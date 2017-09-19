Stocks: How Much Can They Disappoint?

The second quarter earnings season is largely in the books. With less than two weeks remaining and more than 98% of all companies in the S&P 500 Index having already reported, it is safe to say that 2017 Q2 earnings were generally solid. Certainly not as spectacular as 2017 Q1 earnings, but a respectable performance nonetheless that has the S&P 500 Index on track to post its second best reading of annualized as reported earnings in its history just short of the all-time highs from 2014 Q3. Now that the second quarter earnings season is now in the books, it is worthwhile to look ahead to what we anticipate from the 2017 Q3 earnings season starting in the next few weeks.

Almost Never As Good As Hoped

The latest forecast for 2017 Q3 earnings are the following.

On a quarterly basis, the S&P 500 Index (SPY) is currently projected to post as reported earnings of $29.25 per share. This would represent an 8.29% increase over the near final quarterly reading for 2017 Q2.

On an annual basis, the S&P 500 (IVV) is projected to post as reported earnings of $107.88 per share, which represents a 3.71% increase over the latest annual reading for 2017 Q2.

Not only do both of these readings for the upcoming quarter represent solid increases over the previous quarter and year, if they came to fruition they would shatter the previous all-time highs on both readings dating back to 2014 Q3 when the S&P 500 Index (VOO) was trading below 2000. Gotta love multiple expansion over the past three years, right?

All of this looks good in theory. But it is always important to remember that initial projections almost never look as good as hoped. The first quarter of 2017 was the exception in this regard, but it was a rare exception indeed. Instead, both quarterly and annual earnings almost always end up measurably below initial estimates.

Given that corporate earnings are traditionally the fundamental life blood for the stock market (perhaps not lately, but traditionally when we’re not living under liquidity soaked conditions) and their recent strength has helped provide justification for the booming and relentless rise in stocks (DIA) in 2017 (not complete justification by any means, but provides at least some basis of fundamental explanation a market that was already expensive coming into the year), it is worthwhile to consider how much room corporations have in 2017 Q3 to disappoint relative to current earnings projections (while still beating analysts’ consensus expectations by the time these companies officially report – it is amazing how things work in these here stock markets) to keep things moving in the right direction for the broader market.

Let’s just take the fact that current projections are going to be revised lower as a given. Check.

The question then is exactly how much should we expect earnings to be revised lower. Keeping with recent history, let’s focus on the last six most recently completed quarters since the corporate earnings recession started to come to an end from 2016 Q1 to 2017 Q2. Undoubtedly, this has been a good stretch for earnings, so we are being generous with our comparisons but justify doing so in the context that 2017 Q3 is taking place presumably within the context of the ongoing earnings recovery (if this turns out to not be the case, I will most certainly be reporting on it).

The following are the downward revisions in actual quarterly earnings versus the forecast going into the quarter for these periods:

2016 Q1: -11.55%

2016 Q2: -10.97%

2016 Q3: -6.10%

2016 Q4: -16.73%

2017 Q1: +2.44%

2017 Q2: -5.31%

These results are even worse when considering the projected increase over the previous quarter over this time period. For while analysts have projected an average +16.16% increase in quarterly earnings going into these past six quarters, they have come out with only a +6.60%. This is nearly a ten percentage point miss. Thank by gosh by golly companies are beating analysts’ expectations 70% of the time on average! It’s an interesting world when an earnings forecast that is off by nearly ten percentage points on average from your forecast is “better than expected”. Seems “worse than expected” to me, but what do I know.

Let’s extend this now to annual as reported earnings. Why not operating earnings you might ask? Because among other reasons a collection of regular one-time items in aggregate is no longer something that happens one-time but instead happens every time. And a collection of earnings adjustments in aggregate become an even bigger adjustment in aggregate, particularly when they gather over time each quarter (no mistake operating earnings are higher than as reported earnings). So I’m good with annual “as reported” earnings (also commonly referred to as GAAP earnings) instead.

The following are the downward revisions in actual annual earnings versus the forecast going into the quarter for these periods:

2016 Q1: -3.18%

2016 Q2: -3.20%

2016 Q3: -1.82%

2016 Q4: -4.88%

2017 Q1: +0.66%

2017 Q2: -1.43%

Once again, consistent downward revisions. What is the net effect of these steady downward revisions? Let’s put it this way. At the start of 2016, annual as reported earnings for 2016 Q2 (not 2017 Q2, but 2016 Q2) was projected to be $107.30 per share. Earnings for 2017 Q2 on the other hand, were supposed to come in at around $120 per share. Where did we end up in 2016 Q2? At $86.92 per share. Where are we today as 2017 Q2 is wrapping up? At $104.02, which is still -3% below where analysts had projected annual GAAP earnings were supposed to be at this time a year ago. So while these downward revisions may seem small, they add up to a lot.

So How Much Can Earnings Disappoint In 2017 Q3?

First, there’s two primary things we want to see coming out of the 2017 Q3 earnings season. First, we want to see quarterly earnings maintain their positive trend (i.e. higher than the 2017 Q2 reading of $27.01 quarterly and $104.02 annually). We also want continue to increase on a year over year basis (i.e. higher than the 2016 Q3 reading of $25.39 and $89.09 annually).

Let’s start with the easy stuff. Annual corporate earnings should continue to rise on a year over year basis. If quarterly earnings come in at $12.08 per share this quarter, we’ve got big problems. Not likely to happen.

For the rest, let’s be reasonable and assume that we will see the average downward revision that we’ve seen in quarterly earnings over the past six quarters at -8.04%. Applying this average assumption would result in 2017 Q3 earnings of $26.90 per share, which would come in marginally below the reading for 2017 Q2 currently at $27.01 per share, which came in marginally below 2017 Q1’s quarterly number at $27.46. Certainly not the start of a good trend to have quarterly earnings falling for two successive quarters, but not necessarily disastrous by any means either. And quarterly earnings would have still grown by nearly +6% on a year over year basis with this outcome, which is solid enough.

Perhaps more importantly would be the fact that if we only saw the recent average of downward revisions, it would still have annual GAAP earnings on the rise at $105.53. While it would still fall marginally short of 2014 Q3’s all time high reading of $105.96, the fact that annual earnings are not only still moving in the right direction on a sequential basis coupled with the fact that it would be +18% higher on a year over year basis is more than enough to keep bull market spirits up for the time being.

So where do we start running into trouble with 2017 Q3 earnings? For one, if they are revised lower by more than -13% and a $25.38 reading or less on quarterly earnings. Such an outcome would not only result in quarterly earnings falling on a year over year basis, but it would also result in corporate earnings starting to roll back over to the downside. While this is a solid five percentage point buffer over the average quarterly earnings projection decline, it is certainly not outside of the normal range of downward revisions that we have seen over the past six quarters. In short, it is certainly possible.

The Bottom Line

It is setting up to be another reasonably solid quarterly earnings season for 2017 Q3 in the coming weeks. Corporations and analysts still have a reasonably good margin for downward revisions while still being able to provide enough for the market to continue to get excited about. But unlike the past few quarters where past comparisons were relatively easy, we are now entering a phase where the historical bar is getting set higher. This is something that will become much more of a factor heading into 2017 Q4 earnings season, as all of the easy past comparisons will be gone by that point. Thus, while 2017 Q3 earnings season is setting up reasonably well, if it ends up missing the mark more than expected, it could be heralding much more challenging times to come in the quarters ahead.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.