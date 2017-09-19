PepsiCo Longs Should Take Note

Photo credit

I’ve been cautious on PepsiCo (PEP) for some time as I’ve thought the company’s valuation against its growth prospects was out of line. I explained as much recently and while PEP has been exhibiting some margin growth of late – powering the bull case – I’m not so sure. In this article I’ll be using some data from Seeking Alpha to show that while PEP isn’t a disaster by any means, it doesn’t appear to be the rip-roaring bull case some would have you believe.

We’ll begin with a look at five years of pretax income data to get an idea of where PEP has come from, which will help inform the larger conversation on its margin prospects.

I prefer pretax income as an operating metric because corporate tax rates – particularly those of the largest companies – can vary quite a bit and skew results. Pretax income is a bit more pure in terms of measuring actual results and that’s what we’re after here.

Now, at first glance, this looks pretty promising as the graph moves towards the upper right in 2016 and 2017. And while this is indeed very strong – adding two points of pretax margin is outstanding – I believe the reason for the gains is unsustainable and thus, isn’t something that shareholders can or should rely upon going forward. Permit me to demonstrate below.

This chart shows the breakdown of PEP’s pretax margin for the first half of 2016 and in a moment, we’ll compare it to 2017.

I’ve charted the major components of pretax margin in an effort to explain the difference between gross margin and pretax margin to see where PEP’s money goes. In short, SG&A is a bunch of it at 38% for this period, depreciation/amortization is also sizable at 4%, interest expense is small at 1% and all other adjustments accounted for 2% during the first half of last year. That all adds up to pretax margin of 14%, meaning that 14 cents of every dollar of revenue in PEP’s first half of 2016 ended up in pretax profit. That’s very strong and anyone that knows PEP knows that its margins are quite good.

Now, we know the headline number thus far for pretax margin in 2017 is much better than it was for last year, so let’s take a look and see why; this is the same data except for the first half of this year.

We can see that gross margin is the same 55%, SG&A is the same 38%, D&A is the same 4%, interest expense is very slightly higher but other adjustments account for a whopping 5% thus far this year. When we add all of this together we get pretax margin of 16% instead of 14% for the same period last year and while I love margin expansion, I don’t love it when it comes like this.

The reason? All the major components of pretax margin that PEP can actually influence and sustain – gross margin, S&A, D&A, interest expense – were all about equal to last year. The change came from other adjustments, which are basically one-time costs or gains that, by definition, aren’t repeatable. If you look at PEP’s income statements from the past few quarters or years you see that sometimes these adjustments are positive and sometimes they are not; 2017 is the former thus far. That is inflating PEP’s pretax income and if you look at how the margin gain was made, you have be at least a bit skeptical.

Why should you care? If you’re long PEP at these levels, you’re also long margin expansion over the long term. Analysts have robust EPS growth estimates for PEP in the high single digit range and with revenue growth in the 1% or 2% area, those estimates imply margin growth. Without it, the buyback will have to do all the work and that isn’t a realistic assumption to make. In other words, I think PEP has a bit of incremental growth priced in here at 22 times earnings that has to come from margin growth and given the data I’ve presented, I obviously don’t think that’s a reasonable assumption to make. PEP has indeed grown its pretax margin quite nicely thus far in 2017 but it hasn’t come from a sustainable, repeatable source and that makes me skeptical.

I’ve made it pretty clear that I think PEP is topping out and will eventually roll over and that hasn’t changed. In fact, seeing this analysis of its margins makes me more steadfast in my position than I was because these margin gains will reverse at some point; that’s the nature of one-time items. Indeed, PEP has seen those very reversals recently so you don’t have to take my word for it. PEP is still a world-class company with great products and I like its diversification much more than Coca-Cola, but at this valuation and with margin growth implied in its valuation and EPS growth targets, I think it is too much. If PEP comes through with some sustainable margin gains I’ll change my tune but until then, it looks to me like PEP is still pricey here.

