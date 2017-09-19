Another Reason Why Verizon's Dividend Growth May Be In Jeopardy

The debt has come from not only acquisitions but general operations, as FCF is insufficient to cover the dividend and all of its other needs.

Verizon (VZ) stock has been up and down in the past few years but never really making a lot of progress as investors have focused on its huge dividend, but also tremendous uncertainty in the wireless business. Verizon isn’t as well diversified against potential wireless weakness as AT&T and while that is a blessing in good times, in the race to the bottom for wireless pricing, it is a curse.

On top of that, VZ has borrowed extensively in the past to not only fund acquisitions but also general business needs and at this point, its debt pile is one of the biggest in America. In this article, I’ll take a look at Verizon’s debt and what implications it has for the business going forward, particularly with respect to its ability to continue to raise the dividend.

We’ll begin with a chart that depicts Verizon’s debt balances for the past five years as well as the first half of this year; data is from Seeking Alpha.

There’s a lot going on here so let’s take it piece by piece. First, the bars represent the total of long term and short-term debt Verizon has had on its balance sheet at the end of each period. Short-term debt is typically in the billions of dollars but even with that sort of magnitude, it looks like blips on the chart. Such is the enormity of Verizon’s long-term debt, which dominates in a big way.

Long-term debt was just over $50B in 2012 but as of today, is nearing $120B. The long-term debt total has been fairly stagnant over the past few years but is still creeping up, suggesting that actually hitting $120B is probably just around the corner.

Those numbers are massive but apart from that, I want to point out that VZ isn’t in the business of actually retiring debt; if something comes due it just refinances it. That is why the debt pile grows and grows over time and even without a large acquisition, it seems VZ is doomed to continue to add to the unhappy side of the balance sheet. The only variable, it would seem, is how quickly more debt gets added; it is not a question of if it will happen.

I’ve chronicled my concerns about Verizon’s dividend health given its rising obligation against FCF that is moving in the wrong direction, and this ties directly in with this discussion. The reason VZ continues to add to its debt pile is because it has no other choice; it simply cannot afford not to and a big reason is the dividend.

As you’d expect, interest expense has moved up rather robustly along with growth in debt and we find this year’s interest expense estimate coming in at just under $5B. That’s a lot of money for any company and this is money that VZ could be using for something else, but isn’t.

There’s a tax shelter component to debt so the after-tax cost is lower than $5B, but still, even accounting for that, this is meaningful money that is being sent out the door and not to shareholders or to fund business operations. And the more debt that Verizon has, the more interest expense it has to pay and the harder it becomes to afford the dividend it is already stretching to cover.

But isn’t Verizon covering its higher interest expense with better earnings? Let’s take a look. This chart shows Verizon’s interest expense against its operating income to give us an idea of how much of its pre-tax profits it is spending on servicing debt.

In short, it is a lot. These numbers vary quite a bit as Verizon’s operating income moves around due to results and accounting rule changes but the gist of it is this; Verizon is spending nearly a fifth of its operating income on interest expense. That’s very high, even for a utility, and as the wireless wars continue to heat up – there’s no indication that is going to stop anytime soon – I suspect we’ll see this metric deteriorate some more into next year and beyond.

But even if we don’t, this is an enormous amount of money to lose to interest expense and it doesn’t allow for a great deal more debt to be added to the balance sheet without onerous negative consequences.

So why should you care? Verizon’s climbing debt pile is creating problems for its ability to not only finance typical capex and business needs but the dividend as well. I’ve laid this out before in the context of FCF but the amount of operating income Verizon is paying for interest expense rising over time, those things will only get worse. The only way Verizon can get out of it is to boost operating income significantly but as I said, it is in the middle of a price war that should squeeze margins.

Even if the worst-case scenario doesn’t come true, the outlook near term for the wireless industry is weak at best. That has the very real potential to crimp Verizon’s ability to raise its dividend going forward given that it literally has no ability to pay down any of its debt and instead looks doomed to continue to fund things with more debt, not less, given its FCF situation.

Is Verizon going to suddenly stop paying its dividend? Of course not, but if you own this stock for the yield – not sure why else you would own it – you should know what you own and the risks to your payout. Verizon’s risk is not in paying the dividend in its entirety, but on the margin in terms of raising it down the road. On Verizon’s current path, there will come a time when it will not be able to afford to raise it and I don’t think that time is that far away.

It continues to use most or all of its FCF to pay the dividend and that is why borrowing costs continue to move higher. That, in turn, makes it more difficult to fund the dividend as FCF isn’t keeping up. In other words, Verizon’s debt pile has stacked the cards against it and if you own it for the dividend, you’d do well to keep a very keen eye on its financing situation going forward because it doesn’t look all that rosy to me.

