Newtek Business Services Corp.: Yielding 10% And Not Afraid To Get Its Hands Dirty

In addition to the articles I've authored on Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) and Main Street Investment Corp (MAIN), I've decided to analyze Newtek Business Services Corp (NEWT). Several followers are adamant Newtek supporters which prompted the idea. NEWT has several similarities to Monroe, my largest BDC position, in that it is a small cap with a capitalization of $304 million, trades very close to its net asset value ("NAV"), is relatively unknown by the analyst community, yields approximately 10%, and is growing quickly relative to its peers. Unlike Main Street, however, NEWT's valuation is much more reasonable. In fact, adjusting for the 8% yield customary to a firm like NEWT but better established and recognized by the market, it has the potential for 20-25% upside, all while collecting 10% yield on cost in the interim.

Differentiators

Newtek does not just issue loans - it provides a number of business services and solutions to its portfolio companies.

Loan services are only one of Newtek's major business divisions.

NEWT's tentacles go deep into their client's businesses through providing data security, human resources, employee benefits, payments technology, web design and hosting, a multitude of insurance solutions, and a suite of IT services. I've been studying and investing in BDCs since the asset class was first developed and can state with confidence that Newtek is unique. The firm reminds me a bit of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) which may seem like a strange comparison on the surface. HASI is a diversified infrastructure play that adopted a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") wrapper. Newtek is a diversified business services company that happens to be classified as a BDC. We have to look beyond the company structure from a tax perspective to fully understand what either of these companies really do and own. The confusion between tax structure and the underlying business activities and asset base can cause a good company to trade at an unjustified discount. Business complexity, however, can mean a stock should not trade at the same multiple as an equal quality pure play peer.

NEWT fully owns its portfolio companies and is extremely involved in their operations and growth. NEWT is internally managed which has become increasingly important. FS Investment Corp (FSIC), the first private to public BDC, took immense heat from analysts in its last quarterly call related to justifying its external management structure. It did not go well. NEWT benefits by saving up to 4% annually by avoiding paying a third party to manage its portfolio. Importantly, Newtek loans to companies it owns, often for more than 10 years. It is well diversified despite its small market capitalization with a portfolio of 1,373 loans at the end of last quarter. Newtek's CEO owns a respectable 5.8% of all outstanding shares. Newtek not only avoids SBIC leverage completely, the firm's asset base includes no derivatives. It also has zero direct lending exposure to oil and gas or second lien or mezzanine financing. There are numerous stats associated with their SBA 7(a) loans including being the largest non-bank lender in the space and ranking 8th among all institutions. Newtek has a strong footing and long 14 year track record in this critical area.

As the above chart demonstrates, SBA 7(a) loan volumes remain healthy.

Newtek makes investments in key portfolio companies then leverages that firm's expertise to improve the performance of other companies it has investments in. As an example, in April of this year Newtek completed its investment in IPM, an IT consulting company. IPM's nearly fifty IT professionals "will help portfolio companies craft a more competitive cloud-computing strategy" per NEWT's last report. You rarely see this kind of hands-on optimization and sharing of resources and expertise among portfolio companies.

How Does the Market Feel About Newtek?

To sum it up, you'll wish you'd been long (me included).

While most asset classes have done well in the last few years, oil and gas and mining being the primary exceptions, NEWT has done exceptionally well. Its five year total return of 307.2% through the end of 2016 more than doubles that of the S&P 500 (SPY) or NASDAQ (NASDAQ:QQQ). Those that follow BDCs know that private debt, particularly in the middle market, has outperformed the broader market which begs the question - how has NEWT done versus its peers?

Newtek is in orange. It has been a volatile five year ride but versus a diversified group of peers including Main Street Capital Corporation, Monroe Capital Corp, Apollo Investment Corp (AINV), and Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), Newtek has crushed it. Everyone but AINV had significant positive total returns (Apollo was still up but annualized it is fairly weak performance) as the above chart is capital gains only. This chart is a good reminder that it can pay to trade volatile positions or at least take advantage of the volatility instead of being afraid of it.

Show Me The Money

Like most investments, particularly those that must function within the constraints of a restrictive tax framework like Master Limited Partnerships ("MLP"), REITs, and BDCs, there are a few key areas of its performance that matter most.

NEWT's net asset value ("NAV") finished Q2 2017 at $250.2 million or $14.36 per share versus a closing share price of $16.29 or a premium of 13%. Only a handful of BDCs trade a premium to their NAV. On a dollar basis, Newtek increased its NAV by 22.4% since Q2 2016. Adjusted Net Investment Income ("ANII") of $7.2 million, or $0.41 per share, which was a notable 44.9% increase over the same quarter in 2016. Total investment income of $9.9 million represents a 37.1% increase year over year. Total investment portfolio increased by a solid 13.6% to $392.3 since the end of 2016. Moving to a more comprehensive first half of 2017 versus 2016, ANII was $0.81 per share which was 38.6% higher than the $0.68 per share ended June 30, 2016. Total investment income of $18.9 million was a similar 34.8% over the $14.0 million for the sixth months ended June 30th of the previous year. On the other hand, NEWT has recently seen net investment losses. The sixth months ended June 30th of this year was $(3.8) million or $(0.22) per share which was an "improvement" over the $5.5 million net investment loss for the same period last year. Interest income and expense were up significantly year over year as highlighted below.

Source: Newtek & WER

These types of figures are arguably less meaningful due to variances over accounting periods but worth monitoring.

Source: Newtek

Realized losses have been marginal at approximately 50 basis points annualized for the last two years. In my experience, this is a healthy level as you want some risk in the portfolio but annualized losses of less than 1% annually during a healthy market environment.

NEWT has performed well financially despite a more conservative investment strategy in terms of position within the capital structure and industry allocations.

Distributions

Investors own BDCs primarily for their income generation. A very select group of BDCs, such as MAIN, have convinced the markets of their competitive advantage to the degree their premium to net asset value has increased and substantial capital gains have followed (though as I pointed out, NEWT has actually outperformed MAIN by a massive margin over the last five years). Newtek's $0.40 per share quarterly distribution represents a 14% increase over the same quarter last year. NEWT is unique in its variable distribution policy however, so we should incorporate more than one quarter to be thorough. The first half's $0.76 still represents a meaningful 8.6% increase over the same period in 2016. As a bonus, nearly half (47%) of 2016's distributions qualified for preferential tax treatment which the firm expects to continue in 2017 though it would not specify how it would compare to previous periods.

LIBOR and similar benchmark rates are also finally at the level (100 basis points) where increases in short-term interest rates will result in growing income for BDCs at large, including NEWT. Its loans are floating rate, tied to Prime, and adjust to new rates quarterly.

Verdict

It requires extra time and effort to learn and monitor NEWT's unique business model. The standard loan activities we are accustomed to for BDCs are only one component of its activities. The deeper integration of its wholly owned subsidiaries, large increases in net asset value, purposeful avoidance of higher risk sectors (e.g. oil and gas) and derivatives, strong double digit annual growth in key areas, combined with its 10% distribution mean Newtek is an appealing income and arguably growth investment. I hesitate to pay more than few percent over the NAV, however, and would try to build a position closer to $16 rather than the current trading range of $18.

