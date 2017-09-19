Micron: Buy Or Sell?

Introduction

Shares of Micron Technology (MU) have reached a new high since late 2014 thanks to the strong DRAM and NAND flash demand. At the moment, it appears that the stock is poised to set new highs as the demand is expected to continue to outpace supply. However, Micron’s stock price has already gone up by more than 3.6 times since its May 2016. It is natural to ask when will this rally over, and whether it is time to sell, to buy, or continue to hold?

In this article, we will take a closer look at Micron Technology’s earnings, future prospects, and its fundamentals to address these questions.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Past Earnings and Future Prospect

According to Micron’s CEO, the company expects memory demand to persist into 2018 driven by demand in the data center and mobile markets. In its last quarter, its revenue from cloud customers was more than 4 times higher year-over-year. The company expects revenue to be between $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion and a profit of $1.73 to $1.87 per share for the fourth quarter.

Compare to one year ago, PC DRAM pricing has more than doubled since 2016. Looking towards future, IC insights continues to expect DRAM prices to increase for the rest of the year (click here). IC Insights noted that at the moment, among the three DRAM leaders, Micron is not expected to add more wafer capacity in the foreseeable future. Instead, the company will attempt to increase its DRAM output by reducing die size. This will eventually improve the number of dies on a single wafer, thus increase throughput and reduce average cost. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) has been less forthcoming about its plans for future DRAM capacity. On the other hand, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) indicated that it plans to add more DRAM wafer capacity. It is likely that Micro and Samsung will eventually add wafer capacity to protect its market share. Once the increased supply outpaces the demand, DRAM prices will begin to fall. Gartner sees this to happen in 2019, adding that they expect China to make a concerted effort to join the memory industry (click here). In terms of NAND flash, demand is expected to continue well into 2018. In this area, Micron continues to move towards 3D NAND Flash memory to increase throughput.

Memory Industry is Cyclical

Even though Micron is a technology company, it is probably better to treat it as a commodity company as its revenue heavily depends on current DRAM and NAND flash prices. Seeking Alpha Contributor Electric Phred has recently written an article comparing Micron’s stock price with DRAM chip prices. As we can see from the chart below, Micron’s stock price has a high correlation with DRAM price. Therefore, investors need to be aware of this correlation and that the pricing of both DRAM and NAND Flash depends on the demand and supply. To monitor the trend, readers are encouraged to go to www.dramexchange.com to check the latest DRAM and Flash prices.

Source: Micron: Chip Prices Climb A Wall of Worry

High R&D and Capital Expenditure

Micron’s profitability is not simply depended on DRAM and NAND Flash prices. Several other factors such as its manufacturing efficiency (e.g. producing higher yield chips), and the ability to shrink the dies while reducing the per memory size cost is will also affect its profitability. This means the company requires high R&D cost and higher capital expenditure in order to improve its manufacturing process and achieve economic scale.

The chart below shows Micron’s cash flow and capital expenditures in the past 10 years. As we already know, Micron’s operating cash flow is heavily dependent on DRAM and NAND flash prices and fluctuates year by year. The positive of its operating cash flow is that the company is able to maintain positive operating cash flow in the past 10 years. However, due to higher capital expenditure, its free cash flow can turn into negative territories as was the case in 2007, 2008, and 2016. In the trailing 12-months, despite its record higher operating cash flow reached, the high capital expenditure cost resulted in only $454 million of free cash flow.

Source: Created by author, company reports

High Volatility

Micron’s stock has a 5-year average beta value of 1.75. This means its stock price is 1.75x more volatile than the S&P 500 index. This is not surprising due to the high volatility of DRAM price. Investors should be aware of Micron’s volatility. As the table below shows, its annual return swings greatly year from year. In 2007 and 2008, the stock’s return was -48.65% and -63.59% respectively before soaring 293.18% in 2009. In 2015, its stock price was down 59.55% before jumping back 54.8% in 2016 and 58.07% year to date.

Created by author, Data provided by Morningstar.com

Second Largest Institutional Shareholder is Selling

Before we discuss Micron’s valuation, we have noted that Micron’s second largest institutional shareholder Nanya Technology Corp., a DRAM manufacturer and Micron’s strategic partner, has been reducing its stakes in the past two-quarters. On September 14th and 15th, the company sold about 1.1 million Micron shares. Earlier this year, the company held about 46.2 million shares before June 28. As of today, Nanya still has about 30.8 million shares of micron, or about 2.77% of micron’s shares outstanding. Although there is nothing abnormal and that Nanya’s obtained price was only $17.29 per share, the timing of the trade shows that even another memory manufacturer believes the current price is sweet enough to sell.

Valuation

Micron is expected earn $4.72 per share in its fiscal 2017 based on the consensus of 25 analysts. At today’s price of $34.65, the stock is trading at a P/E ratio of 7.3x. This P/E ratio is low in the semiconductor industry. For example, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) trades at a multiple of 15.5x and Intel trades at a multiple of 13.4x. Given Micron’s volatility, we do not think a P/E ratio comparable to TSM or Intel is warranted. Instead, we think it is important to apply some margin of safety. Hence, we discount the current PE ratio by 10% to 6.6x.

The consensus among 27 analysts on Micron’s average 2018 EPS is $6.25 per share. Using 6.6x as the P/E ratio, we come up with a 12-month target price of $41.25 per share. This is about 19% of the returns.

Investor Takeaway

While Micron’s target return of 19% is attractive, we think it is better to exercise caution as its stock is volatile due to the rising and falling price of memory. While strong demand for memory is expected to continue through 2018, short-term investors should pay attention to the demand and supply of memory as well as the pricing changes. For long-term investors, a much higher margin of safety is required.

