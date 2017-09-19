Walgreens Boots Alliance: How The $4 Billion Rite Aid Deal Improves This Dividend Aristocrat's Growth Potential

The acquisition should result in significant revenue growth opportunities, as well as cost synergies. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to WBA's earnings growth.

On Sept. 19th, Walgreens Boots Alliance announced it received final approval for the acquisition of over 1,900 Rite Aid stores.

The retail industry is in trouble. Store traffic is declining, as consumers gravitate to the convenience of online shopping. This has forced brick-and-mortar retailers to find new ways to grow. For the biggest U.S. retailers, the answer could be acquisitions.

Pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) reached another milestone in its ongoing quest to buy nearly 2,000 Rite Aid (RAD) stores, along with distribution centers and inventory. On September 19th, WBA announced it had received regulatory clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to finalize the transaction.

The acquisition will serve as a growth catalyst for WBA's core U.S. business, which in turn means it enhances the company's dividend growth prospects as well. WBA is already a very high-quality dividend growth stock. It has increased its dividend for 42 years in a row. WBA is a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of stocks in the S&P 500 Index that have increased dividends for 25+ years in a row. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

This article will discuss the recent developments, and why WBA is a more attractive dividend growth stock now that the deal has received final approval.

News Overview

WBA, in its current form, was created when Walgreens merged with Alliance Boots in 2014. The merger created the largest retail pharmacy in the U.S. and Europe. 2017 has been another year of slow-and-steady growth for WBA thus far. Through the first three quarters of the fiscal year, total sales and adjusted earnings per share rose 2.3% and 10%, respectively, in constant currency.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 5

Today, WBA operates more than 13,200 stores in 11 countries, and nearly 400 distribution centers that supply approximately 230,000 pharmacies, doctors, health centers, and hospitals.

It is about to grow its store count even more, with the forthcoming acquisition of the Rite Aid stores. Walgreens Boots' U.S. retail operation stands to continue growing, due to the recent acquisition of Rite Aid stores.

The final transaction includes 1,932 Rite Aid stores, three distribution centers, and related inventory, for $4.375 billion in cash. Store purchases are set to begin in October, and be completed by early 2018. There are a number of benefits for WBA.

WBA is assuming the real estate obligation, but is not assuming any debt. The acquisition should also result in a tax benefit, as WBA will amortize intangible assets. More importantly, the deal gives WBA immediate revenue growth, as it instantly allows the company to expand its footprint in the U.S.

And, there will be significant cost synergies. The company expects to realize more than $300 million in annual cost savings by 2021. Thanks in part to the Rite Aid deal, WBA should continue to grow earnings, this year and beyond.

Growth Prospects

The acquisition of Rite Aid's stores and distribution centers will provide significant growth to WBA's core business, which has been a mixed bag as of late. On the pharmacy side, business is booming for WBA.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 7

Last quarter, U.S. pharmacy sales increased 10%, due in part to 8.5% prescription growth. Price increases for branded products and higher volumes more than offset the impact of generic price deflation. Plus, WBA gained 110 basis points of pharmacy market share last quarter.

On the other hand, WBA's retail business could use a boost. Total retail sales fell 1.8% last quarter, due to a 0.4% decline in comparable-store sales. Consumables, general merchandise, and personal care products were the worst-sellers.

Another future growth catalyst for WBA is pharmaceutical wholesale. This is another benefit of the Alliance Boots merger, since Alliance Healthcare is a growing business.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 13

Last quarter, WBA realized 3.7% growth in wholesale comparable sales. Profitability soared, as margin improvements led to 53% growth in adjusted operating income for the quarter.

For 2017, WBA expects adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $4.98- $5.08. The midpoint would represent 10% earnings growth from 2016.

Valuation and Expected Total Returns

Since WBA's earnings growth prospects are improved by the Rite Aid acquisition, the stock could earn a higher valuation as a result. WBA already appears to be undervalued. In the past four reported quarters, the company generated earnings per share of $4.86. Therefore, it has a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. By comparison, the S&P 500 Index has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.

Based on 2017 guidance, WBA has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1 based on full-year adjusted earnings. This seems to be too low. It does not seem unreasonable to suggest WBA could hold a price-to-earnings ratio of 20, given the company's strong business model and growth potential. If the stock traded at a 20 multiple, it would generate a return of approximately 20%.

In addition to an expanding price-to-earnings multiple, WBA is likely to generate returns from earnings growth and dividends. A potential breakdown of future returns is below:

2%-4% comparable sales growth

1% margin expansion

2% share repurchases

2% dividend yield

Even with a fairly conservative growth outlook, WBA could generate total shareholder returns of 7%-9% per year, and more if earnings growth turns out to be higher than expected. These returns would be in addition to any expansion of the valuation multiple.

WBA will also continue to be a strong dividend growth stock. It has already increased its dividend for more than 40 years in a row, and should have little trouble continuing to increase the dividend each year moving forward. On July 12th, WBA raised its dividend by 6.7%.

Based on 2017 guidance, WBA will have a dividend payout ratio of roughly 33% this year. A payout ratio of just one-third of earnings leaves plenty of room for dividend growth, at least in the mid-single digit range.

Final Thoughts

The threat of e-commerce is affecting virtually all types of retailers, and WBA is not immune. Thankfully, its pharmaceutical growth is more than making up for declines on the retail side of the business. In a difficult operating climate, it is not surprising to see WBA reach for a large acquisition to generate growth.

Now that the purchase of over 1,900 Rite-Aid stores has received final approval, WBA investors can look forward to continued earnings and dividend growth for many years. There is an even better chance WBA will continue its dividend growth streak to 50 years, which would qualify it as a rare Dividend King. You can see all 22 current Dividend Kings here.

