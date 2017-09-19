Open Insights: Reviewing EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (September 8, 2017)

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we'll take a look at the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report ("WPSR") for the week of September 8, 2017.

The second week following Hurricane Harvey came as predicted, but the consequences were larger. Crude inventories continued to build, and increased by 5.89M barrels. Refinery utilization again decreased to 77.7% (from 79.7% the prior week and 96.6% two weeks before that), which represents a decline in crude demand of more than 3.49M barrels per day (24.4M barrels for the week). Crude imports largely offset exports, leading to negligible changes there.

Gasoline inventories and distillate inventories declined by 8.43M and 3.2M barrels, respectively, as demand stayed robust while refineries stayed offline. Gasoline stocks are now at the 5-year average and the draws year-to-date are close to 2x the amount compared to the 5 year average, an above average draw that was exacerbated but the hurricanes. We believe the draws on crude inventories will begin to increase, and gasoline and distillate declines will begin to slow.

Here's our updated chart for total US crude and products.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

We've been debating with fund managers about whether hurricanes Harvey and Irma will ultimately prove bullish or bearish for oil, and at least for Harvey, we believe the impacts overall are bullish. Leaving aside the demand equation (i.e., that panic buying before the hurricanes and the rebuilding thereafter increases demand), supply disruption is the main factor.

Since the US lifted the ban on US oil exports in late-2015, the global oil market now moves much more freely. It helps to think of the oil market as a whole, and disruptions in one part of the equation will have ripple effects throughout. In the case of Hurricane Harvey, Eagle Ford and Gulf of Mexico ("GOM") production were both impacted and this lost crude production means crude inventories are declining elsewhere. Now many will argue that the accompanying refinery outages means that US crude inventories have been building, hence the EIA data, but the offset is petroleum products, stocks of which have fallen dramatically in the past 2 weeks. Eventually to restock, refineries will likely delay maintenance season or run at higher utilizations to take advantage of the healthy physical spreads. Thus, crude inventories will eventually be impacted as draws would be higher than otherwise.

Commentators have also pointed to a build in GOM floating storage as evidence that the hurricanes are bearish for oil. We believe though that oil tankers backing-up to try and offload is simply a supply chain hiccup. The oil was there, it's just been delayed. We think the key issue to focus on is how long and how much did crude and refinery production decline, because either one ultimately means crude and/or petroleum product inventories will decline in time, if not in the US then elsewhere. Production or refining may have slowed, but demand never did. In a globalized oil economy, a supply disruption in the US is no longer confined to the US. In this new world, it's all for one, and one for all.

