A Tiny $1.304 Billion Worth Of Treasury International Capital Flowed Into The United States In July Of 2017 - Points To Further Dollar Weakness

There was $1.304 billion of dollars worth of Treasury International Capital (TIC) flowing into the United States in July of 2017.

As demand for U.S. financial instruments increases, the value of the dollar rises. The reverse is also true.

Most people would ask what is TIC?

TIC is "Treasury International Capital."

"TIC is a select group of capital monitored with regard to its international movement. Treasury International Capital is a useful economic indicator that tracks the flow of Treasury and agency securities as well as corporate bonds and equities into and out of the United States. TIC data is important to investors, especially with the increasing amount of foreign participation in the U.S. financial markets." (Source: Investopedia)

So what does it mean when TIC moves up or down?

As demand for U.S. financial instruments increases, the value of the dollar is held up. Demand for U.S. dollar increases as it is needed to purchase U.S. securities.

Purchases of $100B plus per month are needed to move the dollar upwards in larger steps. These size purchases were occurring at the end of last year. This last quarter we have seen weak to negative TIC purchases and weakness in the dollar.

The charts below show the monthly movement of TIC with the addition of the July 2017 figures.

Short term TIC flows were also down to a tiny USD 7.3 billion of US assets as the chart above shows.

Net Treasury International Capital Flows includes all net foreign acquisitions of long-term securities, short-term U.S. securities, and banking flows.

The net TIC flows are much smaller in June than in May and the results for July signal more dollar weakness.

So why is this important now?

In a report, the Department of the Treasury said that U.S. net long-term TIC purchases fell to a seasonally adjusted $1.3B in July 2017.

The decrease in TIC represents weaker underlying demand for the U.S. dollar going forward.

I find that large changes ($100B+) in TIC give a one month's advanced warning of a movement in the dollar. The latest change signals more weakness over the coming months and reinforces the downward trend since the election in November last year.

One can expect to see the dollar remain at its present level for another month going forward and might even gain a little ground. A chart of dollar future movements is shown below.

The dollar has broken the low set in early 2016. The next line of support, should that fail, are the tops set in 2009 and 2010 at 87-88.

The very long-term TIC picture is not as decisive as it once was as the chart below shows.

Before the 2009 GFC boom-bust, TIC was a one-sided affair with net inflows of capital into America. The situation since then is more balanced with matching in and outflows and no strong trend in either direction.

Most commodities trade in US dollars, so they are needed to effect transactions even for transactions not involving the USA. The effect of the USD being the world's reserve currency. The dollar has fallen lately, and so more dollars are required when a foreign country seeks to exchange its currency for USD. This should drive up demand.

On the other hand, there has been a concerted move away from contracting in the USD to get away from sanctions imposed by the US Government for infringement of its foreign policy. The recently released Chinese Yuan based gold backed oil contract is a case in point. This move makes contracting counterparties with China less likely to suffer sanctions imposed by the US Government such as being locked out of the dollarized international payments system.

Strengthening world trade and world GDP means strengthening TIC flows and USD. The chart below shows the steady march of world GDP upwards. GDP is the sum of all transactions that take place in a year. If more transactions take place using USDs that makes the demand for the USD greater and their value goes up.

The backing behind the USD also gives it value. The USD is a fiat currency issued by the US government, and the US government is a currency sovereign. The backing behind the US dollar is the land, labor, and capital that generate goods and services that people want to buy. A currency can rise as a result of a growing GDP, increased capacity utilization, and labor employment. At present, the US economy has all three of these features and is yet another reason for the value of the dollar to rise, quite apart from its role as the world reserve currency.

The demand for imports also causes a currency to rise as a function of more dollars being required overseas to pay for imported goods.

The USA is a net importer and would prefer a strong currency so that it can buy those imports cheaply and so a strong dollar is good for the USA.

(Source World Economics)

The chart below shows the parabolic growth of world trade upwards. The impact of the GFC on world trade is unmistakable as is the long-term trend.

The chart below shows the longer term dollar trend.

Since 1970, the dollar appears to move between a value of 80 to 160. The dollar looks to be trending towards another long-term cyclical peak such as was made in 1985 and 2001.

A country's currency strength is like a share in a company. When the company is doing well by using all its capacity, making sales and growing, its shares increase in value as its asset backing and earnings increase. The same goes for a nation-state. The currency tends to bottom when GDP is falling, and employment is low and top when the opposite is true.

America reached the bottom of the GFC boom-bust in 2010 and has been growing ever since. The same is true of the value of the dollar. Higher GDP and higher employment gives the dollar asset backing and earnings and pushes its value higher relative to other world currencies.

As the economy improves and there are more jobs and income the demand for imports rises and this creates overseas demand for the USD and pushes its value up. At present, the weak demand for the dollar points to economic weakness on the home front from weak overall fiscal flows, historically weak employment participation rates and a flat GDP growth rate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have dollars