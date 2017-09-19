AbbVie Joins $30 Million Financing Round For Disarm Therapeutics

AbbVie appears to be increasing its investment pace in biopharma startups in order to refresh and expand its portfolio of treatments across a range of indications.

Disarm is developing SARM1 technologies that promise to reduce the loss of axons in a variety of neurological diseases.

AbbVie has invested in the early stage financing of Disarm Therapeutics.

Quick Take

AbbVie Ventures (ABBV) has invested in a $30 million Series A financing round for Disarm Therapeutics.

Disarm is developing drugs to treat patients with neurological conditions by reducing the loss of axons.

AbbVie is investing in Disarm as part of an increased investment pace in early-stage drug developers as it seeks to develop relationships with startups to help keep its portfolio stocked with next-generation technologies.

Investee Company

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Disarm was launched in 2017 to utilize its knowledge of SARM1 inhibitors to create treatments for various neurological disorders.

The firm has licensed rights to key SARM1 IP from the Washington University in St. Louis, via research conducted there by company co-founders Dr. Jeffrey Milbrandt and Dr. Aaron DiAntonio.

Disarm’s management and other collaborating researchers have filed a number of papers on the subject of their SARM1 findings.

Axonal degeneration is believed to cause a number of disabilities and various chronic and acute diseases such as multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, glaucoma and peripheral neuropathies.

The company believes that SARM1 is ‘the central driver of axonal degeneration..[and] found that SARM1 possesses an intrinsic enzymatic activity that can be targeted by novel therapeutics.’

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with AbbVie, other investors in the current round included lead investor Atlas Venture (Jason Rhodes, Partner) and Lightstone Ventures (Jean George, General Partner)

Valuation for the round was not disclosed. Atlas Venture first seeded and incubated Disarm in 2016.

As Rajesh Devraj, CSO of Disarm stated in the deal announcement,

Using our proprietary product engine, the Disarm team has discovered novel, potent SARM1 inhibitors. We plan to translate these potential therapeutics to human proof of concept in a range of neurological diseases, supported by non-invasive biomarkers.

So, the firm is at a very early stage of product development.

AbbVie has been a moderately active corporate investor in technology startups.

The graphic below shows its recent investment history.

The table indicates that AbbVie’s investments since 2014 have generally been early stage, Series A or B rounds, and have been increasing in pace since 2016.

AbbVie is highly selective about its investment efforts but has a wide range of target areas that it seeks investments in or partnerships with, as its Partnerships PDF details.

Its interest areas include chronic diseases in the fields of immunology, oncology, neuroscience, hepatology and other areas.

As a major, global pharmaceutical firm, AbbVie no doubt has challenges in maintaining a pipeline of effective next-generation treatments.

It appears to be picking up its investment pace in promising early-stage startups in order to develop relationships at an early stage, in the process gaining information about trial results and possibly obtaining rights of first refusal to acquire technologies with the greatest potential impact.

