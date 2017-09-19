RYB Education Files Terms For $133 Million U.S. IPO

The market growing and financial performance is impressive, but the IPO isn't cheap and the U.S. firm operates in a gray area as a 'VIE', so investors should be cautious.

RYB operates corporate- and franchise-owned private, early childhood care and learning centers throughout China.

China-based RYB Education has filed to sell $133 million in an upsized U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Beijing-based RYB Education (RYB) has filed an updated F-1/A registration statement to sell a total of 7.8 million ADSs (American Depositary Shares) for its Class A Ordinary shares at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share.

RYB operates a network of corporate- and franchise-owned early childhood education centers in China.

IPO valuation at $488 million isn’t cheap, and the firm’s VIE status increases uncertainty, but for risk-oriented investors that want exposure to the growing Chinese private, early education market, RYB may be an attractive choice.

Company Recap

RYB opened its first education center in China is 1998 and was co-founded by Chairman of the Board Chimin Cao and Chief Executive Officer Yanlai Shi.

In addition to its play and learn centers, RYB provides at-home education products and services, developed course and kindergarten operation solutions.

RYB claimed 20,463 students as of June 30, 2017. The company operated 80 corporate-owned centers and franchisees operated an additional 175 kindergartens.

The centers are located in more than 130 different cities within China and serve children from the ages of 0 to six years old.

IPO Details and Commentary

RYB intends to sell 5.5 million ADSs of underlying Class A ordinary shares. The selling shareholder is Ascendent Rainbow (Cayman) Limited, which is selling 2.3 million shares out of its total ownership of 10.86 million shares and will own 30% ordinary shares and 37.3% voting shares post-IPO.

Class B shares will be retained by senior management and principal investors, who will receive ten votes per Class B share vs. one vote for Class A shares.

This effectively retains voting control in the company whether or not the individuals and entities retain economic control.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO valuation would be approximately $488 million, subject to customary underwriter over-allotments and other shares granted via the firm’s Directed Share Program.

Management expects to net approximately $82.5 million in net proceeds after fees

The recent financial performance of RYB has been impressive, with steadily increasing topline revenue (31% in recent periods), increasing gross margin (20% in 1H 2017) and increasing cash flow from operations ($21 million in 1H 2017).

The market for private, early childhood education and at-home educational products in China is expected to reach $48 billion in 2021, representing an aggregate CAGR of approximately 16.5%, according to a Frost & Sullivan report cited by management.

Additionally, Bloomberg ran a positive, in-depth article on the Chinese private school market, noting that several market providers have recently gone public on the Hong Kong market.

I previously wrote about ‘s IPO prospects in my article, RYB Education Aims For $100 Million IPO.

In that article, I highlighted several salient points for investors to be aware.

First, RYB is going public as a VIE, or Variable Interest Entity. Since childhood education centers cannot be owned by foreign investors, companies like RYB set up a foreign entity that has a contractual right to the revenues and expenses of the China entity.

The downsides to this arrangement are that the contract can be changed by management or by the Chinese government, so the legal status of this arrangement operates in a gray area.

Second, RYB appears to have excellent financial performance, with growing topline revenue, gross margin and cash flow in recent periods.

Third, prospects for continued growth are strong due to demographics and the aforementioned market forecasts for increased education demand within China.

As to valuation, a $488 million post-IPO market capitalization on a current revenue run rate of approximately $148 million results in a Price/Sales multiple of 3.3x.

This valuation is somewhat pricey, given that a January 2017 basket of Education industry Price/Sales multiples indicated 1.25x by comparison.

So, the IPO has its pros and cons.

If you are a risk-on investor that is bullish on the Chinese education market and you don’t mind the gray area of owning a VIE, then this IPO may be for you.

