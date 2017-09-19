Lexington Realty Trust: Is This 7% Yielding REIT A Buy?

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) has income investors a lot to offer: The real estate investment trust has invested heavily into its property portfolio and has a long track record of paying shareholders a dividend. Lexington Realty Trust has good dividend coverage, and has potential to grow its dividend further. Lexington Realty Trust’s shares are far from overpriced at today’s price point and an investment yields 7 percent.

Real estate investment trusts should have a presence in every income investor’s investment portfolio. REITs accumulate pieces of real estate that are leased to residential or commercial tenants. REITs are special income vehicles because they are required by law to pay out most of their earnings to shareholders. Therefore, REIT investments are a primary target for do-it-yourself investors hunting for recurring dividend income.

Diversified Real Estate Portfolio

Lexington Realty Trust has built a large portfolio of single-tenant, net-leased properties with predictable cash flows over time. The REIT’s real estate portfolio is widely diversified in terms of geography and industries.

Acquisitions/Dispositions Driving Capital Returns

Acquisitions/dispositions are a central part of Lexington Realty Trust’s growth strategy. The REIT regularly sells non-core assets and recycles capital into other properties with potential for higher capital returns.

Strong Portfolio Stats

Lexington Realty Trust manages its portfolio well... if occupancy rates are used as an indicator to measure the REIT’s portfolio quality and management skills. Lexington’s occupancy rates consistently sit in the mid-to-high nineties.

Dividend Coverage

Lexington Realty Trust has paid shareholders a dividend for 23 years, and there is no reason why the REIT will stop paying a dividend. Based on Lexington’s dividend coverage stats, I think the net-lease REIT will continue to grow its dividend in small, but predictable steps. Lexington Realty Trust’s average AFFO in the last eight quarters was $0.27/share compared to an average dividend rate of $0.17/share.

Dividend History

Lexington Realty Trust has been in business for a long time (founded in 1973, IPO in 1993), and survived a wide variety of different real estate markets. Yet, the REIT is still in business and continues to spit out dividends quarter after quarter. Lexington Realty Trust is a mature REIT that should be able to deal with more difficult real estate markets in the future. As far as the dividend is concerned, Lexington Realty Trust will likely continue to grow its payout slowly, but steadily.

Lexington’s Shares Are Far From Being Overpriced

Lexington Realty Trust expects to pull in $0.94-$0.98/share in adjusted funds from operations in 2017. Based on this guidance, income investors are required to pay 10.5x 2017e AFFO for a piece of Lexington’s business.

Your Takeaway

Lexington Realty Trust has not the best dividend coverage stats, but its funds from operations are more than sufficient to pay shareholders a slowly growing dividend. The REIT has a widely diversified real estate portfolio and occupancy rates well in excess of 90 percent. Lexington Realty Trust’s shares are lowly valued on a 2017e AFFO basis, and an investment throws off a 7 percent dividend yield. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

