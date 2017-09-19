Chicago Bridge & Iron's Epic Rebound

The data keeps looking better for the infrastructure firm and I believe that this picture will probably continue to improve moving forward.

For a couple of years now, investing in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) has been profitable for the bears who shorted the stock, but not for the bulls. As a shareholder of CBI myself, I have found this to be disappointing but that doesn’t mean that the company is bound to drop forever. In fact, in recent weeks, the firm’s share price has surged as a wave of new projects has come online. In what follows, I will dig into recent developments and give my thoughts on why I believe this upside has been justified.

A look at recent price movements

To say that the past few weeks have been good for CBI’s shareholders would be a tremendous understatement. After bottoming out at $9.55 per share on August 17th, shares of the business have skyrocketed 58.8% and are now trading for $15.17 apiece. At some point, its share price was even a bit higher than this but the important point is that the trend higher has been simply undeniable.

After seeing these movements higher, I’m incredibly disappointed in myself. After seeing shares of the business drop considerably, I began buying up stock, increasing my total position in the firm by 24.3% compared to where it was previously. I wish now that I had bought more because, with an average price of $10.60 per unit on the new shares I acquired (some as low as $10.14), I’m up 43.1% on those units. I’m still below where I need to be to break-even, but as I’ve stated in a prior article, I believe there’s still significant upside potential for the business moving forward.

Why are shares on the rise?

Pinpointing why shares are rising can sometimes be impossible to do, but I believe there are two reasons for the recent appreciation. The first and simplest explanation is that the market overshot on the downside rather considerably, sending shares far lower than where they probably should be. As I stated in my aforementioned article, I believe that shares of CBI should likely be worth somewhere between $37.65 and $51.78 apiece at a conservative valuation, which implies upside from where they are today of between 148.2% and 241.3%.

I do not, however, believe that this is the sole reason for the company’s ascent. Another factor, perhaps equally as large, is the fact that, since reporting its second quarter results, the firm has announced a total of 5 new contract awards. The first of these was announced on August 14th and was provided by Tecnicas Reunidas, S.A. Under undisclosed terms, CBI will provide engineering, procurement, and construction work for 9 flat-bottom tanks for the Saudi Aramco-owned entity. In addition to this, they will complete modifications for some existing tanks as well.

On August 28th, CBI announced another contract. This time, though, it was for 4 PetroChina refineries. In exchange for an undisclosed amount of money, the infrastructure giant will offer license, design, and proprietary equipment supply services for an alkylation unit at each of the 4 locations. Each unit will utilize the firm’s CDAlky advanced sulfuric acid alkylation technology. This isn’t the only job in China, though.

According to management, in a press release issued September 11th, CBI also won an award (also for an undisclosed amount) to offer its CATOFIN Catalyst technology for a grassroots propane dehydrogenation unit located in Pizhou, Jiangsu Province, China. This work will consist entirely of license and design work.

While it’s depressing to see some of its contracts posting no specific dollar amounts (indicating either that they are immaterial or that their customers don’t want the numbers to be made public), there were two more recent contracts they won that do have defined terms. The smallest of these was announced on September 12th and consists of engineering, fabrication, and construction work for 9 flat-bottom tanks. Interestingly, the name of the customer was omitted from the announcement (though it was revealed to be a firm located in “Central Asia,” but the amount in question is forecasted to be $50 million.

The largest recent deal, though, was announced on September 18th. CBI won, as part of a consortium with another firm, part of a contract for work involving Duqm Refinery and Petrochemicals Industries Company LLC, a joint venture between Oman Oil Company and Kuwait Petroleum International. The work being conducted by CBI will involve EPC activities associated with storage tanks at the customer’s export terminal and at its crude tank farm. CBI’s share of the project will be $140 million.

While some of these projects may not seem relevant to investors because they involve CBI’s Technology segment, which management plans to sell off later this year, I believe that all of the projects are relevant. Those that do not relate materially to CBI’s Technology segment are obviously important, but the benefit of seeing additional technology awards is that, if all goes well and management does happen to sell off the operations, the asking price should rise, all else being the same, for every dollar in backlog added to the segment’s books.

The project CBI doesn’t want

One common criticism CBI receives from market skeptics is that the firm may bid on some projects to look good now but that they know or should know that they will likely lose money on them in the long run. I understand why these claims have been made since we do have four projects in question that have run over compared to what management had forecasted previously. However, it’s also common knowledge that this approach to business doesn’t make sense at the end of the day.

In my view, some of CBI’s upside may be attributable to the fact that they proved, recently, that they will not take just any contract. On August 21st, it was revealed that the management team at CBI declined to bid on what has been forecasted to be a $1 billion natural gas plant located in Brazil.

Petrobras (PBR), the quasi-state oil company operating from Brazil, had invited around 30 different infrastructure firms to issue bids on their project but reports indicating that little to no recourse would be provided to firms should Petrobras find itself unable to pay for the work (not to mention the hard deadline of 2020 set for completion), led to maybe 5 of the parties offering up bids. CBI was not one of them.

This development, in my mind, speaks volumes of how CBI intends to operate. In many infrastructure projects, upfront cash payments, not to mention the cash that gets paid as work is conducted, would make it tempting, especially if CBI really were in bad financial condition, to issue a bid on the Petrobras contract. Sometime in the next three years, give or take a year, it would lead to some pain, but the short-term cash infusion is tempting for a business that operates in the manner that some bears have suggested.

Takeaway

Right now, the share price movement seen by CBI is encouraging. I love seeing its shares rise and I suspect that some of this may just be a swing up after Mr. Market overshot to the downside. That said, another big contributor, very likely, has been the fact that so many contracts have been added to CBI’s books over the past several weeks. As the energy market recovers, I believe that we will see even more of these contracts announced and I also think there’s a high chance that the company’s share price will react accordingly.

