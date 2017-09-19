Malaysia Order: Leveraging The Duopoly

A few days ago, Malaysia Airlines announced that it had ordered eight Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787-9 obtained from conversions of purchase rights for the Boeing 737 MAX and added another eight purchase rights for the 737 MAX.

Source: here

While the order is good news for Boeing, the choice for the Dreamliner has left me somewhat puzzled about Malaysia Airlines' fleet strategy. Directly after the order news, I considered an order for the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A330-900neo unlikely, but upon further inspection I think an order might and actually should still be happening for Airbus.

In this article, I will have a look at why an order for the Boeing 787-9 would make sense, but also why it does not make sense at all and why an order for the A330-900neo should still follow.

Capacity and range

Source: here

Boeing markets the Boeing 787-9 as an airplane with 290 seats and a range of 7,635 nautical miles. Currently, Malaysia Airlines has 15 Airbus A330-300 aircraft in service. Each of these aircraft is equipped with 290 seats in two classes. This means that the Boeing 787-9 in terms of seating capacity is a direct replacement of the Airbus A330-300. This would make the Boeing 787-9, at first sight, a perfect fit for Malaysia Airlines. One thing, however, should be pointed out and that is that the range of the Boeing 787 is >7,500 nautical miles, while the Airbus A330-300 with 277 passengers has a range of 6,340 nautical miles. Equipped with 290 seats, that range is likely to come down even further. The Airbus A330-300 in service with Malaysia Airlines fly routes of at most 4,700 nautical miles. What this basically means is that the Boeing 787-9 is a capacity fit, in terms of range it does not fit at all. The Dreamliner offers range that is not directly needed, it is "too much airplane."

The Airbus A330-900neo on the other hand has a three-class configuration of 287 units, which gives the airline the opportunity to either make use of product segmentation while keeping capacity constant or go with a two-class cabin and upgauge. Both possibilities should add value to Malaysia Airlines, but I am expecting that the airline is not keen on adding an extra class to its aircraft and would instead operate the A330-900neo with 290 seats or look into upgauging. while the A330-900neo range is 6,550 nautical miles in 3-class configuration. In terms of range it is a better fit than the Boeing 787-9 and its capacity allows for either further product segmentation by adding a first class, increase the capacity by adding seats in the two-class cabin or keeping seating constant and benefiting from the efficiency drivers on the A330neo.

The greater range of the Boeing 787-9 likely also comes at a price in terms of operating costs as well as acquisition price, where the -9 will be heavier than the -900neo and especially on medium haul routes I can imagine that this would make the Airbus 330-900neo the preferred pick.

Commonality and flight deck commonality

Another thing that does not make a Boeing 787-9 a logical A330 replacement is the fact that the Airbus A330-900neo and Airbus A330-300ceo have a 95% parts commonality and the common type rating between the Airbus A330 and Airbus A350, which Malaysia Airlines has on order, allowing flight crews to transition from one type to the other with eight-day training. That is a flexibility that the airline won’t have with the Boeing 787-9 and is likely also going to bring some costs in terms of support and for hiring or training flight crews. By adding a member, Malaysia Airlines is increasing the costs on its wide body fleet.

Airframe availability

If we consider the Boeing 787 an Airbus A330 replacement, something that could have led to an order for the Boeing 787-9 is the availability of slots. Boeing is currently filling the 2019 slots, while Airbus has planned its first delivery for the Airbus A330neo in mid-2018. While wide body aircraft deliveries have been deferred, I think the Airbus A330neo is currently being preferred over the Airbus A350 by some airlines due to the lower acquisition price and the smaller size. As such, I am not expecting big deferrals that would open up early slots for Malaysia Airlines that would simultaneously also force Airbus to lower its prices for the Airbus A330neo. While Airbus could likely not offer discounted early slots for the A330neo, Boeing was in the position to offer early slots as its production already has been stabilized and is set to increase further.

Pricing

Where Boeing does seem to have the advantage of early availability, the Airbus A330neo should have the pricing advantage. One of the things that makes the business case for the Airbus A330neo is the lower acquisition price relative to the Boeing 787. The A330-900neo is likely tens of millions "cheaper" than the Boeing 787. Airbus is able to undercut Boeing because of the nature of the A330-900neo. The Airbus A330-900neo is a relatively cheap development from the Airbus A330ceo compared to the clean-sheet designs such as the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A350.

If we consider all the factors so far, which are the possibilities for product segmentation, upgauging, part and flight deck commonality and pricing then the Airbus A330-900neo should have won hands down. Yet, that did not happen and the CEO of Malaysia even stated some months earlier that Boeing and Airbus were not being realistic with their pricing. With the A330-900neo pricing being naturally lower, if pricing were to be a problem in the negotiations, one would expect Airbus to walk away with the order.

Fleet plans

Source: here

Factoring in all of the above, the order for the Boeing 787-9 can be considered odd at best. Some say that the choice for Boeing has been politically driven. This could be true and shows that aerospace and politics do often go hand in hand. One thing that we should, however, do before we jump to such conclusion is consider the fleet plan.

The rumors for an order from Malaysia Airlines that would either fall Boeing’s or Airbus’ way have been there for a long time. The initial plan seemed to be very simple - Malaysia Airlines required 25 wide body aircraft in two-class configuration that would replace the 15 Airbus A330-300 aircraft of which the lease term will expire from 2019 until 2022 and 10 aircraft to support growth and the airline was considering the Airbus A330ceo, Airbus A330neo and Boeing 787. CEO Peter Bellew also added that it did not expect to resume flights to Europe before 2019-2021. With the replacement time frame and available delivery slots in mind, the Airbus A330ceo and Boeing 787 might be the only suitable candidates, which also directly demonstrates the importance of a rate increase on the Boeing 787 program to attract customers. For the A330neo, I’d expect early availability to be more a of a problem, but it should not be undoable for Airbus to offer good terms. It needs to be pointed out that Malaysia Airlines has been quite late with looking into replacing their aircraft with brand new aircraft, because the airline has been restructuring for several years now and in order not to create an unneeded cost overhang it should assess its requirements with the greatest of care.

The initial plan called for 25 aircraft, 15 to replace the A330 fleet and 10 to support growth, likely expansion in Malaysia-India routes. During the IATA annual meeting, the CEO of Malaysia Airlines said, however, that it wants to double its passenger A330 fleet. The carrier could attract A330s at an appealing lease rate in the coming 1-2 years and if talks with Boeing and Airbus are stuck it could even decide to extend leases on their current A330 fleet.

This shows quite well why Malaysia Airlines did not reach an agreement with Airbus for the A330-900neo. The airline knows that it can acquire second hand aircraft at low costs or lease second hand aircraft at low costs quite easily and knows what value that brings them and they want that same value from Airbus with the A330-900neo and Airbus so far has been unwilling to decrease that acquisition price.

Malaysia Airlines did sign a tentative agreement for the purchase of eight Boeing 787-9s and if we review Malaysia’s possibilities is unlikely to be a cost-efficient replacement of the A330. While Malaysia has actively been looking at the Boeing 787-9 as a A330 replacement, I think there are other reasons for signing the Memorandum of Understanding with Boeing.

The first one, obviously is to pressure Airbus. With the duopoly of Airbus and Boeing there is no better way to get things done from company A by talking to or ordering from company B. Malaysia is using the Dreamliner and second hand A330s available for lease as leverage to bring down the A330-900neo prices. At the same time, I don’t think Malaysia Airlines wants to operate the Dreamliner as an A330 replacement.

Malaysia Airlines operates six Airbus A380 aircraft, which will be reconfigured and put into service for Hajj pilgrimage and put in a to be founded daughter company of Malaysia Airlines. This means that the Airbus A350-900 of which the airline currently has six on order will be the biggest aircraft in the Malaysia Airlines fleet. These aircraft will be configured with three classes and 286 seats. Obviously that 290 seat point is preferred by Malaysia. Simultaneously it also means that Malaysia Airlines has nothing to serve the thinner long haul routes. This brings us to the second reason for Malaysia Airlines to order the Boeing 787. The secondary routes do not justify the deployment of 286-seat Airbus A350, but could be served quite well with a Boeing 787-9 with roughly 250 seats. Additionally, the Boeing 787-9 could be used on routes where frequency is preferred.

Conclusion

So, what this means is that the Boeing 787-9 in this case has not been ordered to replace the Airbus A330, but it has been ordered to handle thin long-haul routes for which the Airbus A350-900 might be too big. In the future, the airline might need more Dreamliners to serve these secondary routes or create new routes.

At the same time, it is important to note that the A330-900neo order is not off the table as the CEO also noted on Twitter. Malaysia Airlines has threatened to extend its leases on the 15 A330-300 aircraft it currently has in its fleet, but I am expecting that this only to pressure Airbus and Airbus and Malaysia will eventually reach an agreement.

I previously expected that there would be no order from Malaysia Airlines any time soon. However, after careful analysis I have come to the conclusion that the Boeing 787 is no A330 replacement in the Malaysia Airlines fleet, but will be used to serve secondary long haul routes in tandem with the Airbus A350-900. That means that a replacement of the 15 Airbus A330 jets has yet to be ordered. As I don’t expect oil prices to remain at levels where the use of the current engine option A330s is preferred over the use of the A330neo, the only aircraft that could efficiently replace the Airbus A330ceo for Malaysia Airlines is the Airbus A330-900ne.

All with all, I expect that there remain big opportunities for Airbus to land an A330neo order soon and for Boeing there could be follow up orders in the future. This article demonstrates quite well how Malaysia Airlines is using the current market and the duopoly to acquire aircraft at prices that work for them, as well the complexity and factors that we often don’t see when we reach order announcements.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.