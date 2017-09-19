Why You Should Buy This Gold Pullback

SPDR Gold (GLD) should be bought on any pullbacks as stronger foreign currencies, and thus a weaker U.S. dollar will propel the precious metal higher in coming months. The dollar is likely to continue to weaken as the interest rate differential between the U.S. and its developed economy neighbors narrow after many years of U.S. rate outperformance.

Gold and the U.S. dollar trade inversely as gold prices are traditionally priced in dollars. Gold is a non-income generating asset, and is thus at the will of interest rates. When U.S. interest rates rise, it causes gold to be relatively less attractive than bonds, leading to selling pressure on the metal. Moreover, rising interest rates lead the dollar to appreciate higher, pushing the relative price of gold lower.

What can be seen over the last five years is that the strength of the U.S. dollar against foreign currencies led to a decline in gold prices. The Federal Reserve was one of the only central banks across the globe committed to tightening monetary policy, and raising its benchmark lending rate. Although this has played out over the last few years, something is now changing.

Foreign central banks are now looking more likely to raise their lending rates, while the Fed looks to tighten rates at a more gradual pace. This divergence could lead to weakness in the dollar, benefiting gold.

Let's start with why the Fed's rate hikes are likely to slow. The biggest issue concerning U.S. policymakers is the lack of inflation growth currently. During the Fed's July meeting, the decision was unanimous not to raise lending rates. Directors of the regional banks cited recent soft readings on inflation as a key factor. The governors wanted to further assess whether the economy was heading in the right direction, and that inflation was moving towards its 2% annual target. Until there looks to be a sustainable trend higher in inflation readings, Fed policymakers are unlikely to aggressively tighten policy.

Overseas however, the narrative is becoming more supportive of tighter monetary policy. The chart below is of the U.S. 10-year yield over the German 10-year yield. What is seen is that U.S. rates have risen by a far greater degree over the last 10-years than German yields. This is due to the extreme severity European countries suffered during the crisis, and the length it took them to emerge from their economic hole.

While the European Central Bank is not more hawkish than the Fed, the fact that they are discussing tightening policy at all is a major change. ECB President Mario Draghi stated at a recent policy meeting that its Governing Council will decide the fate of its quantitative easing program in October, signaling a potential reduction of its monthly asset purchases.

A major component of the ECB's quantitative easing strategy has been its asset purchase program. The strategy has been to drive interest rates lower, spurring economic activity by outright purchasing government and corporate bonds alike. The current rate of these purchases is set at 60 billion euros ($72 billion) worth per month. If the ECB decides to shutter, or reduce the program in December, the date at which it was expected to end, this could lead to a spike higher in European bond yields, pushing the euro higher, and thus also boosting gold prices as the dollar declines.

Additionally, the interest rate gap could similarly close between U.S. and U.K. rates. The chart below is of the U.S. 10-year yield over the U.K. 10-year yield. Similar to what we previously saw, the spread between U.S. yields and U.K. yields widened dramatically over the last decade.

Even more hawkish than the ECB, the Bank of England indicated last week that it could raise its key lending rate over the next few months. The chart below highlights this drastic move, as the spread contracted significantly over the last few weeks, from previous levels.

The BoE stated after last week's policy meeting that it was likely to raise rates in coming months, contingent on if the economy and price pressures kept growing. This would be the first hike in U.K. rates over the last decade.

Following the financial crisis, it looked as if the U.K. would be the first to raise rates, but due to Brexit, as well as general economic weakness across Europe, this did not play out. Now with the ECB and BoE signaling a tighter monetary stance, while at the same time the Fed is easing up, the interest rate differential could further contract for both the U.K and euro area. This should pressure the U.S. dollar lower as foreign currencies strengthen, boosting gold prices. Due to this phenomenon likely playing out, the precious metal is a buy at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KGC.

