Seeking Alpha's Weekly Media, Tech, And Finance News Roundup

Earlier this year, Edelman Digital released its 2017 Trends Report, highlighting eight possible directions for digital this year. This week’s must-reads attempt to show how the industry is responding to and delivering on four ways Edelman Digital suggested the paid media industry would adapt to an uncertain and evolving marketing world.
Traditional media companies will accelerate their digital transformation:
The Washington Post’s robot reporter has published 850 articles in the past year
People are ditching cable at a faster clip than previously thought
How Reader’s Digest cut its page-load time by 40 percent this year
Brands will shift investment to channels that are digital but tangible
Norm Pearlstine: ‘It’s not yet clear what people will pay for.’
Are publishers making money on Facebook? (NASDAQ:FB) “Not really,” a new report finds
Smartphones are driving all growth in web traffic
Apple News (NASDAQ:AAPL) is experimenting with ‘featured video’ section
Multi-channels will continue to integrate
How BuzzFeed and The New York Times are making money from selling stuff
What makes people willing to pay for news online? Quality content; a clean, convenient reading experience
Now on Medium: Daily Stories from Leading Publishers
Measurement will attempt to keep up
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey promises to refine 'clunky' ad model with improved measurement
Forbes’ Branded Content Chief reveals her Go-to Content Marketing Metrics
90% of publishers, brands and agencies say cross-media measurement would help drive digital ad spend
ComScore Plans Strategic Review Amid Sweeping Board Changes
GDPR is coming, and many U.S. ad tech firms aren’t ready
Other interesting reads from the past week
Median U.S. Household Income Up for 2nd Straight Year
America’s highest-earning state probably isn’t the one you would expect
Upcoming versions of Google Chrome (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will let you permanently mute sites, block autoplaying videos
How SSPs use deceptive price floors to squeeze ad buyers
The Dilemma Of Fair Use And Expressive Machine Learning: An Interview With Ben Sobel
The only safe email is text-only email
Slack’s crusade against email just escalated
Personal finance app MoneyLion is experimenting with augmented reality
Equifax (NYSE:EFX) has changed the industry’s approach to digital identity
Data-R-Us: The Purchase And Sale Of Data
How a Norwegian virtual bank is using machine learning
Facial biometrics in banking still face security hurdles, say analysts
Hang on to your cash. This dash to digitise payments is dangerous
Goldman Nabs Fintech Group in Push to Boost Online Lending
Xero and Santander team on SME banking service
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Grow P2P Opportunities By ‘Going After’ Cash
How XE’s Beric Farmer turned foreign exchange rates into a real business
Need a smartphone loan? Spruce up that Facebook profile
