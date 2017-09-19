STR Holdings Inc. - Deep Value Company Trading At 10% Of Book Value

STR Holdings Inc (STRI) is a provider of encapsulates to the solar industry. Encapsulates work to protect solar cells and hold solar modules together. Its customers are focused mainly in North America, Europe and Asia with solar module manufactures and the customers are usually solar module manufactures. STRI has faced a string of losses over the last few years due to increased competition from low cost Chinese competitors. Personally, this means I see this company as a great company due to its assets and a break up play. The returns in this scenario would be huge, as I will discuss.

STRI is a pure asset play with $13.4 million dollars of liquid cash in their bank account according to Google Finance as of 2017-06-30. The market capitalization - $3.06 million? This makes the company an attractive company to buy.

The book value of the company, which is also referred to as the liquidation value is (Total Assets 34.47 – Total Liabilities 5.59) = 28.88 million. Let that settle in for a second, the company if closed down today, would theoretically be worth 943% more than what it is trading for now.

There are two reasons why the company is trading at such a discount to its book value:

1. It's posted losses annually over the past 5 years.

2016 - Loss of $15.87 million

2015 - Loss of $9.46 million

2014 - Loss of $23.62 million

2013 - Loss of $18.29 million

2. It has faced a lot of competition from cheaper competitors in China (which is the reason why it's lost market share and continued to post losses).

There are companies in China that have increased the pressure on STRI and taken their market share. This is why the company has continued to post losses and the share price has continued to fall. If the company was to keep posting losses like this without selling or liquidating then the company would go bankrupt, which is the reason why it's trading at a discount to its net value.

But this isn't necessarily a bad thing to an investor looking to buy at these levels - if anything it provides an opportunity. How many Chinese companies are looking at STRI - looking at the amount of cash that it has on its balance sheet and willing to buy out the company? The company will receive multiple acquisition offers in the future that would provide a great return to investors. It would be a matter of when not if, and if an investor would be patient enough. In December 14th 2014 for example STRI sold 51% of its stock to Zhenfa, a Chinese company for $2.35 a share. That shows you the potential, they were levels over 1000% where the company is trading now, at a time when the company was posting losses. The only difference is that the company is reducing the amount of actual cash its losing yearly if you look at the cash flow statement. Zhenfa could easily buy out the entire company if it wanted at these levels at a huge premium. The synergies for them would be huge.

The reason why STRI is such a good investment therefore is because of its value it would return to shareholders if it was to be broken up.

If you look at the Cash Flow statement however, the net change of cash losses has greatly fallen. In 2016 net cash increased by $4.68, even though there was a net loss of $15.87, which was due to an increase in working capital of $14.85 million.

Failure of manufacturing operations in China

STRI wanted to win back some of the market share that it had lost to Chinese companies. The acquisition by Zhenfa gave it access to manufacturing in the Chinese market that gave it the opportunity to win back some of this market share. This has now recently been announced that it has come to an end with the 'closure of its manufacturing operations in the country.'

Adding to STR’s woes after entering the China market was incurred bad debt expense that has amounted to US$2.6 million during 2016, which led the company to file lawsuits against three customers of STR China for non-payment during 2016. Other Chinese module manufacturers that had certified its encapsulants were never supplied in volume quantities as their credit status put STR at risk, some due to previous poor payment history with the material producer. STR has shifted some of tools from the closed China facility to a subcontractor in India.

The failure of STRI in China has meant that the company reported net sales of $3.05 million in 2017, compared to $6.69 million in the prior year period. This was attributed to lower manufacturing and sales volume. This could have a significant effect on the profit reported this year and cause there to be a huge amount of losses for the year.

Major Customer Loss

STRI was too reliant on one of its major customer First Solar. First Solar stopped being their client and major losses resulted from this.

STRI also lost most of its customers in Europe. This was because of bankruptcies, sector exits and acquisitions by Asian based module manufactures.

Manufacturing Plant Sale in Malaysia

STRI is expected to sell its manufacturing plant in Malaysia which it closed in 2015. There are issues with the land owner that have stored the sale so far. The proceeds from the sale? $5.8 million. Think about that for a second. The market cap is $4.3 million and just a small fraction of the company is being sold for $5.8 million. This is where huge value can be unlocked by this company, through asset sales/liquidation events.

Returns

Due to the huge risks involved with a company like this, as well as liquidity issues I would only place a small investment in STRI. I believe you would be able to see a 100% return on your investment due to a buyout from a firm like Zhenfa, from these levels and a lot more if the company can continue to reduce its losses. In terms of a time frame, it's really hard to give an exact time period because you would have to wait for a liquidation event - that could happen next month, or next year. Personally I would buy a position knowing that the downside is limited and hold it until a liquidation event happens, whenever that may be. This is the kind of investment that you hold for say 3 years and expect to get a huge return within that period no matter when the actual sell date was.

Risks

I covered risks in my previous article about another asset play IHRC. The same risks apply for a company like STRI.

Liquidity Risks This stock is OTC meaning that it is harder to invest than normal stocks on the stock markets. To add to this because it an OTC stock it’s not as easy to sell the stock because there is less liquidity. The average volume according to Google Finance is 216. To add that the market cap is around 20 million, which means it is worthwhile to have only a small position in STRI and not a large stake as a personal investor. Also note that institutional investors such as hedge funds therefore can’t buy the stock. With the so called smart money out of the mix, this leaves retail investors like us an opportunity. In effect this leaves stocks like this to be more inefficient. Market Risks Remember STRI is an OTC stock, that means it's not on the more reputable and renowned stock markets like the NASDAQ. The more renowned stock markets are for the bigger companies and they have much stricter entry and reporting requirements. This means that they are harder to get into and more secure for investors to invest in. This means that STRI on the OTC is a riskier investment to get into. To add to that it is much harder to trade OTC stocks than it is to trade stocks on the main markets. It's hard to find brokers that allow you to trade OTC stocks, but that's not the case if the stock is on a market, for example the Nasdaq. This adds to the liquidity risk that the stock faces. Volatility Risks Like OTC stocks are, this stock is highly volatile. That is also because there is such a low volume for the stock, this means it doesn't take that many shares to be bought for the price to rapidly move. The stock can quickly move up as well as down therefore. Funding Risks It is harder for a company like STRI to raise money. They don't have the same access to the debt and equity markets in comparison to some of the larger companies because of the small nature of the company and market cap. To add to this their cost of raising capital would be much higher than a larger company, because of the higher risk associated with smaller companies. Higher risk = higher returns (therefore higher cost of capital).

