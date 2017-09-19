Northrop Grumman Is Making A Big Splash With This Move

The deal could trigger more M&A moves in the industry, which has already seen a major deal announcement a couple of days ago.

The deal makes sense from a financial standpoint as well and will be accretive to Northrop Grumman's earnings and cash flows.

Orbital ATK is a great takeover target, as it will enhance Northrop Grumman's growth outlook and expand its reach in key segments such as missile defense.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) has announced that it will acquire Orbital ATK (OA), which is the second major takeover in the aerospace industry in the last couple of days. This could result in more M&A action in the industry going forward, as peers may feel the pressure to make a move as well.

Northrop Grumman will pay $135 per share of Orbital ATK, which means that the company is valued at $7.8 billion, on top of that Northrop Grumman will assume $1.4 billion of Orbital ATK's debt. The deal will be paid in cash completely and is due to close in Q2 2018, according to Northrop Grumman's management.

Strategic expansion

Northrop Grumman is not a serial acquirer at all, quite the contrary: The company has been focused on returning cash to its owners via dividends and share repurchases in the past, and has made a couple of spin-offs on top of that. It is thus worth looking at what has made Northrop Grumman change its strategy in this case: Orbital ATK, which is focused on producing rocket engines, satellites and parts for the aerospace industry is a strong strategic fit for Northrop Grumman's product portfolio, which mainly consists of military aircraft and ships right now.

A whopping 48% of Orbital ATK's revenues are made up by missile (both strategic and tactical) and missile defense systems. It is foreseeable that this sub-segment of the military industry will rise in importance, as a nuclear capable North Korea, as well as other possible threats, will result in increasing demand for missile defense systems in the US as well as in countries that are close to North Korea, such as South Korea & Japan.

Interest for missile defense systems in these countries is already picking up, and after the takeover of Orbital ATK Northrop Grumman will be able to expand its footprint in this growth market going forward.

Orbital ATK also will expand Northrop Grumman's reach into the commercial aircraft market (as it is a supplier to companies in the field such as Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF)(OTCPK:EADSY)), which is a positive, as this is a huge growth market over the next decades: Boeing's most recent estimate sees the commercial aircraft market totaling more than $6 trillion over the next twenty years, having just a small part of that market via distributing parts to the industry should pay off well for Northrop Grumman.

On top of that the acquisition will allow Northrop Grumman a solid position in the space systems market, which is poised to grow as well, as an ever increasing amount of satellites (for communication, defense, intelligence services, positioning, etc.) will mean that demand for carrier rockets as well as satellite engineering & construction will grow.

The acquisition thus allows Northrop Grumman to become a major player in future growth markets, which should result in an improved growth outlook for the company in the long run.

Financial impact

In the near term there is also a quantifiable impact on Northrop Grumman's earnings and cash flows: Since Northrop Grumman's cash position is not very large, let's assume that the company will take on $7.8 billion in new debt -- at a rate of roughly three percent this means $230 million in additional interest expenses, which will mean that net income as well as free cash flows will drop by $170 million (the after-tax impact is smaller, since higher interest expenses lead to lower tax expenses).

In turn Northrop Grumman will receive $275 million in annual free cash flows that Orbital ATK will produce this year -- this alone makes the acquisition accretive to free cash flows, and since the net earnings estimate for Orbital ATK's business for the current year is $280 million, the acquisition will also be accretive to Northrop Grumman's earnings.

When we then also factor in that the acquisition will allow for some cost cutting and synergies (Northrop Grumman believes that annual cost savings will eventually total $150 million), it is pretty clear that this deal will be beneficial for Northrop Grumman's shareholders financially -- by increasing interest expenses by $230 million (pre-tax), Northrop Grumman will be able to get its hands on a business that generates about $400 million in free cash flows and net earnings (cost cutting due to synergies is factored in).

M&A activity by other players

Just a couple of days ago we also got the news that United Technologies (UTX) will acquire Rockwell Collins (COL), Northrop Grumman's acquisition of Orbital ATK thus is the second big move in the industry in a small time frame. That could trigger more M&A action by players such as Boeing, General Dynamics (GD) or Lockheed Martin (LMT), which might feel that they will have to increase their footprint as well in order to keep up with their peers.

Especially Loral Space and Communications (LORL) and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) come to mind, as those two are rather small (market-cap wise) and are focused on rocket propulsion / space systems -- both could likely be acquired easily by the bigger players in the industry (at a low single digit billion price), and would expand the reach of the acquirer in these two key growth markets, the same way Orbital ATK will expand Northrop Grumman's operations in a beneficial way.

Bottom line

Northrop Grumman's management has not been keen of making acquisitions in the past, but they made a very smart move here: Orbital ATK fits very well into the company's portfolio and will enhance Northrop Grumman's growth outlook, and at the same time the deal will be accretive in the near term due to favorable financials (and the cheap access to debt financing).

It is not unlikely that some of Northrop Grumman's peers will chose to make a move as well, as M&A activity in the industry seems to be heating up over the last weeks.

