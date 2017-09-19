Is Home Ownership Still A Good Thing? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The conventional wisdom is that home ownership is good. But Roger Nusbaum, based on an idea from financial blogger and iconoclast James Altucher, questions that conventional wisdom. That is not to say he agrees with Altucher – rather, in his usual and helpful way, he goes through rough calculations to demonstrate that doing without a home of one’s own could work for some people from a financial standpoint. See his article here for the details.

I lean towards the conventional view – that one should buy a home. I’ll explain why below, but first, let’s see another important point Nusbuam makes:

The tone of James’ writing is to take positions on issues that are very contrarian like not going to college, quitting your job today and not buying a house. He also doesn’t believe in renting, he stays in some combination of Airbnb (Private:AIRB), hotels and maybe with friends too…I believe there is tremendous value in reading someone with very different ideas from your own; you either learn to think about your beliefs differently or they can solidify your beliefs.”

Well said. If you’re only exposed to ideas you agree with, even if you and your endless feedback group are, theoretically speaking, “right,” you’ll lose the ability to articulate and defend your views.

Lest you think this discussion of home ownership and exposure to intellectual challenge is merely theoretical, Nusbaum concludes with a third and final point that underscores the practical importance of this discussion:

I write about these off the wall ideas, some more off the wall than others, because aside from being fun and interesting, the manner in which people will retire must change as a financial reality.”

Exactly so. Altucher’s off-the-wall idea is not off the wall in the context of the mathematically weakening support for an effective retirement that is afflicting the average American, i.e., insufficient savings, increased longevity, poor outlook for investment returns, declining job security, poorly funded social safety programs, etc. From that point of view, this is indeed an important topic for discussion.

So let’s get into it. A home is not only an expensive asset but requires numerous, ongoing and costly maintenance expenditures – such as property taxes, insurance, AC, heating, water, gardening, furniture and repairs.

In light of this, Altucher’s idea could pay off for people on the wrong edge of retirement security. Yet, that said, here’s why I lean heavily against. I would argue that owning your own home is one of the critical components of retirement security. A tenant is subject to the vagaries of the market. If property grows dearer, then you’ll be paying a higher rental cost even at your Airbnb. That would increase your vulnerability at a time of life when people most benefit from stability. In contrast, owning a home provides a route toward a rent-free retirement all the while building equity in a major asset, which could be tapped by strapped retirees in need of a financial rescue.

I do have one strong argument against what I have thus far written – and that is my fear that in an age of borderline insolvent governments ill-prepared for crises that will surely arise, homeowners are sitting ducks for emergency surcharges slapped on existing property tax obligations.

Even if you find this scenario plausible, I hope we can agree that one shouldn’t let the tax-tail wag the dog. Homeownership is overall a benefit to the individual for the aforesaid equity and safety net reasons. It also enhances the economic stability of society. A society in which people are less invested will see increasing strains at every level.

So I favor home ownership, but that doesn’t mean everyone needs to buy the most home they can afford, as has seemingly been the general pattern. Nusbaum is right to warn about a changing financial reality, and thus it would be wise to look for a home whose maintenance costs do not risk tarnishing your golden years.

