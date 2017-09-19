Blue Apron: Right Business At A Wrong Time

There is no positive catalysts in the foreseeable future and thereby we believe that Blue Apron's stock will continue to be in a distressed territory for quite some time.

Our DCF model showed the fair value of Blue Apron stock to be $4.07 per share, which represents a discount of around 25% from its current share market price.

Ever since its IPO at end of June, things were not so great for Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and its shareholders as the company’s stock tumbled in the first days of trading and it seems that it will be in a distressed territory for quite some time. One of the major reasons for Blue Apron’s volatile performance is the changing market environment and a fierce competition from its rivals, primarily from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its Prime food delivery service.

On September 13, Blue Apron’s CEO Matt Salzberg gave an interesting interview to recode, where he explained his business and why the company is in fact not in direct competition with Amazon due to its different strategy. One of his main messages was that Blue Apron is a business that offers a unique experience for the clients, has a wide variety of meal kits for different categories of customers and is not interested in being a service of everything for everyone.

However, when asked about the possible future catalysts for growth, there was no clear answer as the CEO only stated that the company has a long-term vision of bringing the same unique experience for customers and that they are going to release their own cookbook sometime soon to raise brand awareness.

When we look at the numbers, we will see a different, less inspiring picture. Last month, Blue Apron celebrated its 5-year anniversary but hasn’t made any profits yet. It is expected to continue to lose money for quite some time, before things will improve, but that might be too late. In our opinion, Blue Apron is competing in a right market, but in a wrong time. The recent Amazon-Whole Foods deal basically made Amazon a monopoly power of a retail food business. And as Jeff Bezos slowly integrates his newest assets into the Amazon ecosystem, it will be a matter of time until they completely wipe off Blue Apron from the market.

In addition, the recent earnings report for Q2 showed that Blue Apron’s financials are in a really poor shape as EBIT margins are still in the negative territory and despite revenue growth, there is little to no improvements of the other metrics. The company also reduced its sales forecast for the rest of the year and continues to slash marketing budget to prevent serious losses.

We decided that in order to fully understand the whole business from inside, it would be a good idea to create a DCF model, which will help us to find out the fair value of the company. In the table below, you could see our own outlook for Blue Apron’s financial performance in the upcoming years. The revenue forecast in the upcoming 3 years is in-line with the Capital IQ expectations, while the next 7 years after that are correlated with the expected growth of GDP and aligns with the terminal growth value of 4%.

Source: Capital IQ, own estimates

WACC in our model is calculated using a risk free rate of 2.05%, market risk premium of 6.65% and beta of 1.09 and is 8.13%. In the end, our model showed the fair value of Blue Apron stock to be $4.07 per share, which represents a discount of around 25% from its current share market price.

Source: Own estimates

Considering the fact that the company will continue to lose money for quite some time and that the competition from Amazon is only going to increase, we believe that the price of our model represents the reality that Blue Apron is facing and that there are no positive catalysts in the foreseeable future to turn things around. However, we don’t think that shorting Blue Apron at this time will be a good idea due to the low margin of safety and thereby we decided to move on into other investment ideas and not play this food delivery service for the possible downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.