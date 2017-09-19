The Stock Market's Jesse Livermore Moment

Stocks rang in the week with more gains, sending both the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow 30 to new all-time highs. The NASDAQ 100 (NDX) meanwhile touched a new intraday high on Monday, but failed to post a new record high following a tech sector sell-off late in the day. Small caps outperformed, with the Russell 2000 (RUT) rising 0.65% for Monday.

Bank and broker/dealer stocks followed through with last week’s comeback with an impressive showing to start the week. The PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX) gained 1.29% while the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD) rose 0.91%. Both indices have confirmed immediate-term bottoms since last week by closing two days above the 15-day moving average. This adds yet another pillar of support to the bull market as the important financial sector moves closer in line with the other key industry groups, which we’ll look at here.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

The big comeback story right now is the semiconductor stocks. Chipmakers have surged since last week, pushing the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) to record territory. As discussed previously, leadership in the semis bodes well for the near-term broad market outlook due to the heavy weighting of technology sector and the tendency for semiconductor stocks to lead the major averages.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

The chart of the week would have to be the Dow Jones U.S. Defense Index (DJUSDN), shown below. Boeing (BA), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and especially Orbital ATK (OA), had impressive showings to start the week. Defense stocks have greatly benefited from recent military threats, although the sector was outperforming even before North Korea became a major issue. The strong performance of the defense sector in the last five years is one clue that the gradual return of inflation could soon become a major story.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Putting aside immediate-term considerations, let’s turn our attention to the big picture outlook. The stock market is about to experience a Jesse Livermore moment. For many, this will prove to be an unexpected shock that will catch money managers and investors alike completely off guard. For the prudent investor, however, this will be a serendipitous event which will drastically augment their investment returns.

For at least the last 3-4 years, value investors have complained that stocks are “too expensive” and that bargains are hard to find. There has also been a corresponding decline in participation among individual investors as the perception becomes commonplace that stocks aren’t worth buying anymore. This has left the field to the big money players, who have had a “field day” cleaning up in a market that has never stopped rising.

The Livermore reference concerns the relentless rally in the major averages and the inevitability that investors’ attitudes towards equities will soon change. As the bull market progresses, the safety-oriented and value focus which has reigned supreme for many years will eventually give way to a renewed emphasis on momentum investing.

It was famed trader Jesse Livermore who said he would rather buy stocks high and sell them higher than buy them lower and wait for a turnaround. His explanation of his successful speculating methods in Reminiscences of a Stock Operator was one of the earliest expressions of a momentum-based trading system in the literature of Wall Street.

Momentum trading has been relegated to the proverbial trash heap due to the lack of sustained forward movement and volatility in recent years. That may soon change, though, thanks to the stock market’s relentless march forward since last November. After all, nothing attracts the public’s attention quite like a market that won’t stop going up. As someone long ago observed, the financial market is the only market where rising prices attracts rather than dissuade potential customers.

When finally the public returns to the equity market in earnest after being heavily committed to the safety of cash for years, the effect will be immediately palpable and dramatic. History shows that the public’s return is inevitable before a secular bull market can finally end. The informed investors who own most of the stocks must have someone to distribute their holdings to before they can exit. That someone is the public. What will begin as a gradual anabasis will eventually turn into a stampede resulting in an explosive burst of unrestrained energy. Before this bull market is over, stock prices will rise to vertiginous heights which will surprise even the most wide-eyed bulls.

The stock market’s forthcoming Jesse Livermore moment will usher in the climactic phase of the bull market. What has been until now a staid and stolid affair will be a vibrant, energetic market which consistently attracts fresh infusions of capital. It will need no promoting since runaway prices are their own best advertisement.

Many will no doubt dismiss this prediction as the product of an overexcited imagination spurred on by wishful thinking. Yet there is method to my madness, which is backed by the truism that none of history’s great bull markets ever ended without eager and widespread participation from the masses of small investors across the socioeconomic spectrum. The participation level from this group has been missing in recent years, but without it the final distribution phase of a bull market is impossible.

Experienced investors are no doubt aware that long-term market cycles can be divided into at least there basic stages. Stage one is marked by widespread fear and foreboding on the part of the public, most of whom refuse to buy stocks at this early stage of the cycle.

Stage two is characterized by a healthy apprehension toward equities which evolves into cautious optimism. The extreme fear common the first stage of the cycle is missing in stage two.

Stage three is the final, and most prolific, phase of the bull market. It typically sees the most impressive gains – high valuations notwithstanding – as forward momentum becomes firmly established and increases, thanks to a self-reinforcing feedback loop. This is the phase of the market cycle which attracts the crowd, in turn creating explosive rallies the bull’s blow-off phase is noted for.

If history is any guide, we’re currently in the transition between stages two and three of the bull market cycle. How long it will take before stage three arrives is anyone’s guess. One thing that’s certain is that when it does finally arrive – and arrive it will – the profit potential for the bulls which are already on board will be worth the wait.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.