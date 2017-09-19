Daily OTC Markets Round-Up - 9/18/2017

This article is part of an ongoing series which provides information relevant to stocks on the OTC markets on a daily basis. It provides stocks with the most daily volume, and the biggest winners/losers in terms of changes in stock price. It then provides information on the stocks which have experienced tier, venue or status changes. It then provides information on all stocks with caveat emptor status changes, suspensions, halts, and deletions.

This article covers all this information for the day of September 18th, 2017.

Most Active by $ Volume:

Market Symbol Price % Chg $ Volume Share Vol Trades (OTCPK: OTCPK:TCEHY) Pink TCEHY 44.69 2.36 119,750,832 2,679,589 5,232 (OTCQX: OTCQX:GBTC) QX GBTC 744.98 18.25 87,721,395 117,750 6,704 (OTCPK: OTCPK:EADSY) Pink EADSY 21.9 2.15 62,133,957 2,837,167 208 (OTCPK: OTCPK:SIEGY) Pink SIEGY 69.98 0.37 42,264,911 603,957 835 (OTCQX: OTCQX:RHHBY) QX RHHBY 31.57 -0.47 25,951,806 821,975 1,612 Grey CNYYP 25 0.81 19,832,150 793,286 205 (OTCPK: NSRGY) Pink NSRGY 84.43 0.09 16,607,465 196,701 1,328 Grey AATRL 61.25 -0.78 15,327,568 250,246 6 (OTCPK: TEVVF) Pink TEVVF 336.1 -4.56 14,484,902 43,097 38 (OTCPK: OTCPK:NPSNY) Pink NPSNY 44.87 -1.12 13,849,529 308,659 839

Winners (Stock price > $1)

Market Symbol Price % Chg $ Volume Share Vol Trades (OTCPK: OTCPK:APYRF) Pink APYRF 31.06 245.09 7,764 250 3 (OTCQB: OTCQB:SNBP) QB SNBP 1 61.29 100 100 1 (OTCPK: OTCPK:APHE) Pink APHE 4 57.36 10,496 2,624 3 (OTCQB: OTCQB:EGRN) QB EGRN 6.25 47.06 5,419 867 6 (OTCPK: OTCPK:QRON) Pink QRON 2.5 38.89 2,750 1,100 5 (OTCQB: OTCQB:NINK) QB NINK 2.35 27.03 4,700 2,000 2 (OTCQB: OTCQB:DDRT) QB DDRT 4 23.08 31,556 7,889 13 (OTCPK: OTCPK:FOSUF) Pink FOSUF 2.2 22.22 35,970 16,350 12 Grey TROXG 95 21.79 4,370 46 3 (OTCQB: OTCQB:MGTI) QB MGTI 2.7 20.54 9,997,803 3,702,890 2,890

Losers (Stock Price > $1)

Market Symbol Price % Chg $ Volume Share Vol Trades (OTCPK: OTCPK:BVNKF) Pink BVNKF 39.73 -43.94 5,164 130 1 (OTCQB: OTCQB:XTNY) QB XTNY 2.4 -42.17 12,240 5,100 2 (OTCPK: OTCPK:HVST) Pink- Caveat Emptor HVST 3.41 -36.02 21,694 6,362 46 (OTCQB: OTCQB:IRNC) QB IRNC 5 -33.33 1,875 375 1 (OTCPK: OTCPK:HOMR) Pink HOMR 1.43 -22.7 418,189 292,440 448 (OTCPK: OTCPK:BMBMD) Pink BMBMD 1.75 -16.67 5,705 3,260 17 (OTCQB: OTCQB:GXXM) QB GXXM 10 -16.6 9,700 970 10 Grey GTGDF 1.79 -15.47 245,881 137,310 143 (OTCQB: OTCQB:MVEN) QB MVEN 1.22 -15.28 1,415 1,160 4 (OTCQB: OTCQB:KPAY) QB KPAY 1.35 -15.09 32,817 24,309 32

Tier Changes

Symbol Company Old Tier New Tier (OTCPK: OTCPK:HADV) HADV Health Advance Inc OTC Pink No Information OTC Pink Current (OTCPK: OTCPK:EFLN) EFLN Efuel EFN Corp. OTC Pink Limited OTC Pink No Information (OTCPK: OTCPK:CWIR) CWIR Central Wireless, Inc. OTC Pink No Information OTC Pink Current CBBI CBB Bancorp, Inc. Grey Market OTC Pink Current (OTCPK: OTCPK:WNTR) WNTR Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc. OTC Pink Limited OTC Pink Current (OTCQB: OTCQB:MGTI) MGTI MGT Capital Investments, Inc. OTC Pink Current OTCQB (OTCPK: OTCPK:HPGN) HPGN HypGen Inc. OTCQB OTC Pink Current

Venue Changes

Symbol Old Venue New Venue Company ZNBR OTC Link Grey Market Zinco Do Brasil, Inc. UCPH OTC Link Grey Market UCP Holdings, Inc. ORGC OTC Link Grey Market Organic Alliance, Inc. NRGXQ OTC Link Grey Market Neurologix, Inc. MNBT OTC Link Grey Market Mountain National Bancshares, Inc. GREW OTC Link Grey Market Greenworld Development, Inc. CHRE OTC Link Grey Market China Hefeng Rescue Equip Inc CBBI Grey Market OTC Link CBB Bancorp, Inc.

Symbol Changes

Old Symbol New Symbol Company Venue (OTCQB: OTCQB:GSGG) WKKE GSGG GSG Group Inc. OTC Link (OTCPK: OTCPK:PHFBD) PHFB PHFBD Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. OTC Link (OTCPK: OTCPK:PFGBQ) PFGB PFGBQ PFO Global, Inc. OTC Link (OTCPK: OTCPK:DPDMD) DPDM DPDMD Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. OTC Link

Company Name Changes

Old Name New Name Symbol Venue (OTCQB: OTCQB:GSGG) Wike Corp GSG Group Inc. GSGG OTC Link Pierre Enterprises Ltd. Leeta Gold Corp. PRELF Grey Market (OTCPK: OTCPK:PHFBD) Phantom Fiber Corp. Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. PHFBD OTC Link (OTCBQ: OTCQB:INND) Innerscope Advertising Agy Inc. Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc. INND OTC Link Dorex Minerals Inc. Cipher Resources Inc. DREXF Grey Market (OTCPK: OTCPK:DPDMD) Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. DPDMD OTC Link

Caveat Emptor Status Changes

Symbol Company Tier Caveat Emptor Status (OTCPK: OTCPK:RMTN) RMTN Rocky Mountain Ayre, Inc. OTC Pink Current Added

Suspensions/Halts

Symbol Company Venue Status RMTN Rocky Mountain Ayre, Inc. OTC Link Suspended LMTCF Stockport Exploration, Inc. OTC Link Halted DMNKF DNI Metals Inc. OTC Link Halted

Deletions

Symbol Company Venue Status Comments PHFB Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. OTC Link Deleted 1:29 R/S New name - Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.; New symbol - PHFBD NBDDF NB Distressed Debt Inv Fd Ltd Grey Market Deleted CUSIP Suspended DPDM Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. OTC Link Deleted 1:2 R/S Fractional shares rounded up to the nearest whole share ABIZF Abington Resources, Ltd. Grey Market Deleted Inactive Security THYOF Tethys Oil AB Grey Market Deleted Inactive Security TETZF Trilogy Energy Corp. OTC Link Deleted Trilogy shareholders received 1 Class A common share of Paramount Resources Ltd. for every 3.75 common shares of Trilogy held

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.