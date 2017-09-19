OHA Capital: Can This BDC Be Saved?

OHA Investment (OHAI) reported Q2 2017 results on Aug. 10, filed its 10-Q, and Investor Presentation and held a brief but bizarre conference call on Aug. 11. The BDC Reporter reviewed the materials and wrote the following article on Aug. 14 for its Premium subscribers. We are re-printing the original analysis and providing a brief update on what has happened to the BDC and its stock price in the intervening weeks.

Details

By way of preamble, OHAI has been underperforming for years as its current investment advisor struggles to tackle the numerous energy investments made by an earlier manager prior to the oil price meltdown. The very future of the BDC has been in question for some time, and every quarter brings new answers and new questions.

For our Q1 2017 review of OHAI, click here. This quarter, the results continued to be poor, with net asset value per share dropping to $2.76 from $3.02. The principal reason was that one of the BDC's largest investments -- Castex Energy 2005 LP -- was written down by $4.7mn. The total portfolio is valued at $85mn, down 4.7% from the prior quarter. Net investment income was $0.1mn, or $0.01 a share.

Analysis

Legacy

OHAI has become so small that all the portfolio investments fit on one page in the company presentation. According to the investment advisor's count, there are 12 portfolio companies: four booked by the prior manager and eight by the current one. However, all the remaining "Legacy Investments," notwithstanding a stated value of $33mn, have a questionable value and little liquidity.

For those who've been following this saga the ATP/Bennu Royalty interest is valued at zero because the underlying business is in Chapter 7 liquidation. No hope from that quarter. The investment in Castex is still valued -- after the latest haircut -- at over $7mn. Yet, the 10-Q clearly warns the underlying company might file for bankruptcy and the chances for recovery seem remote. Only someone with an insider or specialty knowledge would value the investment -- which generates no income or cash for OHAI -- at anything but zero.

Outside the Energy Patch

OCI Holdings -- a medical services provider and the exception to the energy investment rule -- is valued at $18.3mn, including a remarkable $0.3mn on the equity units, given everything else going on with the borrower. Yet, OCI remains solvent only because OHAI has been holding off requiring to be paid since late last year. Another deadline is coming up at the end of August, but that can be extended if past is prologue.

Again, most investors -- looking at the fact set -- would be hard pressed to value OCI at anything but zero. That leaves a position in Talos Unsecured Notes with a cost of $11.5mn but valued at $7.3mn. Miraculously, OHAI received a sliver of principal repayment this quarter, but the remaining position was slightly written down. An optimist would give the Talos investment a full valuation, a more skeptical investor somewhat less.

Homemade

The "good news" -- such as it is -- comes from the value of the investments the current advisor has booked over the years since making the ill-timed decision to take on the BDC's management. On paper, there are eight investments, but one is a tiny stake in a liquidating CLO. According to the investment advisor -- who, as we've seen above, is not ungenerous in its valuations -- the value totals $51.2mn (up from last quarter) on this parcel of seven loans. All seem to be performing and are carried at a slight premium to cost.

Basic Math

That all totals up -- including Talos as given -- to $58.5mn of "real" assets. Plus, there's $12mn in cash on the balance sheet. As to liabilities, those amount to $42.4mn, most of which is owed to the BDC's only lender, that is secured by all the above. The revolver will no longer allow any draws after mid-September, so we're assuming no new assets will be added.

As the remaining investors in OHAI must be doing, we estimate the net asset value is around $28mn (there's no point in getting too specific) or $1.39 a share. The stock price is $1.13, or 81% of this "hot-off-the-presses" pro-forma valuation.

What's Next?

With those numbers and many quarters of an ever-shrinking portfolio, you'd think the investment advisor might discuss its plans for the (immediate) future. That's becoming especially pressing with the end of the revolver draw period. However, the CEO remained mum on the subject on the latest conference call and even the two individuals who did bother to ask questions did not mention the elephant in the room.

Our View

We don't pretend to understand what the investment advisor's game plan looks like or how this will all end up. However, we will speculate for our reader's sake. Most likely, from September the portfolio goes into effective liquidation mode as the revolver lender seeks to be paid off by next year. Moreover, the cash balance might shrink rather than grow as 40% of income is in non-cash form, while expenses are all cash (give or take), meaning there's over $1mn a year in cash drain.

Investment Strategy

As we've stated before -- and little has really changed for the last few quarters -- this remains an investment suited only for the best informed or most speculative investor. Yes, the pro-forma assets seem to be worth more than the liabilities. However, that could change with bad news from any of the eight "Good Investments" left.

Then, there's that likely cash drain over time which is likely to get even worse prospectively if no more loans get booked after September. The chances of attracting a new lender (or extending the existing facility) seem dim and the economics would be unlikely to help shareholders much, if at all. A buyer is unlikely to come along, and even if one did the margin of potential benefit is so narrow as to be pointless.

Finally, there's the absence of any direction from the investment advisor. No wonder OHAI's stock was recently at its all-time low. The only investors with a conceivable chance to make a profit here will be the ones who might scoop up the stock after a final shareholder panic, and just before some sort of liquidation or settlement is agreed upon.

To date, though, the numbers are too easy to add up, and the stock price retreat has been depressing but rational.

Update (as of Sept. 19, 2017)

To the best of our knowledge, there has been no material news or SEC filing since August regarding OHAI, except that a $0.02 distribution was announced for Q3 2017. There might have been developments at the key underperforming companies, but we are unaware of the details after doing a quick check. OHAI's stock price, which was reaching new depths until the close on Sept. 11 (when the price was as low as $0.085 a share), has done an aboutface in the last few days.

At the close on Sept. 18, OHAI was up to $1.12, an increase of 32%. Your guess is as good as ours as to why. Maybe somebody knows something about positive developments at the portfolio level, or the word is filtering out that OHAI is liquidating and the price to be received by the bold shareholders who remain is higher than previously anticipated. Or, perhaps a buyer is taking on the remaining assets at a price between the current low and the unattainable book value.

