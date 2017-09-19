Activist Investors At Work With NXP Semiconductors?

In September 2016, rumors of a potential buyout of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) boosted its share price by to over $100 a share. Qualcomm (QCOM) immediately emerged as the leading candidate to buy out the Dutch firm, and, in late October, announced an agreement to move forward with a tender offer. The offer, valued at $110/share, represented what was roughly a 10% premium on NXPIs market cap.

Fast forward to September 2017. A year removed from the initial buzz of acquisition talks, Qualcomm is struggling to keep the merger afloat—so much so, in fact, that the results of the latest tender show that a measly 6.9% of NXP shareholders are willing to sell their shares to Qualcomm at the agreed-upon price of $110. That’s especially concerning considering we need 80% of shareholders to vote in favor of the acquisition to get the deal to go through.

Qualcomm’s inability to act quickly is ultimately proving to come at a cost. With NXPI recently caught in the thralls of one of the largest bull markets in history, shareholders have made it clear they won’t approve a deal where the current offer is $2 a share below where the stock is trading today. And NXP shares aren’t going anywhere anything soon (at least not down), as NXP share price appears inextricably tied to a risk-adjusted potential new bid price from Qualcomm.

The likelihood of NXP settling has gotten even less likely.

Activist investor Paul Singer of Elliott Management has stepped into the ring, buying 4.9% of NXPI and placing options on another 1.1% of shares. Singer’s 6% exposure to NXP represents significant influence both in tendering a Qualcomm offer and pressuring NXPI into a harder line of negotiation. With Elliott Management invested at around $109/share, they will undoubtedly be hoping to gain more than their current profit of $3/share. It’s worth noting that Singer isn’t the only big player invested in NXP as Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC snapped up just under 1% of NXPI shares outstanding in Q3 of this year.

With the increase in pressure to produce a higher bid, concerns that Qualcomm might walk away are certainly founded.

A closer look at the situation, though, suggests that the telecommunications semiconductor giant might be backed into a corner. Qualcomm is in desperate need of diversification with regard to its income stream, and NXPI, a company with a heavy footprint in chips used in the auto industry, is the perfect extension of Qualcomm’s business into a new market. Recent legal troubles between Qualcomm and Apple may appear, on the surface, as a negative for the acquisition. However, it further underscores the chip manufacturer’s dire need to diversify so it can withstand such blows within specific business segments. In an environment as rife with acquisitions as the semiconductor industry, NXP may be a lifeline for Qualcomm.

On a shorter time horizon, Qualcomm needs this deal to buoy its share price from slipping even further from its year-over-year high back in October of 2016. This high—not coincidentally—came on the back of the announcement that Qualcomm and NXP agreed to terms on an acquisition. Since then, QCOM is down 28% primarily on concerns that the deal may be stalling.

It is tough to say with any degree of certainty whether or not this acquisition will go through. That being said, a compelling case for arbitrage on the hopes that a deal can be reached is easily made on the backs of activist investing giants and an increasingly desperate Qualcomm. A contrasting case in which Qualcomm is unwilling to meet the demands of NXP shareholders also presents an opportunity play on the downside. What has become increasingly apparent, though, is that shares of NXPI will not stand pat. Singer and Loeb entering the fray virtually guarantees that either Qualcomm steps up its offer to a level where NXP shareholders are comfortable tendering or backs out altogether. Either way, expect to see a move in NXPI shares in the coming months. Either it gets the higher offer from Qualcomm, or Qualcomm walks away. Even if Qualcomm walks away, NXP shares are still interesting. The stock trades at just 16 times next year’s earnings and is expected to grow earnings by a hefty 16% annually for the next half decade with the help of driverless cars. In truth, I'd more interested in seeing what NXP can do on its own without Qualcomm -- so unless Qualcomm is willing to boost its offer closer to $130 a share, which puts NXP trading at closer to 18x forward earnings, I don't see the deal as worth it for NXP shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.