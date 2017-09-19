Daily OTC Markets Round-Up - 9/18/2017

This article is part of an ongoing series which provides information relevant to stocks on the OTC markets on a daily basis. It provides stocks with the most daily volume, and the biggest winners/losers in terms of changes in stock price. It then provides information on the stocks which have experienced tier, venue or status changes. It then provides information on all stocks with caveat emptor status changes, suspensions, halts, and deletions.
This article covers all this information for the day of September 18th, 2017.
Most Active by $ Volume:
|Market
|Symbol
|Price
|% Chg
|$ Volume
|Share Vol
|Trades
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:TCEHY)
|Pink
|TCEHY
|44.69
|2.36
|119,750,832
|2,679,589
|5,232
|(OTCQX: OTCQX:GBTC)
|QX
|GBTC
|744.98
|18.25
|87,721,395
|117,750
|6,704
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:EADSY)
|Pink
|EADSY
|21.9
|2.15
|62,133,957
|2,837,167
|208
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:SIEGY)
|Pink
|SIEGY
|69.98
|0.37
|42,264,911
|603,957
|835
|(OTCQX: OTCQX:RHHBY)
|QX
|RHHBY
|31.57
|-0.47
|25,951,806
|821,975
|1,612
|Grey
|CNYYP
|25
|0.81
|19,832,150
|793,286
|205
|(OTCPK: NSRGY)
|Pink
|NSRGY
|84.43
|0.09
|16,607,465
|196,701
|1,328
|Grey
|AATRL
|61.25
|-0.78
|15,327,568
|250,246
|6
|(OTCPK: TEVVF)
|Pink
|TEVVF
|336.1
|-4.56
|14,484,902
|43,097
|38
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:NPSNY)
|Pink
|NPSNY
|44.87
|-1.12
|13,849,529
|308,659
|839
Winners (Stock price > $1)
|Market
|Symbol
|Price
|% Chg
|$ Volume
|Share Vol
|Trades
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:APYRF)
|Pink
|APYRF
|31.06
|245.09
|7,764
|250
|3
|(OTCQB: OTCQB:SNBP)
|QB
|SNBP
|1
|61.29
|100
|100
|1
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:APHE)
|Pink
|APHE
|4
|57.36
|10,496
|2,624
|3
|(OTCQB: OTCQB:EGRN)
|QB
|EGRN
|6.25
|47.06
|5,419
|867
|6
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:QRON)
|Pink
|QRON
|2.5
|38.89
|2,750
|1,100
|5
|(OTCQB: OTCQB:NINK)
|QB
|NINK
|2.35
|27.03
|4,700
|2,000
|2
|(OTCQB: OTCQB:DDRT)
|QB
|DDRT
|4
|23.08
|31,556
|7,889
|13
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:FOSUF)
|Pink
|FOSUF
|2.2
|22.22
|35,970
|16,350
|12
|Grey
|TROXG
|95
|21.79
|4,370
|46
|3
|(OTCQB: OTCQB:MGTI)
|QB
|MGTI
|2.7
|20.54
|9,997,803
|3,702,890
|2,890
Losers (Stock Price > $1)
|Market
|Symbol
|Price
|% Chg
|$ Volume
|Share Vol
|Trades
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:BVNKF)
|Pink
|BVNKF
|39.73
|-43.94
|5,164
|130
|1
|(OTCQB: OTCQB:XTNY)
|QB
|XTNY
|2.4
|-42.17
|12,240
|5,100
|2
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:HVST)
|Pink- Caveat Emptor
|HVST
|3.41
|-36.02
|21,694
|6,362
|46
|(OTCQB: OTCQB:IRNC)
|QB
|IRNC
|5
|-33.33
|1,875
|375
|1
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:HOMR)
|Pink
|HOMR
|1.43
|-22.7
|418,189
|292,440
|448
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:BMBMD)
|Pink
|BMBMD
|1.75
|-16.67
|5,705
|3,260
|17
|(OTCQB: OTCQB:GXXM)
|QB
|GXXM
|10
|-16.6
|9,700
|970
|10
|Grey
|GTGDF
|1.79
|-15.47
|245,881
|137,310
|143
|(OTCQB: OTCQB:MVEN)
|QB
|MVEN
|1.22
|-15.28
|1,415
|1,160
|4
|(OTCQB: OTCQB:KPAY)
|QB
|KPAY
|1.35
|-15.09
|32,817
|24,309
|32
Tier Changes
|Symbol
|Company
|Old Tier
|New Tier
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:HADV)
|HADV
|Health Advance Inc
|OTC Pink No Information
|OTC Pink Current
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:EFLN)
|EFLN
|Efuel EFN Corp.
|OTC Pink Limited
|OTC Pink No Information
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:CWIR)
|CWIR
|Central Wireless, Inc.
|OTC Pink No Information
|OTC Pink Current
|CBBI
|CBB Bancorp, Inc.
|Grey Market
|OTC Pink Current
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:WNTR)
|WNTR
|Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.
|OTC Pink Limited
|OTC Pink Current
|(OTCQB: OTCQB:MGTI)
|MGTI
|MGT Capital Investments, Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|OTCQB
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:HPGN)
|HPGN
|HypGen Inc.
|OTCQB
|OTC Pink Current
Venue Changes
|Symbol
|Old Venue
|New Venue
|Company
|ZNBR
|OTC Link
|Grey Market
|Zinco Do Brasil, Inc.
|UCPH
|OTC Link
|Grey Market
|UCP Holdings, Inc.
|ORGC
|OTC Link
|Grey Market
|Organic Alliance, Inc.
|NRGXQ
|OTC Link
|Grey Market
|Neurologix, Inc.
|MNBT
|OTC Link
|Grey Market
|Mountain National Bancshares, Inc.
|GREW
|OTC Link
|Grey Market
|Greenworld Development, Inc.
|CHRE
|OTC Link
|Grey Market
|China Hefeng Rescue Equip Inc
|CBBI
|Grey Market
|OTC Link
|CBB Bancorp, Inc.
Symbol Changes
|Old Symbol
|New Symbol
|Company
|Venue
|(OTCQB: OTCQB:GSGG)
|WKKE
|GSGG
|GSG Group Inc.
|OTC Link
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:PHFBD)
|PHFB
|PHFBD
|Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.
|OTC Link
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:PFGBQ)
|PFGB
|PFGBQ
|PFO Global, Inc.
|OTC Link
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:DPDMD)
|DPDM
|DPDMD
|Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.
|OTC Link
Company Name Changes
|Old Name
|New Name
|Symbol
|Venue
|(OTCQB: OTCQB:GSGG)
|Wike Corp
|GSG Group Inc.
|GSGG
|OTC Link
|Pierre Enterprises Ltd.
|Leeta Gold Corp.
|PRELF
|Grey Market
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:PHFBD)
|Phantom Fiber Corp.
|Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.
|PHFBD
|OTC Link
|(OTCBQ: OTCQB:INND)
|Innerscope Advertising Agy Inc.
|Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc.
|INND
|OTC Link
|Dorex Minerals Inc.
|Cipher Resources Inc.
|DREXF
|Grey Market
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:DPDMD)
|Dolphin Digital Media, Inc.
|Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.
|DPDMD
|OTC Link
Caveat Emptor Status Changes
|Symbol
|Company
|Tier
|Caveat Emptor Status
|(OTCPK: OTCPK:RMTN)
|RMTN
|Rocky Mountain Ayre, Inc.
|OTC Pink Current
|Added
Suspensions/Halts
|Symbol
|Company
|Venue
|Status
|RMTN
|Rocky Mountain Ayre, Inc.
|OTC Link
|Suspended
|LMTCF
|Stockport Exploration, Inc.
|OTC Link
|Halted
|DMNKF
|DNI Metals Inc.
|OTC Link
|Halted
Deletions
|Symbol
|Company
|Venue
|Status
|Comments
|PHFB
|Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.
|OTC Link
|Deleted
|1:29 R/S New name - Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.; New symbol - PHFBD
|NBDDF
|NB Distressed Debt Inv Fd Ltd
|Grey Market
|Deleted
|CUSIP Suspended
|DPDM
|Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.
|OTC Link
|Deleted
|1:2 R/S Fractional shares rounded up to the nearest whole share
|ABIZF
|Abington Resources, Ltd.
|Grey Market
|Deleted
|Inactive Security
|THYOF
|Tethys Oil AB
|Grey Market
|Deleted
|Inactive Security
|TETZF
|Trilogy Energy Corp.
|OTC Link
|Deleted
|Trilogy shareholders received 1 Class A common share of Paramount Resources Ltd. for every 3.75 common shares of Trilogy held
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.