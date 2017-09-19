Zai Lab Updates Proposed $100 Million U.S. IPO Terms

I favor this lower risk approach for investors who want healthcare exposure to China's aging demographics and demand for next-generation treatments.

The firm is pursuing a promising strategy of in-licensing already-approved western drugs for a range of large market indications within China.

China-based Zai Lab has proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Chinese women-led biopharmaceutical firm Zai Lab (ZLAB) has proposed to sell 5.88 million ADSs (American Depositary Shares) at a midpoint price of $17.00 per ADS in its U.S. IPO.

Zai is pursuing a business model of in-licensing next-generation drugs that can be put through late-stage trials in China more quickly and with less risk.

While the post-IPO valuation of $800 million isn’t cheap, Zai Labs may be a viable way for risk-on investors to obtain exposure providing next-generation treatments to an aging Chinese population across a range of indications.

Company Recap

Zai Lab was founded in 2013 by Samantha Du, CEO, based on the idea that there was pent-up demand in China for newer drug treatments for major diseases.

Du was previously co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Hutchison Chi-med and is Adjunct Professor at School of Pharmacy at Fudan University. She received her Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Cincinnati.

Below is a brief interview video of Marietta Wu, COO:

(Source: EBDGROUPChannel)

The firm has an extensive pipeline of later stage drugs that it has in-licensed from major western drug companies, as shown in the chart below.

(Source: Zai Lab)

Most of its candidates are in Phase 2 or Phase 3 trials and taken together have the potential to treat nine different diseases.

The market size for each of the diseases on a China-only basis is difficult to ascertain, given the paucity of market research and the unknown degree of demand for these next-generation treatments.

However, a recent GlobalData market research report on the size of the ovarian cancer market in the seven major countries of the U.S., Italy, Germany, France, Spain, U.K. and Japan expects it to reach $5.2 billion by 2025, representing a 15.5% CAGR from 2015.

So, for its lead candidate alone it is reasonable to assume that Zai Lab is looking at billion-dollar markets within China for each of the three cancer indications that its lead candidate ZL-2306 Niraparib may address.

IPO Details and Commentary

Zai plans to sell 5.88 million ADSs at $17.00 per ADS, with each ADS corresponding to one ordinary share.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO valuation would be approximately $800 million, subject to adjustments for customary underwriter over-allotments and employee equity award plans.

The firm expects to receive net proceeds of $90 million after fees and plans to use the funds as follows,

approximately $38.0 million to complete [i] Phase III studies of niraparib (ZL-2306) in patients with ovarian, breast cancer and other indications in China, [ii] Phase III studies of omadacycline (ZL-2401) in China and [iii] Phase II/III studies of ZL-2301 in patients with HCC in China approximately $16.0 million to support the commercialization efforts for niraparib (ZL-2306) in China, Hong Kong and Macau approximately $25.0 million to fund new business development and licensing opportunities and to accelerate and broaden clinical development of our drug candidates for which we have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize globally; and approximately $10.0 million for research and clinical development of other drug candidates.

Zai Lab’s recent financial results are typical of development stage biopharmaceutical firms in that it has no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses.

The IPO is being managed by J.P. Morgan (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Leerink Partners.

I previously wrote about Zai Lab’s IPO prospects in my article, Zai Lab Files To Raise $115 Million In U.S. IPO.

In that article, I highlighted two interesting factors related to Zai Lab’s approach.

One, the large size of China’s market and the aging trend of its population means that there will be a potentially large and increasing demand for treatment options.

Two, I favor management’s strategy of in-licensing approved, next-generation drugs from western firms, which reduces approval risk, although admittedly at the cost of having to pay royalties.

As to Zai Lab’s proposed post-IPO valuation, $800 million is no small amount for a firm without a product in-market.

However, given the relatively late stage that most of its previously-approved drugs are currently in, for investors that want to generate exposure to a growing Chinese healthcare market through a company with an interesting and lower risk approach to drug development, Zai Lab is an interesting play.

Accordingly, for risk-on investors willing to pay a full valuation for the IPO, I favor Zai Lab’s approach as an interesting play on providing next-generation treatments to an aging Chinese population.

I write about IPOs, corporate investment in technology startups and M&A deals. If you want to receive future articles automatically, click the Follow button at the top of the article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.