Homebuilders - Should You Buy?

In this article, I will review the latest leading homebuilders' data to see whether we are looking at an interesting buying opportunity.

Source: Municipality of Highlands East

What Are We Going To Look At?

The two main indicators we are going to analyze are the monthly building permits and housing starts numbers. Both are regarded to be leading even though I would argue that building permits are far more useful. Simply because housing starts count every single apartment as one project. Building permits only count bigger housing projects and are therefore less volatile. Leading means that both are telling us what we can expect in terms of building activity. In this case, I have to say again that permits are more important because they indicate how many people are in the very first steps of building a home.

In addition to that, we will be looking at another leading indicator. The NAHB housing market index displays homebuilders' confidence and is already one month ahead of the data that just got published.

Strong Permits And Higher Revisions

Building permits hit 1300 in August versus 1230 in July. This puts permits up to the top of the sideways range that started during the summer of 2016. It seems that permits are ignoring falling NAHB housing market numbers. The NAHB index hit 64 in September and was revised down to 67 in August.

Housing starts hit 1180 in August versus 1190 in July. This means that housing starts are 1.4% higher compared to the same month one year ago while permits are up 8.3%.

This is not the first time that permits are massively outperforming housing starts as you can see in the graph above. Housing starts have been extremely volatile and weak over the past few months.

Homebuilding Stocks Are Ripping

The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) has already started to price in much higher building permits.



Homebuilding stocks are rallying since the third quarter of 2016 after being seriously undervalued. At this point, it seems that these stocks are getting a bit ahead of themselves.

However, my second graph indicates that the first graph is lying. The comparison of the year-on-year performance of both building permits and homebuilding stocks shows that they are fairly valued at this point.

One thing I need to mention when using the graph above is that the Y/Y performance of homebuilders soars towards 30% over the next few months even if the stock prices do not move at all. This is purely based on the rather low values in the fourth quarter of last year. Hence it is just math that this ETF will have a high performance even if stocks do not move at all. This unfortunately confirms the outright comparison between permits and stocks: we need higher permits to justify a further rally.

From Underperformer to Outperformer

The ratio between homebuilders and the S&P 500 has gained a higher correlation since 2012. Even at this point, it is interesting to see that this ratio is almost at 2015 'peak' levels. I see no reason why this ratio could not gain a bit more. Especially because permits growth is supporting this minor outperformance.

At this point, there are two options. The first one is for people who own building related stocks. Those can be actual homebuilding stocks like KB Home (KBH), Lennar (LEN), Toll Brothers (TOL), or building retail like Home Depot (HD). If you are in this situation, you should not sell. By selling, you are betting that the situation is getting worse which it is not. By holding, you are waiting for building permits to raise further and to pave the way for an extended rally.

If you do not have a position yet, I advise to wait. It does not make too much sense to throw money after this rally. Just wait until we get a dip. I will do the same since I sold my homebuilders after the recent rally.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think in the comment section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.