Eldorado Gold Sum Of Parts Analysis

A stock that is close to all-time lows is definitely something to look at. I know that I have to look at 100 such stocks and maybe just a few will be interesting investments that are real bargains. One of the stocks that could really shine is Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO).

Figure 1 EGO's stock price in history

Source: SA

I have made a sum of parts video analysis showing how the value of the non-Greek assets is close to the current stock price, making all what is going on in Greece cost only $0.3 per share.

Given the latest developments in Greece and the arbitrage process that will start this week I might be really the bottom for EGO as we all know Greece needs the money and EGO is the largest foreign investor in the country. In any case, the margin of safety is there while the upside remains open.

