Boyd Gaming: Has It Expanded Its Locals Market Base At The Expense Of Bigger Possibilities?

It may be over invested in the Las Vegas locals market if all assumptions of economic growth there don't pan out.

Its Borgata success story ended in a sale of its 50% to MGM, abandoning its considerable east coast operating know how.

“Legacy market cash cows can only produce so much milk.”

Anonymous

A bit over a year ago I wrote a post on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shortly after the announcement of the sale of its 50% interest in the wildly successful Borgata Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. The stock that day was trading at $19.80. I put a PT on the shares of $26 to $30 by the end of this year. I was a fan of the company due to what I believed was a solid legacy in the Las Vegas locals market in customer service that dated way back to 1975, when founding patriarch Sam Boyd opened his first, Sam’s Town. I also gave high marks to the company’s immense success story with the Borgata because they were unafraid to defy the conventional wisdom of the town when they planned the property. I recall an industry luncheon with its first CEO, Robert Boughner, who was totally candid in revealing the business model the property would create: In brief he said,

1. We’re not going to chase bus passengers with coupon wars and frankly will have no bus program to speak of.

2. Our target is a younger demo and our building will appeal to them. If they don’t gamble, we want the Borgata to have the cache of the place to be for clubbing, entertainment, dining and spa time. We want the place to feel young and appeal to people who are not only younger, but who feel younger.

The $1.1 billion project opened in 2003 and never looked back. Boyd’s bet paid off handsomely, quickly propelling the rise of the property to the No, 1 position in gaming wins. Even after the great AC collapse of 2007/09 triggered by the double whammy of cannibalization by new competitors in metro New York and Philadelphia plus the financial crisis, the Borgata continued to post strong revenue and EBITDA numbers. It actually benefitted from the closings of Boardwalk casinos.

But the company, historically a nimble allocator of assets, also stubbed its toe in several other projects. In 2006 in the heady pre-recession days it launched the Echelon, planned as a $4.8 billion integrated resort on the Las Vegas Strip property once occupied by the Stardust. Construction began in 2007 with an opening date set for 2010. The came the crash and with it, the suspension of construction in 2008. The site sat stalled until 2013 when Genting (Resorts World), the Asian gaming giant, bought it for $350 million. Since then after another series of stops and starts during which industry observers questioned whether it would ever get built, some site activity has once more begun. This time, avers Genting, it's going ahead with its Asia themed, 3,000 room resort based on its assessment that the Las Vegas Strip is in a strong recovery trend, at the cusp of its pre-crash visitation levels.

In 2007, Boyd also bought the Dania Jai Alai Fronton in Miami, Florida, taking what it believed at the time was a good shot that state legislators would give the nod to gaming. It never happened. Locals I knew at the time told me it would never happen given the powerful lobbying presence of the Seminole Hard Rock Casinos in the state. Boyd gave up and sold the facility for $65.5 million in 2013.

Most recently the company signed a development deal with the tribal group Wilton Rancheria in Northern California. They are currently awaiting approval of the property 15 miles from Sacramento. It could become a nice locals property with a diversion market ordinarily aimed at Reno. But it is far from the ambitious scale the company displayed in the Borgata deal as well as those that went nowhere. Instead the company has since curled itself back into a comfort zone in the Las Vegas locals market by acquiring three properties: Aliante, Cannery and East Side Cannery. All these acquisitions have improved their margins and EBITDA production since coming under the Boyd banner.

This is a strong management group which overall has proven its nimbleness in both developing properties from the ground as well as buying others and improving margins, installing more productive marketing systems aimed at attracting an average higher spend per customer. What emerges clearly is this: Does this clear pivot away from visionary large scale projects to an increasing present in the Las Vegas locals market auger well or ill for the stock going forward?

Let’s take a quick look at BYD:

Price at writing: $26.14. Just about at the lower end of our PT of one year ago when the stock was at $19.80.

52 wk range: $16.77 to $27.00

EPS: $2.23

P/E: (TTM) 11.70

Forward dividend rate: $0.20

Forward yield 0.77

Market cap: $2.96b

Profile: Boyd has put an ever higher stack of chips on the Las Vegas locals market, improved operating margins on its no-growth or low growth legacy properties outside of Nevada in Mississippi, Louisiana, Kansas, Illinois and Indiana - 15 properties with 7,550 rooms. Its properties total 812,000 square feet of casino space holding 21,000 slots, 425 table games.

Quick highlights from the company’s Q2 earnings call:

1. All locals properties did well, producing the highest Q2 revenue since 2009, and bet Q2 EBITDA since 2008. Same Store EBITDA grew double digits improving operating margins by 330 bps. The company produced its ninth straight quarter of EBITDA growth and margin improvements. Attributed to: Improved management systems and marketing programs with increased focus on player bases with average higher gaming spend. Note: Boyd’s $2.1 billion locals market revenue base comes from 75% in gaming vs. 35% for the Strip.

2.Downtown Vegas properties just about held their own or did a bit better, except for the California, which due to a renovation program had 400 rooms out of service during the quarter.

3. The company’s core Hawaiian business remains strong.

4. Boyd’s regional properties showed weakness in Louisiana related to the oil industry bust and stiffening competition in the Lake Charles market. Results in the Midwest were stable to flat. It is challenged in both Illinois and Indiana by the growth of tavern slots in Illinois, impacting slot business for the company’s properties in those states. Iowa held its own, but like many regional gaming states it appears to be long past any strong upward growth curve.

On the financial side of life, Boyd executed a 600,000 share stock repurchase at $25.18 a share. The company says it has an additional $77 million in dry powder repurchase money it will deploy by early next year or before.

Boyd spent $39 million in capex to upgrade its properties and received $36 million from MGM, its share of the Atlantic City tax rebate. It repaid $74 million in debt and aiming to reduce leverage to 4X or 5X EBITDA in 2018.

Overall this was a good quarter and can be expected to continue producing good numbers through the rest of 2017. The question is this: Is Boyd’s revised business model with building its locals asset base in Vegas and taking smaller shots outside of its comfort zone good for shareholders going forward?

The Las Vegas Economic boom theory

This year in nearly every earnings call I either listened to, or presentation I attended, or in discussions with industry colleagues on the ground I got the same message about Las Vegas. Whether it was the giants of the Strip or the solid performers in the locals market like Boyd: The regional economy is on a roll. And that represents the justification from the continuing capital investment in new properties and immense capex expenditure in renovating and refreshing legacy properties by all companies big and small.

They cite the following:

Catalysts for Las Vegas locals casinos

1. The regional economy is growing fast. Total employment was up 4% in 2016 ranking metro Las Vegas as the #2 among the 30 largest US cities in current job growth.

2. Market wide hotel occupancy runs a healthy 90% pretty much across the board. Yet gaming revenue, while recovering nicely from the 2009 low, has still not reached pre-recession numbers.

3. Total visitation is up over 41 million this year and is expected to continue growing in the out years.

4. Metro Las Vegas has 2 million residents. Nevada overall is the second fastest growing state in the union expected to have 3 million residents within the next five years.

All this and more north pointing arrows for the town are bullish omens for certain. But context is also needed.

Professor of Economics Steven Miller of UNLV recently provided his own perspective on the numbers:

1. The Las Vegas economy will continue to grow during 2018 but thereafter expand and a diminishing rate.

2. Population gains are no longer substantially coming from migrants from other states but springing out of the resident population base. This is a change.

2.Personal income, employment and gaming win will increase at a decreasing rate in the out years. A strong job growth engine has been in construction, which is volatile to macro economic factors like interest rates, and oversupply. He noted that building permits were up 4.8% for 2017 and expected to go higher next year but beyond that it's hard to see a 10.5% increase anticipated for 2018 continue.

3. The pace of visitor volume is growing at a decreasing rate. Las Vegas could be impacted by macro factors such as an economic slowdown in China that could soften visitation from Asia which in turn effects baccarat play.

The takeaway: Overall macro economic catalysts for Las Vegas locals market remain positive but need the perspective of those who experienced the sudden black swans of the 207/8 mortgage crisis that devastated Las Vegas. While none is in view now by broad agreement of economists, the same outlook prevailed before. Las Vegas is in good shape, but it is not immune. So are the positives enough to warrant a buy of the shares now?

A key question: Has Boyd abandoned the East Coast?

Between its most creative, nimble and smart planning exercise before the 2003 opening of the AC Borgata, and is subsequent home run there, Boyd management racked up a solid record of achievement. They gauged the potential of the East Coast gaming population better than long-time participants in that market. They took away a treasure trove of priceless know-how of market feel and operating smarts that in a sense now sit as a dormant, non-operating asset of this fine company.

Meanwhile, despite the ever more crowded northeast gaming quadrant, we see other operators moving aggressively ahead. MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has opened its National Harbor property in Maryland and is now doing knock-out business at the rate of over $50 million a month in gaming revenue. Steve Wynn’s Boston project, slated to open in 2019, will be a game changer. Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY), backed by Genting, is building a major integrated resort in the New York Catskill region, less than two hours drive from the vast 20 million population metro NY market. The entire population of Clark County Nevada, could fit into a single borough of New York City. So clearly, as crowded as it may appear, the northeast remains a target of very smart industry players. Yet, Boyd, equally bright, has picked up its marbles and left the game - at least until now.

We think Boyd is a smart company with good management under a strong leader. But its decision to leave the big battlefields to others and stay in home sweet home Las Vegas with their money, and not put an East Coast entry into their strategic crosshairs, leads us to call the stock a HOLD. We see continuing good performance on a modest scale and in its current trade its valuation is mostly realized.

Note: All my gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my family in order to avoid any potential conflicts of interest with gaming clients past, present and future. Boyd Gaming has never been, is not now, nor is it contemplating, to be a client of my consulting business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.