Yingli Green Energy (YGE) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (NYSE:YGE)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

September 19, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Pengsong Yuan - General Counsel

Jingfeng Xiong - Chief Climate Officer and Vice President

Fernando Calisalvo - Managing Director, Yingli Spain

Yiyu Wang - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Justin Clare - ROTH Capital Partners

Gordon Johnson - Axiom Capital

Pengsong Yuan

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining us today for Yingli’s second quarter 2017 financial results conference call. The second quarter 2017 earnings release was issued earlier today and available on the company’s website at www.yinglisolar.com.

On the call today from Yingli Green Energy are Mr. Miao Liansheng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Xiong Jingfeng, Vice President and Executive Director; Mr. Wang Yiyu, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Miao Qing, Vice President and Corporate Communications; Mr. Fernando Calisalvo, Managing Director of Yingli Spain; and Mr. Laurence Wang, Financial Controller.

The call today will feature a presentation from Mr. Xiong, covering business and operational developments. Mr. Calisalvo will talk about the development of Japan, American and other international markets; and then Mr. Wang Yiyu will take you through the company’s financial performance. After that, we will open the floor to questions from the audience.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Xiong. Please begin, Mr. Xiong.

Jingfeng Xiong

[Interpreted] Good morning and thank you for joining us today. Driven by Russian’s relation before upcoming IT reduction in June 30, we have seen soaring demand in China in Q2. Thanks to grid air force in utility-scale projects and DG sector. Our customer base has been further enlarged and PV module shipments in China are more than quadrupled in this quarter.

As a result, the company’s total PV module shipments in Q2 reached a record high of 1,147 megawatts, representing an increase of 210% from Q1 and exceeding the upper limit of previous guidance.

In the second quarter, we stuck to the principle of maintaining a solid operation in the face of numerous orders. For instance, we prioritized orders with higher proportion of prepayment and shorter payment period in order to give healthy cash liquidity. While we continue to experience a fierce competition this quarter, we adopted the optimal production strategy, enabling the company to better meet the market demand, ensure the execution of more orders and accumulate more customer resources.

In Q2, we also managed to diversify customer base. In this quarter, the construction of many large-scale solar plants with tight schedule required a fast delivery of modules. As a result of successful cooperation with project developers and contractors, we fulfilled a series of important orders and attained market shares and customers recognition.

Particularly we partnered with Hebei First Electrical Power Construction Engineering Company, a leading EPC contractor in China and provided more than 200 megawatt PV models, as well as technical support for large-scale solar plant in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, within about two months through a reasonable management of production and the delivery. The company’s recent preference in working together with such mega customers effectively ensured the construction progress of the project.

Given that boost in demand from DG sector in this quarter, we not only co-operated with strategic DG project developers, but also paid more attention on building distributor network to develop the market. As of Q2 we had approximately 100 distributors covering more than 10 provincial regions including Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin and Guangdong and we planned to expand the distributor network to more provincial regions in second half. Through the partnership with DG project developers and distributor network, we obtained stable and considerable shipments, as well as fast payment collection.

On products side, the market demand is evolving towards the lower cost, higher efficiency and higher power output. According to the latest technical indicators of Top Runner projects recently released by NEA and MIIT, the requirements of mono and multi-module efficiency were respectively increased to 17.8% and 17% from 17% and 16.5% translating to the power output of 295 watts and 280 watts for 60 cells mono and multi-module.

Along with that we continued to invest in research and development in order to reduce cost and increase product efficiency and the power output, by introducing new technicals and new materials, such as diamond wire sawing, effective cost structure, reflective solar intake, black silicon and half-cut cell technique. For example, we applied the diamond wire sawing in the wafering with more sales in the Q2, which could reduce approximately 5% of manufacturing cost of modules and then further promote in large-scale in the second half.

Meanwhile, we have combined the Hotspot cell technique with new PANDA Bifacial module to produce half-cell Bifacial module, the single sided power output of the 120 half-cell PANDA Bifacial module could achieve over 300 watts, which totally meets the requirement of China Quality Certification Center’s Top Runner Program level-one energy efficiency certification. And more importantly, this double sided output power could achieve 335 watts. It was shown in experiments that with the thin single sided power output, the Bifacial module at least could generate more 15% electricity than traditional module, which can only be generated by front side.

In addition, we also put multi-crystalline black silicon series module and the Smart Hotspot Free series module in mass production in Q2. The power output of the new generation multi-crystalline black silicon module is 1.5% higher than that of traditional multi-crystalline module. While it’s stronger, radiance response could increase the system power generating capacity. Meanwhile the lower wafer reflectivity by applying new texturing technique improved the appearance of the multi-crystalline black silicon module which will have to better meet diversified customer demand.

The Smart Hotspot Free module is the first type of module in the industry that applied the bypass design for each cell to avoid the Hotspot effect and its capacity of anti-shielding has improved significantly. Compared with conventional modules, the use of Smart Hotspot Free module for anti-shielding can increase the system power generating capacity by 1% with the same installation basing, I would say then that 25% was the same amount of generated electricity.

After June 30, China market will remain a positive momentum supported by Top Runner project, normal utility solar plant, PV, Poverty Alleviation initiatives and DG project. According to NEA’s directive forward implementation of the renewable energy development plant under the 13th Five Year Plan, 86.5 gigawatt of PV capacity will be added during 2017 to 2020, including 32 gigawatts in total or 8 gigawatts per year for the Top Runner project and the government will pay more attention to solve the problems including deferred payment of subsidies, PV and interest rate curtailment and so on.

All level of governments also introduced the service of PV Poverty Alleviation policies and development supportive measures. For example, the village-level solar plant was classified as a primary measure of PV Poverty Alleviation initiatives during the 13th five-year period. And the cap from a size of village- level solar plant was also raised, providing grid growth potential for PV Poverty Alleviation projects in the long run. Despite the national subsidy for CG [ph] projects maybe reduced in 2018. The market is still expected to keep our continuous and vigorous development. With all that, we’re full of confidence in the market outlook.

Now, I will hand over the call to Fernando Calisalvo, Managing Director of Yingli Spain, walk on international market update. Thank you.

Fernando Calisalvo

Thank you, Mr. Xiong. Starting with Japan in Q2, we successfully completed delivery of the half amount of the PV modules for the Setouchi project, which is the largest solar plant in Japan. We also completed delivery of the 50.8 megawatt agreement in Japan for X-ELIO, and signed another agreement with the customer to supply since Q3 2017.

In addition, we have paid more attention to the small middle-size project system business and made great progress. For example, we have acquired many long-term customers with a stable demand for the year have been promoting the PANDA Bifacial products in this system business.

Moving to the Americas, our presence in the U.S. market continue to benefit from the strengthening of strategic partnerships on the residential, commercial and in the utility sectors. The high demand for Yingli modules is expanding with increased demand for high-efficient mono-PERC modules.

Our sales performance in Q2 was driven by taking orders for Q3 and Q4 2017, with other orders in their pipeline over the next three to six months. In addition, we have closed our San Francisco office and in the process of closing the New York office to move the U.S. headquarters to Philadelphia by October of 2017.

In addition, we also continue to begin efforts on other international markets with a talented and experienced teams. For example, in Africa, we successfully approached for a mega-scale project in Morocco and were shortlisted. In Latin Americas, we have been working on several projects from large scale to a small scale in El Salvador, Chile and Brazil.

In Asia, we recently signed a 75-megawatt agreement in India and also secured several agreements in Turkey. During Q2, we approached all the players involved or awarded in the energy auction in Spain. More than 2.5 gigawatts of the projects in the auction were awarded for PV solar.

Now, I will hand over the call to our CFO, Mr. Wang Yiyu. Thank you.

Yiyu Wang

Thank you, Fernando. Thanks, everyone, for joining our Q2 2017 earnings call. First, I would like to walk through our financial results for the Q2 2017 followed by the guidance for the Q3 and the full-year 2017, mainly driven by the significant decrease, increase of PV module shipment in China as a result of the feed-in-tariff reduction by the end of June 30, 2017.

Our total PV module shipment in Q2 reached a historically high of 1.14 gigawatts, exceeding the previous guidance by – and increasing by 209% compared to Q1. Our total revenues were US$468.1 million, significantly an increase from US$179.9 million in Q1. It was managed due to a decrease of PV module shipment, which was partially offset by the decrease of wide – industry-wide average selling price of PV modules.

Gross profit and gross margin were US$7.9 million and 1.7% respectively in Q2, compared to US$8.9 million and a 5% in Q1. So decrease in the gross profit and gross margin was mainly due to the decrease of selling price of the company’s PV modules shipments and the slow decrease of the cost of goods sold, additionally, with some inventory provision as a result of continuous decrease in the selling price of PV module shipments.

In Q2, we continued to reduce the cost through the various measures. And our in-house cost of PV modules was slightly decreased from US$0.36 in Q1 to $0.35 in Q2. However, the cost decrease was slower than the decrease of the average selling price, primarily because the company is still experiencing the bad restructure and as a result, it cannot get a very competitive commercial term among our supplies. And also in order to maintain a very healthy cash flow, we selectively selected those sales orders with more peak turnovers, but traded for a lower selling price.

Moving down to the operating line. Operating expenses were US$34.6 million in Q2 compared to US$24 million in Q1. Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 7.4% in Q2 compared to 13.3% in Q1. The increase in the operating expenses amount quarter-over-quarter was mainly due to the increase of the freight fee and warranty fee as a result of the significant increase in the sales volumes. We also provided a bad debt provision of RMB14.4 million for some doubtful accounts receivables in Q2 2017. Meanwhile, we also recorded a RMB14.9 million for reversal of some bad debts provision we received in Q1, we recorded in Q1 2017.

In addition, the increase of the operating expenses were partially offset by the reversal of the provision of – for reverse inventory purchase commitment due to the foreign exchange measurements in Q2. Operating losses and operating margin were U.S. dollar 26.7% and the negative 5.7% in Q2, compared to US$15 million and the negative 8.4% in Q1.

Foreign currency exchange gain were US$0.9 million in Q2, compared to foreign exchange gain of US$4.3 million in Q1, it’s mainly due to the deprecation of U.S. dollar against RMB and partially offset by the depreciation of Japanese yen against RMB. Net loss and the loss per ADS was US$43.9 million and US$2.4 million in Q2, compared to US$26.8 million and the US$1.5 million – US$1.5 in Q1.

On an adjusted non-GAAP basis, adjusted loss and adjusted loss per ADS were US$47.6 million and US$2.6 million in Q2, compared to US$27.9 million and US$1.5 million in Q1.

Now let’s move to the balance sheet. As of Q2, 2017, the company had a US$97.1 million in cash and cash equivalent increased from US$60.6 million as of Q1. It’s mainly due to the company has a much better cash flow control and a quick turnover of the accounts receivable.

As of Q2, the company had a US$47.5 million in restricted cash compared to US$54.4 million as of Q1. As of Q2, the accounts receivable has increased to US$429.4 million from US$396.3 million as of Q1. Days sales outstanding decreased to 83 days in Q2 from 198 days in Q1. It’s mainly due to the significant increase of net revenue from Q1 and Q2 plus the better controls on those sales collection terms in Q2.

As of Q2, our accounts payable has decreased to US$355.3 million from US$375.6 million as of Q1. Days sales outstanding were 69 days in Q1, decreased from 198 decreased days in Q1, mainly because the company has settled large aging accounts payables in Q2.

As of Q2, the inventory had increased to US$153 million from US$225.6 million as of Q1. The inventory turnover days were 30 days in Q2, decreased from 119 days in Q1. Currently, we have two tranche of medium-term notes with being the principal totaling of RMB1.757 billion. As previously announced by the company, one of the note holders has about a lawsuit against Tianwei Yingli in a PRC court to recover the amount due under such medium-term notes. Then Yingli has planned to vigorously defend its rights in the court, while continuing to seeking a mutual beneficial solution out of the court. The company is not aware of any other legal proceedings initiated by the note holder for both of the medium-term notes against the company or any of its subsidiaries.

Last, let’s move to the guidance for Q3 and full-year 2017 based on the current market condition and the company’s operating conditions, estimated production capacity and the forecasted demand, the company expects its PV module shipments to be in the estimated range of 550 megawatts to 600 megawatts in Q3 2017. While we increased our annual shipment guidance for the full-year 2017 from 2.1 to 2.2 gigawatts to 2.5 to 2.8 gigawatts.

Now I would like to open calls for questions. Operator, please proceed. Thank you.

Justin Clare

Hello.

Yes, Mr. Clare, your line is now open. Go ahead.

Justin Clare

Okay, great. Okay, thanks for taking my questions. Sorry for the trouble with the phone here. So first, we’re estimating a module ASP for Q2 of $0.38 of watt. Just wondering if you could confirm if that’s correct? And then if you could give us your outlook for how you see ASP is trending in Q3 and Q4?

Yiyu Wang

For the Q2, your estimation is – it sounds fair in the fair range. And in Q3, we expected the ASP will be very slightly decreased from Q2 and the same trend in Q4. Thank you.

Justin Clare

Okay great. And then I wanted to also ask about margins, what the addition of the diamond wire sawing technology you indicated you could reduce cost by 5%. Can you share what the impact to the margins will be given the cost reduction and what you see for ASP’s, what are your expectations in Q3 and then in Q4?

Yiyu Wang

The diamond sawing definitely will decrease across the project given currently the company has a very – still has a very tight cash flow and we focus the – we try to put all the cash on the operating cash flow cycle, therefore we have limited, a very limited resources to the – keep the online CapEx development et cetera. So, therefore to fully launch the diamond saw online upgrades and plus we also reserved several other technologies. We do have the potential to continuously decrease the cost quarter-by-quarter, however it’s going to be somehow slower than the average industry speed because of the reason I mentioned.

Based on that we expected our module – in-house module cost will be a decrease, also very slightly in Q3, because the volume in Q3 will be much – will be less than in Q2, this will somehow increase of the some of the fixed cost as a portion of the cost of sales. So you can say maybe it is in the same range for the in-house module cost in Q3 and Q4, but in Q4 we expected it should be decreased slightly.

Justin Clare

Okay, so then if you’re expecting a slight decrease in ASP’s and then a slight decrease in costs, will your growth margin remain kind of in the same range as it was in the Q2 in Q3?

Yiyu Wang

Yes, I would say it should be maybe slightly decreased in Q2, but we are still trying to double our efforts to assess with those online upgrades that we are doing.

Justin Clare

Okay, and if I could fit one more question in. I just wanted to ask about the lawsuit regarding the medium-term notes. Can you share any sense of timing of when that might be resolved and then what is your sense of the potential outcomes as a result of that case?

Yiyu Wang

I think at this moment it’s not – it’s still early to predict that when it will be solved, but given the following effect, we – at this moment we don’t expect any direct significant impact to our operations. The first – this case, the amount of this case is not material compared to the company’s total revenue and the operating figures.

Secondly, by the end of today we have been holding a continuous active negotiation – communication with all the holders, so by now we don’t see a chance of reactions that happened followed that lawsuit, so which give us a fair enough time to solve this case through the out courts negotiation.

Justin Clare

Okay, thanks very much for the questions. I’ll pass it on.

Yiyu Wang

You are welcome, thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Gordon Johnson of Axiom Capital. Please ask.

Gordon Johnson

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. So I guess the first question for me centers on the discussion we had recently with Meyer Burger who told us that they control roughly 80% of the PERC market, PERC technology. And specifically what they told us is that effectively with respect to the PERC market over half of effectively the orders of 28 gigawatts have gone Tier 2 suppliers. And they said actually they control 805 to 90% of the market. And they effectively said that roughly 16 gigawatts to 20 gigawatts of that was installed, so I guess the question is, are you guys at all concerned that some of the Tier 2 guys are investing heavily in the PERC technology and thus they will have a better cost position than some of the more established Tier 1 guys like yourself?

Yiyu Wang

I think technically the PERC technology is one of the technology that is a leading module manufacturers developing to decrease their total production cost by deep – still increase efficiency, so it’s one-off technology. I would say the market share of PERC et cetera is not a – does not have any hurdles or restrictions for other guys to compete because while you look at the China market, the government wants high-efficiency panels or products. It does not restrict only PERC technology or wind technology, as long as you can have a high-efficiency panel, you can compete in the market.

For example our PANDA untapped monocrystalline product has been using in several types of pilot projects which has been generating a very outstanding performance. So, I think – and also every company I ever spoke to developing new technology developing new technology not only in the sales side, but obviously through the whole production set to finally to decrease the production cost and increase efficiency step-by-step. Thank you.

Gordon Johnson

Okay, that is helpful. And then just with respect to your shipment guidance, you guys are guiding to roughly 25.4% decline in 2H shipments versus 1H, a bit higher than the 14.5% decline we saw in the last year. Can you guys give us any insights maybe you have into the first half of 2018, should we expect a big pickup in the first half of 2018 with respect to, I guess, installations in China? And then can you give us any updates, we heard at the STI Conference last week that China was adjusting its rooftop incentives lower January of 2018 and that was helping the market, so can you give us any insights you have there? Thanks for the questions guys.

Yiyu Wang

I think for the China market the overall momentum is healthy. The government tried to solve all the, say, people still call it a risk area like the deferred off payment terms – deferred prepayment tariff, they try to also make the installation quarter-by-quarter and by annual-by-annual mostly and avoid any – a very significant frustrations. So, I mean even it’s still early to predict the 2018 first half guidance, but generally we believe the China market will be increase – from a volume prospective it will be reasonably increase year-by-year.

Regarding to the potential reduction of the rooftop market, the answer is yes, we also have heard the same indicative trend the government plans to do. The main reason is because through the past few years the increase of the module cost and the overall PV system cost, the PV – the feeding tariff for the PV, for the rooftop has been generated a very higher IR compared to other PV projects, so it’s a reasonable time and the reasonable step the government should take to gradually decrease the feed-in tariff for the roofing, try to generate a more larger market for the roofing and also we believe the roofing market will still have a very big potential and should be one of the main market streaming in the China market. Thank you.

Gordon Johnson

Thanks again.

Thank you. That concludes our Q&A session of our call today. I would like to transfer the call back to the Mr. Yuan for closing remarks.

Pengsong Yuan

Thank you everyone. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us via e-mail or phone. Thank you.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You now all disconnect.

