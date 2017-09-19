Microsoft Provides Strong Upside

The shares of Microsoft (MSFT) are currently cheap when using historical financial averages and analyst estimates. On top of a decent upside potential, the current share price still provides an 8-10% annual return potential from this moment onwards.

Majority of investors are more likely interested in how the valuation and possible long-term return for a specific stock look like. Let us start with valuation first. I will not be delving into the current business situation of Microsoft as there are already plenty of excellent articles covering this topic. Personally, I prefer to keep my estimates as conservative as possible in order to avoid negative surprises. In case of Microsoft, if we were to assume the historical 10-year annual revenue growth of 7.0% and free cash flow (FCF) to sales ratio of 31.4% could be sustained in the future, we would arrive at a normalized free cash flow level worth of $31,924 million. With the current amount of outstanding shares, this translates into roughly $4.0 per share. Just as a reference, the 20-year historical values for the annual revenue growth and FCF to sales have been 12.5% and 37.4%, respectively. For 2017, analysts are expecting free cash flow per share of around $3.93 per share, which is pretty much in line with mine.

For simplicity's sake, when estimating the current valuation, let us only use the Gordon formula. This formula is simply valuation = dividend / (required rate of return - growth). In this exercise, I will replace the dividend in the previous formula with free cash flow. This is because we do not care whether profits are distributed to shareholders via share buybacks or via dividend payments. If Microsoft would not grow at all, free cash flow would equal to net profit as there are no costs related to growth. In addition, if management has no growth projects in sight exceeding the company's weighted cost of capital, all profits can be distributed to shareholders.

Before we are able to apply the above Gordon formula to Microsoft, we need to find out required investment ratios for different levels of growth. The investment ratio can be derived using growth and return on equity with the following formula: investment ratio = growth / return on equity. The investment ratio plainly means how much from free cash flow needs to be deployed back to the business to fund growth. Let us assume Microsoft to reach in the long term 35.4% return on equity using free cash flow. This is a 10-year historical average while a 20-year one has been around 40.0%. With the previously mentioned return on equity, we can calculate various investment ratios with different growth rates.

Table 1.

Growth rate Investment ratio 1% 2.8% 2% 5.6% 3% 8.4% 4% 11.2% 5% 14.1% 6% 16.9%

Source: Author generated by applying a 35.4% RoE to investment ratio formula

We can now find out the free cash flow value in the Gordon formula by deducting the investment ratio from normalized free cash flow value mentioned above ($4.0 per share). By applying the Gordon formula with the previous values, the value of Microsoft can be deduced to be between $35.3 and $166.1. This range was achieved when the required rate of return is in the range of 8% to 12% and growth between 1% and 6%. The below table describes these values in more detail. For example, the value of $52.3 in the below table with growth rate of 3% and required rate of return of 10% is achieved the following way: $4.0*(1-0.0846)/(0.1-.03).

Table 2.

Required rate of return Growth rate 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% 8% $55.5 $62.9 $73.2 $88.7 $114.5 $166.1 9% $48.5 $53.9 $61.0 $70.9 $85.8 $110.7 10% $43.1 $47.1 $52.3 $59.1 $68.7 $83.0 11% $38.8 $41.9 $45.7 $50.6 $57.2 $66.4 12% $35.3 $37.7 $40.6 $44.3 $49.0 $55.3

Source: Author generated by applying the normalized FCF per share and Table 1 to Gordon formula

From the above table, we could quickly eliminate the three leftmost columns. This is because the company is most likely able to achieve growth rates in excess of 3% in the long term easily even though in shorter periods this is not possible. This is because the IT market and especially the software segment is expected to grow much faster than the global GDP, according to IMF. The Gordon formula, however, supports only a single constant growth rate. In the long term, 4-5% growth rate does not sound too unrealistic for Microsoft. Especially, considering that in real terms this would equal around 2% points less, i.e., 2-3%. One could consider that the required rate of return the markets are expecting in general is between 8% and 10%. So, using these ranges for growth rates and required rates of return and applying these values to the above table, we could conclude that the fair value for Microsoft is between $60 and $114. Since my personal required rate of return is 8% at minimum, I am completely fine with this price range as a fair value. As the current share price is in the low end of this range at the time of writing this article, the shares can be considered as cheap even when employing conservative estimates.

As Microsoft is operating in a highly competitive industry which is characterized by constant and fast technological change, the estimates provided above might not hold for long if Microsoft can not stay ahead of competition. Even though in the operating system market Microsoft has a strong position because enterprise customers do not have other viable options, the cloud segment is not in the same fortunate position. Cloud is currently one of the strongest growing IT segments, and if competitors manage to offer better and cheaper solutions than Azure, Microsoft's growth estimates might need to be revised lower. This would as well make my calculations look a bit too optimistic.

Since analysts are expecting an almost identical financial performance as I am, an investor can deduce that the markets are valuing the shares of Microsoft mainly based on extrapolation. What I mean by this is that the markets consider the current level of free cash flow as normalized and sustainable and growth to be around 4-5% per year. I arrived at the previous growth ranges by applying the current share price and 8% to 10% required rate of return to the above table. Considering that currently market valuations and expectations in general are more on the high end, most likely my estimates are not too conservative but more on the optimistic side.

So, if you were to believe mine and analysts estimates, the shares of Microsoft provide around 15% upside potential. Once the upside is reached, an additional 8-10% annual return could be expected from this moment onwards. So, it is no surprise that I would consider adding shares of Microsoft to my portfolio.

