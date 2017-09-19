Northrop Grumman - A Word Of Caution On The Orbital Deal

Northrop Grumman (NOC) has obtained approval from its shareholders to pursue the acquisition of Orbital ATK (OA) in what is a $9.2 billion deal. While the deal still has to be officially approved, shares of Northrop traded with gains of 3% in response to the deal announcement, in a move that added $1.4 billion to its market value.

I understand the rationale behind the deal, both the strategic and financial motives, yet believe that the market is getting a bit too enthusiastic about it. Shares of Northrop have hit fresh highs and trade at a premium to the market, while leverage ratios are very high, especially if you take pension liabilities into account.

The Deal

Northrop Grumman announced that it has acquired Orbital ATK in a $9.2 billion deal, including net debt of $1.4 billion. Investors in Orbital will receive $134.50 per share in an all-cash deal. The +20% premium offered for Orbital is equivalent to roughly $1.3 billion in actual dollar terms.

Northrop's CEO Wes Bush is excited about the deal, citing greater capabilities, accelerated innovation and global security offerings for its customers. The company cites significant potential for revenue and costs synergies, including accelerated growth. The deal is expected to be accretive to both earnings per share and free cash flow per share in year one after the deal is closed, as cost synergies are seen at $150 million by 2020.

The deal comes rather soon after Orbital Sciences and ATK Aerospace merged their operations in 2015. The company is on track to post sales of $4.60-$4.65 billion this year, of which 43% is derived from space relates systems and the remainder from missiles systems and air plane programs. Operating margins are seen at 11.5-12%. That suggests operating earnings power of roughly $540 million.

As Northrop will have to assume financing costs on $9.2 billion in additional debt, at perhaps rates of close to 4%, interest costs come in at $370 million. That suggests a pre-tax earnings contribution of $170 million, or $120 million after applying a 30% tax rate. This math suggests an earnings contribution equivalent to $0.70 per share before any synergies are included.

If we only account for costs synergies, the pre-tax earnings contribution could double to $320 million over time. That suggests that accretion could increase to $1.30 per share, as this number does not account for any revenue synergies.

Pro-Forma Implications

Orbital ended its most recent quarter with a net debt load of $1.4 billion, which coincidentally matches with Northrop's cash balance as of the end of Q2. Northrop itself operates with $6.2 billion in long-term debt, as the $7.8 billion cash component of the deal will result in a net debt load of $14 billion.

Northrop reports that this debt load translates into a 3.1x leverage ratio, which suggests that it works with a pro-forma EBITDA performance of $4.5 billion. The company paid 15x EBITDA for Orbital, suggesting that EBITDA of the acquired activities comes in around $600 million. Alongside the Q2 results, Northrop guided for annual revenues of $25 billion and saw operating margins in the mid-12% area, as depreciation and amortization charges slightly surpassed the $400 million mark per annum. That suggests that Northrop itself is posting EBITDA of close to $3.6 billion, for a $4.2 billion pro-forma number. If costs synergies are taken into account, I come close to the $4.5 billion pro-forma number that Northrop itself is using.

The reality is a bit more complicated as both firms carry rather sizable pension deficits. In the case of Northrop, these liabilities total some $6.7 billion while Orbital faces liabilities of another $700 million. If these are taken into account, leverage ratios come in at 4.8x, which is a whole different game. Northrop itself guided for earnings of $12.40 per share this year, as accretion from Orbital could boost the earnings number to $13 per share in the near term. Once costs and revenue synergies are realized, a $14 per share number looks attainable.

Current earnings power of $13 per share is equivalent to $2.3 billion, as $700 million of these funds are paid out in the form of dividends. That leaves just $1.6 billion to deleverage, which is not that much as the company has not halted its share buybacks, while capital expenditures of Northrop are roughly twice the pace of depreciation charges, representing another $400 million cash outflow.

Flying to the Moon

The 3% move higher in Northrop makes that the combined market value of both firms has been up by $2.7 billion in response to the deal announcement, as investors are aggressively pricing in the benefits of the deal despite the high leverage ratio being employed. Using earnings power of $13 per share, the earnings multiple has risen to 21x earnings as leverage is very elevated at nearly 5x if pension liabilities are included. While the outlook for defense spending, and notably missile and space related investments is good following continued tensions with North Korea, expectations have risen a lot.

Even as Northrop is a key potential beneficiary of a renewal and extension of intercontinental ballistic missiles contracts, expectations are high. After all shares traded at just $65 in 2012 and ever since have quadrupled. While sales and margins have been stagnant over this period of time, investors have benefited from very aggressive share repurchases at cheap prices, after the company has reduced the outstanding share base by 50% over the past decade.

Real operational gains in terms of revenue increases have not been seen, as this deal will bolster Northrop's sales to $30 billion. While further growth can not be ruled out, any investors with a long-term horizon might have to recognize that it's late in the game to join the momentum run.

