Crude Oil And Why The Correlation To The Dollar Is A Farce

Instead, I offer an alternative to the dollar that's far more tightly correlated to crude oil prices.

Recently, a reader of one of my recent articles that I wrote on SeekingAlpha.com mentioned that the dollar should be in the mix of discussion in determining where crude oil prices might head next.

In theory, if the dollar weakens, crude oil prices should rise since oil is priced in dollars. If the dollar is cheaper, purchasers of crude can convert their local currencies into the dollar-denominated crude at a cheaper exchange rate, thus buying crude oil at a cheaper level based solely on the exchange rate.

This is a subject that I've long heard debated and have had a disagreement with the market. Having worked on foreign exchange desk for years, I've never had much stock in the weak dollar to higher oil prices theory. In fact, I believe it's a farce and my suggestion for those trading crude, please don't even consider the weak or strong dollar as a means of determining where crude might trade in the future. It's simply an unreliable correlation. In this article, I'll explain why.

The discussion in this article of crude oil prices might impact investors who are long crude via The United States Oil ETF, LP (USO), the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) and stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), Chevron Corporation (CVX), and ConocoPhillips (COP) to name a few.

What is the "dollar"?

We hear all the time on the news that the dollar is either up or down. However, the dollar isn't a commodity or an instrument. When anyone refers to the dollar as being "down" it could mean a myriad of things. Is the dollar down against the euro? Or the yen? Or is the dollar down against commodity currencies like the Aussie?

In most cases when people refer to the dollar they're referring to the dollar index. The dollar index is a combination of the different currencies the dollar trades against translated into a weighted average. Unfortunately, the yen, the euro and the pound make up most of the weighting in the dollar index. So the index doesn't accurately reflect all the currencies that the dollar trades against. Currently, the euro makes up about 60% of the index.

So if the 'dollar" is down, is it really down? Or is it just getting crushed by the euro?

We can see from the chart below, that the euro and the dollar index have correlated fairly tightly over the past year. But again, the euro is only one currency. So by this chart, we can see that when the euro strengthens (goes up), the dollar index goes down.

So, can we conclude that if the euro rises, crude oil prices should rise too? After all, the euro strength is pushing the value of the dollar down and a weaker dollar should, in theory, make oil cheaper, and push crude prices higher as investors rush in to buy it. Have a headache yet? If this sounds ridiculous to you, I agree with you.

Euro to US Dollar Exchange Rate data by YCharts

Crude oil and the dollar index:

We can see from the chart below that in early 2016 , the dollar weakened and oil prices rose. So the theory is correct, right?

, the dollar weakened and oil prices rose. So the theory is correct, right? Well not exactly, as the dollar bounced back, oil continued to rise and not just rise, but rise to its highest levels in two years. How could oil rise to its highest level in two years as the dollar was strengthening (to its highest level in the same period) making crude more expensive?

In the start of 2017, the dollar came down, and oil fell as well. Shouldn't oil have risen on the back of a falling dollar?

Currently, the dollar is down 9% this year while crude was down 23% as of June. Shouldn't crude oil prices have been surging higher all year?

No, and here's why. There are many other factors impacting crude oil to a greater extent than the value of the dollar. Sure, sometimes the correlation lines up where a weaker dollar correlates to crude oil price increases, but that doesn't mean there's a cause and effect.

If you follow my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, you know I love correlation analysis, but only when there's an economic reason for that correlation. The analysis can become dangerous when a cause and effect relationship gets created when there's no economic data to support it. In short, just because two events are occurring at the same time, doesn't necessarily mean there's a cause and effect relationship.

The value of the dollar and the New England Patriots:

The dollar typically strengthens in years when The New England Patriots have a winning season and go on to win the Super Bowl.

As we can see from the chart, the dollar had its biggest gains since 2000 in the years the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl. In fact, almost every peak in the dollar correlated with a super bowl win by Tom Brady & Company.

Only the 2004/2005 season did the Pats win and the dollar didn't strengthen.

Even in 2003/2004, the dollar popped higher and peaked that year as the Pats won the big game.

As a result, we can safely conclude that there's a positive correlation between the Patriots and the dollar. As you might have guessed it, I grew up and currently live in New England. My point is simply that we need to be cautious in making correlations without supporting economic data to confirm the correlation.

Does that mean currency exchange rates have no place in determining where crude oil prices might go?

Actually, No. Here's a great example of how to use exchange rates to determine whether crude might rise or fall, but it has nothing to do with the dollar index or whether crude is cheaper as a result of a weaker dollar. Instead, it has to do with basic economics or supply and demand.

Norway is a crude oil exporter and although the country exports only a small portion of the total global output, it's a great indicator for the demand for oil and gas since energy makes up the majority of the country's exports.

Below is a chart of the Norwegian kroner to the U.S. dollar in the bottom section while crude oil prices are in the top section.

As we can see, as the kroner weakened in 2016, crude oil prices fell hard.

And when the kroner bounced off its lows at the end of 2016, so too did crude.

In fact, the majority of times that the kroner has risen or fallen, crude was not that far behind.

Of course, the correlation isn't 100%, but the Norwegian kroner has a much tighter correlation to crude prices than the overall "dollar" or dollar index.

In my article from July 22nd, I highlighted why I believed crude oil prices were due to rise in the future and the reasoning mostly stemmed from rising global economic growth leading to higher demand for crude. The evidence I used in the article was falling stocks and falling EIA weekly inventories. But I also highlighted the oil exports from Norway and the strengthening Norwegian currency.

Why does the Norwegian kroner strengthen even as crude oil prices rise?

As companies buy oil from Norway, they must convert their local currency to U.S. dollars to pay for it (because oil is denominated in dollars). For example, a company in Europe converts their euros to dollars to buy oil from Norway. Well then, the dollar should strengthen as a result, right? Actually no and here's why.

At the end of the day, the Norwegian production facility needs kroner to pay their employees and ultimately converts the U.S. dollars from the sale of the oil into kroner.

In short, a stronger kroner results from increases in purchases of crude oil exports from Norway . This is why currency exchange rates are great early indicators for what the private sector is doing internationally.

. This is why currency exchange rates are great early indicators for what the private sector is doing internationally. In summary, please don't put much stock in the theory that the weaker or stronger "dollar" impacts crude oil prices and makes crude cheaper or more expensive. The dollar doesn't trade like a stock or bond. There are too many currencies that impact the value of the dollar.

Instead, my suggestion is to look to oil exporting countries individually and check to see if their oil exports are increasing or decreasing and you should have a good idea for crude oil demand. Next, look at the country's currency exchange rate to see if it's strengthening and oil exports are increasing simultaneously to see if crude might be on the rise.

Please bear in mind, if a country's currency is strengthening, it may not always be as a result of increased demand for their exports including crude oil.

There are far more factors that impact crude prices besides the dollar. Crude supply and demand, inventories, rig counts, OPEC, U.S. shale production and investment, Saudi Arabia, and overall global economic conditions are just a few.

Perhaps the strengthening kroner and Norwegian oil exports could be added to your list of factors, but they're only as valid as the other factors. We must take all the factors into consideration in determining the value of crude in order to formulate a complete picture. And from a risk management standpoint, please don't put much stock in a weaker dollar makes oil cheaper since history has shown, the correlation breaks down more often than not.

And if all else fails, become a Patriots fan and buy the dollar. :)

Good luck out there.

If you like this article and would like to receive email alerts stay up to date on crude oil, commodities, and macro events, please click my profile page and click the "follow" button next to my name, and check the "get email alerts" to receive these articles sent via email to your inbox. You can also find the "follow" button at the top of this article next to my name. And, of course, feel free to comment below if you have any questions or send me a private message by clicking the "send a message" link on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.