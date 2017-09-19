Junker's E.U. Vision And Netherlands PM's Recommendation To Go See A Doctor About It

On September, 13 EC president Juncker made his annual state of the union address, declaring that the "wind is back in Europe's sails" and among other things he called for a more integrated and expanding EU. He called for all EU members to join the Euro currency, for common policies on migration, defense and other projects. He also called for admitting new members into the club, mainly from the Balkan area and for administrative changes, including the creation of a euro area finance minister. In other words, he is calling for more EU, and a path towards a federal Europe, with more and more power to be concentrated in Brussels and less and less sovereign independence at national level. He declared that this further integration push is warranted by the much-improved overall situation in Europe. After all, the 2015 migrant crisis, has seemingly receded, the Brexit situation did not lead to the collapse of the EU, and finally the economy has shown some real signs of improvement. Not to mention that in a number of electoral tests for the centrist, pro-EU political forces in a number of key countries, they all prevailed in the face of what was perceived as a real challenge

On the surface one might be tempted to buy into Juncker's optimism and many of us who followed the speech closely including yours truly really thought initially that there can really be something to Juncker's speech in terms of the EU's future. History is full of examples where out of crisis, a new much-improved reality emerges, But it did not take long before the reactions of the various national governments helped put a dampener on the mood, which served to confirm my previous views on the eventual fate of the EU. As was to be expected, Juncker's migrant policy, which includes forcing member states to take in migrant quotas agreed through majority vote was met with hostility in Eastern Europe. Hungary's foreign minister also announced that his country is unwilling to surrender any more sovereignty to the EU, which is the general mood in much of the region. In terms of East European countries adopting the euro, Juncker falsely put it as a matter of qualifying for it, while in reality all the countries that are yet to adopt it qualify, except for Hungary, which currently misses out due to the debt/GDP situation which is above the 60% threshold. Reality is that aside from perhaps Romania and Bulgaria, there is no appetite currently to join the monetary union in the region.

One of the main reasons why they are hesitant to do so, even though they qualify is the fact that it is failed experiment even if the markets do not currently recognize it as such. Markets have been assuming that measures meant to keep the project from collapsing, such as the ECB efforts to keep many Euro-area governments afloat through bond buying and low interest rates are a sign of the project's sustainability, through the simple fact that it survived the crisis. We seem to forget however that the project remains on life support, without which it is not only the likes of Greece, Portugal, Spain & Italy which might face default on their national debts, but even the likes of France would likely have a hard time keeping afloat.

France currently pays about .7% yield on its 10 year notes. Not bad for a country with a debt/GDP ratio of almost 100%, and yearly deficits which did not drop below the 3% threshold mandated by EU treaties for the past decade.

Data source: EC.

While the forecast for France has been that it will finally achieve a deficit under the 3% threshold this year, the current government in fact has had to introduce measures worth billions of Euros in order to prevent the deficit from once again crossing that EU limit. If it were not for the ECB's efforts to keep bond yields down however, France would most likely be paying at least as much as the US for its 10 year bonds currently being issued, which is around 2.2%. In effect, it would mean that all else held equal, Frances budget deficits from the past five years or so would have been about 1.5% higher than what we see in the graph. That in turn would have led to measures needed to tackle the deficits, which might have derailed France's return to economic growth from the past few years and likely a French financial crisis with the markets losing confidence it its finances would have occurred. Needless to say that at EU level, without the ECB efforts to stabilize and keep the economy afloat we would currently be looking at a number of Eurozone countries entering default, with the breakup of the euro most likely underway right now.

Describing the situation in the EU as having wind back in its sails is therefore a stretch to say the least. EC president Junker feels somewhat relieved from a number of crises given that some elections have gone the way it was expected and there were no upsets to the mainstream system political structure. He also feels relieved by the fact that Brexit did not create a rush for the exit doors as some have feared, while a number of deals made to stem the migrant influx that seemingly threatened the very existence of the EU, such as the Turkey deal seem to be holding for now. In regards to the EU's relationship with Russia, aside from the mutual sanctions, which both sides have become accustomed to, it is becoming a case of new business as usual. So far this year, EU exports to Russian increased 23% y-o-y, while imports increased by 30%. Even the Greeks seem to now have accepted their fate of being the Euro-zone's sacrificial lamb. They are no longer looking to fight back, but are rather resigned to accepting whatever comes next in the list of demands meant to make their rescue potentially cheaper, while the rescue itself by no means helps the country out of its eternal crisis.

It was this very successful implementation of a life support mechanism which caught many investors off guard, catching those who bet against the Euro economy this year in offside, as evidenced by the performance of the ProShares Short Euro ETF (EUFX) which is down 11.3% YTD. This ETF is meant to provide an avenue for those who want to play the Euro versus the US dollar, betting on Euro weakness. As it turned out so far this year, it has been the US dollar which has been weakening. This should come as no surprise given that the Eurozone economy is forecast to grow slightly faster than the US this year.

Those who bet on Europe this year on the other hand found themselves being handsomely rewarded, with the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU) up over 25% this year. This is in part the reason why Juncker feels a wind at the back of the EU. The overall mood is turning positive. But we have to keep in mind the fact that we cannot simply capture this moment's mood and gauge the situation based on this alone. For instance, if we look at the longer-term return on this fund for the past ten years, the fund is actually down by almost 1%. Even looking at the last five years, it is only up just over 10%, which when looking at it from the perspective of this being a recovery period, it is by no means impressive.

There are many other statistical facts that are by no means impressive when it comes to Europe's economic performance for the past decade or so. For instance, the overall unemployment rate within the Euro area is still very high at 9.1%. Looking at a number of individual countries, things look outright terrible given that we are now eight years into a global economic recovery.

Source: Eurostat.

Of note when looking at the above chart is the fact that of the nine countries that registered an unemployment rate that is higher than the EU average of 7.7%, only Croatia is a non Euro currency member. The other eight members of the EU that do not use the Euro all have an unemployment rate that is below the EU28 average. This in my view speaks volumes about the state of the Euro currency which Juncker wants to get every EU member to join.

I could go on and on in regards to the true state of the EU, which could not be found within Juncker's speech in regards to the state of the union as he sees it, but I believe it is more relevant to look at some of the responses at national level, which by no means indicate that his vision of a federal Europe is likely to become reality any time soon. Surprisingly, it is not just the usual Visegrad group suspects which helped put a dampener on the mood of Euro euphoria that EC president Junker presented as his own personal view in his speech.

As expected, the response from the likes of Hungary was to quickly dismiss the idea of ceding any more sovereignty to the EU. The bad taste that was left in the mouths of many Eastern nations in the aftermath of the flawed migrant quota deal will not go away any time soon. In a region that was previously the most pro-EU, we now have members that still want to be part of the EU, but they want an EU that in no way encroaches any further on national sovereignty.

Juncker tried to get some of the Eastern members on board, suggesting that Romania and Bulgaria, along with Croatia should be admitted in the Shengen free movement area. The proposal to have an EU meeting in 2019 right after the UK leaves the union in the Romanian city of Sibiu in order to plot a united path forward was also greeted in Romania with much enthusiasm, together with the proposal for the Shengen enlargement. On this latter issue however, it was West European nations which let Juncker down. Austria, Germany and the Netherlands all voiced their opposition to the idea. It should also be mentioned that in the aftermath of the migrant crisis and the terrorist attacks that plagued Europe lately, the Shengen agreement only exists on paper, given that most countries introduced border checks which still remain in place today.

Perhaps the most unexpectedly harsh assessment on Juncker's speech came courtesy of the PM of Netherlands who was quoted to have said that: "I am more of a: when you have visions, go see a doctor kind of guy." In other words, he shot down Juncker's overall visionary attitude. This I think proves more than anything that the Euphoria that Juncker is projecting is more personal mood than it is reality in the EU of today.

The reality of the EU is that it is still facing grave economic difficulties, ranging from Southern countries continuing to struggle, to Northern countries also experiencing low growth and a debt trajectory from the past decade, which looks really unhealthy, despite the recent respite. In the case of France, there is still no respite. It is more and more a case of the EU being good for Germany and just a few others while most, especially within the Eurozone are experiencing economic difficulties.

The migrant quota system continues to cause much East-West animosity, with most governments in Western Europe invoking the concept of solidarity in the face of crisis, while governments and most people in the East invoke the right to reject the forced imposition of settlement of a foreign population, which they feel amounts to an attack on the very existence of the distinct native cultures that currently exist in the region. In all fairness, the forced settlement of a foreign population among distinct native populations, with a unique identity has been described as nothing less than cultural genocide in the past. On the other hand, West European elites as well as many left leaning people seem to feel that the refusal to accept migrant settlers is a sign of intolerance and xenophobia. There seems to be no way to bridge this ideological divide, and both sides feel very strongly about it, with one side feeling that they can make their economic might the deciding factor in regards to this ethical question, while the other side feeling that the pressure being exerted on them is nothing less than a continuation of Western imperialism. I expect this issue, which in the end did not prove to be a viable solution to the migrant problem for many reasons, including the fact that even most of the Western governments which supported the quota and currently call for Eastern members to be punished for not respecting the decision have themselves mostly failed to follow through on their own quota obligations.

The migrant issue and related considerations such as the terrorist crisis, coupled with a deep sense of dissatisfaction on other issues such as the economy are also causing a societal divide in most of Western European societies, with extreme right and left parties making steady gains in public opinion polls. Many people falsely came to the conclusion that the 2017 key elections which produced mainly centrist, pro-EU governments so far and are forecast to continue doing so meant that there was a turning of the corner, and that things will get better from now on. Fact is however that this came within the context of an economic recovery in the EU which started in 2013 and is now finally starting to be felt by ordinary Europeans. The Turkey-EU deal on migrants has also helped a great deal in getting the migrant issue off the front pages of the media, with only terrorism getting the issue back into the relatively short collective attention span of the electorate, whenever a more severe attack once more temporarily shocks people out of complacency. But we have to remember that we will not be experiencing an economic recovery forever, and we will enter the next global recession with most European countries and the ECB with very little ammunition left to fight its effects, given that most of the fiscal and monetary ammunition has been used and is still being used to keep the continent's economy from stalling out. I personally don't believe that the political center can hold on in the aftermath of the next economic shock to the system, which might once more be amplified by another migrant wave, which in my view is likely to coincide given the obvious fact that the next global economic downturn will most likely affect the most impoverished societies the most.

In the absence of a significant ideological change in direction at the top of the EU power hierarchy, mainly away from idealism and more towards the recognition of the need to be more pragmatic in order to do well by the electorate, I continue to believe that the EU project remains very vulnerable. In fact, it may be too late to change course now, even if by some sort of magic act European leaders were to all the sudden aggressively change course on a number of key issues such as migration & environmental policies. While some evidence of policy and attitude changes is starting to emerge, such as the fact that since 2015, it seems that most EU leaders have adopted most of the views and policies proposed by Hungary's government on the migrant issue, as discussed in a recent Politico article, it is quite obvious that the same elites who adopted such ideas and policies in the interest of ensuring their own political survival as well as the continued survival of the EU, also deeply resent the fact that they had to change course. As for other issues, such as environmental policies, there is far less public pressure to change course, mainly because the average person tends to have a less than clear understanding of just how unilateral measures to save the planet from climate change are directly negatively impacting their own economic well-being, therefore there is no evidence that EU politicians are willing to take a more pragmatic position in that regard. Decades of taking the well-being of the inhabitants of the old continent for granted in favor of a number of idealistic initiatives may have already irreversibly damaged the prospects of EU survival, therefore the recommendation of the Netherlands PM for those who still have "visions" to go see a doctor may have come too late. The beginning of the end will likely come in the immediate aftermath of the next economic crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.