect the banking system and the stock market against any further downside disruptions was just what the investors and bankers had come to expect from governmental behavior of the past fifty years or so.

Financialization has become so predominant that almost all Federal Reserve stimulus tends flow into the stock market and asset markets, with very little left over to stimulate the “real” economy. Returns appear to be greater on investments in “assets” that in investments to increase the production of goods. Also, it is easier and less costly to engage in financial engineering than it is to engage in the engineering of industrial plant and equipment.

Major companies focus upon stock buybacks, paying dividends, or, engage in mergers and acquisitions rather than on the investment in physical capital.

The result? Well, the old relationships captured in the policymakers’ econometric models no longer are relevant. Money and credit are flowing into new, broader and deeper “asset” markets, and not into consumer prices. The firms in these “new” asset markets also hire different employees than do manufacturing firms. The demands do not raise wages, although they impact other forms of remuneration. These labor markets do not cater to labor unions. So, there is very little pressure from the supply side of the labor markets.

It is interesting to note that in the article cited above by Sam Fleming, all the discussion about the lack of inflation focuses upon factors impacting the “real” sectors of the economy. There is nothing about how financialization has come to be such a major factor in today’s world and how financialization might be impacting not only the economy - but Federal Reserve behavior.

